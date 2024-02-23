Highlights The Chicago Bears need to address key positions like quarterback, defensive linemen, and center in 2024.

After a slow start to the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears found their stride in the final months, winning four of their last six games and finishing the year with a respectable 7-10 record. Although the team’s late-season surge was encouraging, the Bears still have multiple holes they will look to fill this offseason.

Along with the likely addition of Caleb Williams at quarterback, Chicago needs to bolster the trenches. Adding an edge rusher to play opposite of Montez Sweat as well as a serviceable starting center is essential for 2024. But, before the Bears attack this year’s NFL free agency class, they must look at the current free agents in-house and determine who is worth bringing back.

Chicago Bears free agents

The Bears could lose some depth in free agency

Being a relatively young team, the Bears don’t have many premier free agents. According to Spotrac, the team has 18 free agents, but that includes players who have already been cut, such as Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair.

Above all else, the team is positioned to lose some depth pieces which can be replaced through signing middle-market free agents. Wide receiver is a position to watch, as the Bears have four - Equanimeous St. Brown, Trent Taylor, Darnell Mooney, Joe Reed - hitting the open market. On the other side of the ball, Chicago is positioned to lose a few defensive linemen as well.

The most glaring hole, however, appears to be the interior offensive line. With Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, and Daniel Feeney set to play elsewhere, the team will need to replenish through both free agency and the draft.

Chicago Bears 2024 Free Agents Player Position Type Eddie Jackson FS UFA Yannick Ngakoue DE UFA Cody Whitehair G UFA Justin Jones DT UFA Dan Feeney G UFA Robert Tonyan Jr. TE UFA Rasheem Green DE UFA Mercedes Lewis TE UFA D'Onta Foreman RB UFA Jaylon Johnson CB UFA Patrick Scales LS UFA Equanimeous St. Brown WR UFA Trent Taylor WR UFA Dylan Cole ILB UFA Darnell Mooney WR UFA Lucas Patrick G UFA Joe Reed WR ERFA Josh Blackwell CB ERFA

Jaylon Johnson

The young cornerback is essential to the Bears' defense

Of the Bears' pending free agents, Johnson is easily the most valuable to the team's future. At 24 years old, he’s one of the best young cornerbacks in the game today and is coming off a career-best season, earning both an All-Pro and Pro Bowl nod.

The Bears don’t have many young cornerstones on the defensive side of the ball. Losing Johnson would be detrimental to the unit and leave them without a leader who can’t be easily replaced.

Johnson’s value will be at an all-time high, but that shouldn’t discourage the Bears from engaging in contract talks with their star corner. The Bears should exercise every option in their power to avoid Johnson hitting the open market. This includes the franchise tag, which may lead to a holdout.

If the Bears allow Johnson to walk, there won’t be many disinterested teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers are all franchises gunning for the postseason in need of a stud cornerback. The proposition here is rather simple: if the Bears won’t pay up for Johnson, someone else will.

Darnell Mooney

Moving on might be the best-case scenario for all parties involved

After an underwhelming finish to his rookie contract, it is likely in both Mooney and the Bears’ best interest to part ways. The speedy receiver is coming off of consecutive sub-500-yard seasons and could use a change of scenery.

The relationship between Mooney and Chicago is so fractured that the Bears may not even give him an offer to stay with the team. That said, Mooney looks to be one of the more enticing receivers available in free agency.

He still has elite deep speed and is an overall solid downfield weapon. The Bears never had a potent enough passing attack to heavily involve multiple receivers. As a result, the addition of D.J. Moore rendered Mooney’s services unnecessary. A more complete passing attack with a quarterback that can operate at a higher volume would allow Mooney to be a productive receiver again.

The Kansas City Chiefs could also use depth at the receiver position, and Mooney could be an upgrade over Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Bills are another team to watch, as Gabe Davis’ likely departure from Buffalo opens the door for another downfield threat to take his place.

Yannick Ngakoue

Have the Bears given up on Ngakoue?

There were hopes that Ngakoue could play himself into a long-term deal with the Bears, but that never came to fruition. He posted a career-low four sacks last season and was, at times, a liability on the Bears' line.

Given Ngakoue’s struggles in Chicago, the 28-year-old probably wants to go elsewhere anyway, and it’s hard to imagine the Bears taking issue with that. Montez Sweat provided Chicago with a leader on the defensive line and showed the kind of individual impact the group was missing prior to his arrival.

The Bears will look to pair Sweat with either a more-coveted free agent or draft pick, making Ngakoue an afterthought.

Despite posting career lows across the board, Ngakoue will still have some interest from teams. He’s relatively young and has enough of a reputation that one bad season won’t completely change the narrative. A contender looking for a buy-low candidate, such as the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, or Seattle Seahawks would be the most sensible landing spots.

