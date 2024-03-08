Highlights NFL Free Agency begins after a legal tampering period on March 13, allowing players to sign with new teams.

Players cut before free agency, like Jonnu Smith, can sign early, while trades cannot be finalized until the new league year.

The trade deadline has changed over the years and teams are nearing a proposal to adjust it to Week 10 due to the elongated 17-game season.

Why was tight end Jonnu Smith able to sign with the Miami Dolphins today, while the most notable free agents, like Kirk Cousins and Chris Jones, cannot join a new team until March 13? Why do trades agreed upon during the offseason officially transpire at that moment?

The NFL's free agency cycle is a process fraught with complexities. As we near the official start of free agency in less than a week's time, GIVEMESPORT is here to help you understand the many facets that constitute it every year.

NFL Free Agency Explained

The specific days surrounding free agency change, but the general specifics occur around the same time on the calendar. This year, the biggest dates and times are 12 p.m. EST on March 11, and 4 p.m. EST on March 13. The first date is when the legal tampering period begins. The second marks the official start of the new league year, and opens the floodgates of free agency.

Legal Tampering Period?

The NFL created the legal tampering period in 2013 in an effort to cut down on conversations between pending free agents and opposing teams prior to the start of free agency. The initial rendition was three days, but the league trimmed it to two in 2016. During this time, pending free agents are allowed to begin negotiating with other franchises through their agents. Until then, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and every other player slated to hit free agency can only discuss a contract with the team they played for most recently.

Once the legal tampering period ends, free agency begins. Officially, free agency is the period of time players can negotiate with any team and finalize a contract. If Barkley wants to sign with the Houston Texans - the DraftKings' betting favorite to land him - he isn't allowed to do so until free agency begins, even if he and the team agree to a deal during the legal tampering period. Free agency ends at the conclusion of the next regular season.

Why can some players sign before free agency?

Jonnu Smith was able to ink a pact with the Dolphins because he was cut by the Atlanta Falcons prior to free agency. Technically, a player is still under contract with his previous team until the new league year gets underway.

Let's use Barkley as an example again. Even though it doesn't appear he is going to reach an agreement with his current organization, the New York Giants, his contract with them runs through the entire NFL year. Only once the new league calendar arrives and free agency opens is he finally not financially tied to the Giants.

Smith, J.C. Jackson, Logan Thomas and all other cap casualties are no longer tied to a team by virtue of being released. Essentially, they're given a head start on finding a team for the new year because they, for whatever reason, were not kept by their previous organization.

How do trades work?

Trades function in the same fashion as free agents whose contracts are expiring, like Barkley's. Teams may agree to trades during the offseason, but cannot officially process them until the new league year starts. The trade deadline that comes into effect during each season lasts throughout the remainder of the current league year. When the new league year begins, the trade deadline is lifted.

The trade deadline has been instituted on the Tuesday following Week 8's conclusion since 2012. Prior to that, it occurred after Week 6. CBS Sports reported during last week's scouting combine that six franchises - the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders - are going to propose the deadline be pushed back to Week 10 to account for the season now being 17 games.

