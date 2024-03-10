Highlights The NFL Free Agent Frenzy starts on March 11, when teams can start recruiting before the new league year begins officially on March 13.

Keep up with all trades, signings, and cuts using GIVEMESPORT's NFL Free Agency Tracker.

Several players who were tagged have already signed long-term extensions with their clubs, including a couple of defensive stars in Chicago's Jaylon Johnson and Baltimore's Justin Madubuike.

New year, new team, new city.

That's going to be the case for countless NFL players this spring as teams begin moving and shaking to bolster their respective rosters heading into the 2024 campaign.

The NFL's 2024 Free Agent Frenzy begins on March 11, when the legal tampering period opens, which allows teams to begin recruiting the top free agents on the market, to March 13, when free agency and the new league year begin officially. However, many teams started signing players in the days leading up to the tampering period, as players already under contract can be re-signed and players who were cut can be inked to new deals since their contracts

Don't miss a trade, signing, rumor, or cut with GIVEMESPORT's NFL Free Agency Tracker, where we will list and break down each and every move made by each of the league's 32 teams—no matter how big or small.

Arizona Cardinals - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $51,808,440

The Arizona Cardinals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cardinals re-sign special teamer Dan Chisena

The Cardinals signed special teams wide receiver Dan Chisena to a futures contract in early February. Chisena moved back and forth from Arizona's practice squad during 2023 before shipping off to Baltimore prior to the postseason to pitch in for the Ravens' playoff run.

Cardinals place WR Greg Dortch under an exclusive rights tender

Arizona extended a tender to diminutive wideout Greg Dortch, which means the exclusive rights free agent is likely to be back in the desert in 2023. Under the tender, Dortch cannot negotiate with other teams and can sign with the Cardinals for the league minimum, which would be $1.08 million based on Dortch's four years of experience.

Dortch recorded 24 receptions for 280 yards and a pair of TDs in 2023, though his main contribution came on special teams, where he finished top 15 in punt returns (5th), punt return yards (13th), yards per punt return (13th), kick returns (5th), and kick return yards (12th).

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier will be back with Cardinals in 2024

On March 8, the Cardinals re-signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier to a one-year deal. The Cardinals originally signed Collier during the 2023 offseason, and after an impressive training camp, he started the team's 2023 season opener, only for his season to be cut short after 37 snaps and a major biceps injury. The 2019 first-round pick of the Seahawks is reportedly "excited" to be back with Arizona.

Cardinals continue strengthening defense with Murphy-Bunting, Nichols, Jones signings

It was reported on the afternoon of March 11 that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting would be headed to the Cardinals after agreeing to terms on ann undisclosed deal with the team. Arizona will be SMB's third different team in as many years as he looks to find his long-term NFL home. Murphy-Bunting, at 6' and 195 pounds, has always been one of the better tacklers at his position, but his coverage habits could use some work in the desert.

The team has also worked out a deal with former Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to come in and strengthen a defensive line that allowed more rushing yards than any other unit in the NFL in 2023. Nichols' deal will be for three years and $21 million, with $14.4 million in guarantees.

Arizona adds more defense with Jones, Wilson

Arizona has also reportedly come to terms with defensive lineman Justin Jones, who spent the last two seasons with the Bears. Jones, who recorded 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2023, heads to the desert on a three-year deal worth $30.1 million, with $19.75 million guaranteed.

A short time later, the Cardinals added even more defensive help as they signed former Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson to a three-year, $12.75 million deal that could be worth up to $15 million. Wilson recorded 73 tackles and 5.0 sacks over the last two seasons in New England.

Atlanta Falcons - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $41,426,657

The Atlanta Falcons have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Falcons release TE Jonnu Smith

Despite putting up a career-high 50 receptions for 582 yards in his first year with the Falcons, the team released Jonnu Smith on February 27. The move frees up more usage for former top 10 pick Kyle Pitts, who managed just 53 receptions for 667 yards in 2023. Smith did not last on the open market for long, as he was scooped up on March 7 by the Dolphins on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Atlanta re-sign linebacker Nate Landman on March 6

The Falcons are bringing back one of their breakout stars for 2023 on an undisclosed deal in linebacker Nate Landman. Largely a special teamer as a rookie in 2022, Landman got his shot in 2023 thanks to injuries to the guys ahead of him on the depth chart. He responded well, finishing third on the team in combined tackles (110), while also contributing two sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and seven TFLs.

Falcons sign biggest prize of free agency with 4-year deal for Kirk Cousins

They were always the betting favorite to land him, and the Falcons actually pulled it off, signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal that will keep him under contract through his age-40 season. The deal pays Cousins $180 million over four years, including a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed.

The length of the deal is somewhat curious, but with Atlanta in win-now mode, Raheem Morris and company are only thinking about 2024.

Baltimore Ravens - 2023 Record: 13-4

Current Salary Cap Space: $-7,353,056

The Baltimore Ravens have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ravens lock up DT Justin Madubuike on 4-year, $98 million deal

Baltimore was not messing around with their 2023 breakout player, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. After placing the franchise tag on 26-year-old on tag deadline day, they quickly got a long-term deal done mere days later, announcing a four-year, $98 million contract on March 8.

The total contract ranks as the richest for a DT in the NFL. His AAV of $24.5 ranks second behind Aaron Donald, as does his total guarantees of $75.5 million. His $53.5 million guaranteed at signing rank second among DTs as well, behind Washington's Daron Payne. Madubuike was arguably the best DT in the NFL in 2023, leading the pack in sacks (13.0) and QB hits (33), finishing 2nd in QB pressures (33) and QB knockdowns (16), and 5th in TFLs (12).

Ravens reappear on the sign with re-signing of Malik Harrison

Baltimore ensured their linebacker depth was intact by re-signing Malik Harrison to a one-year deal. Harrison appeared in 14 games in 2023, including eight starts, and contributed 20 combined tackles, which was a career-low for the fourth-year veteran.

Buffalo Bills - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $-10,481,829

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buffalo trades versatile OL Ryan Bates

The Bills shipped swing lineman Ryan Bates to the Windy City in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2024 Draft on March 4. Bates played 35 offensive snaps for Buffalo in 2023 as a depth piece for the offensive line unit. The move saved the Bills $1.4 million in cap space.

Bills release half dozen players on March 6 in effort to become cap compliant

At dawn on March 6, Buffalo was over $40 million in the salary cap hole, the worst situation in football. They nearly rectified that with just one day's worth of moves. Here's every move they made that day and how much it saved them:

Release starting S Jordan Poyer ($5.7 million in cap savings)

Release S Siran Neal ($2.9 million)

Release starting C Mitch Morse ($5.7 million)

Release WR/KR Deonte Harty ($4.3 million)

Release backup RB Nyheim Hines ($4.6 million)

Designate starting CB Tre'Davious White as Post-June 1st cut ($10.2 million)

Restructure contract of starting CB Rasul Douglas ($2.5 million)

They saved a lot of dough, but they did have to part ways with a quartet of key contributors from 2023, including longtime starting All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.

Bills restructure 2 more contracts in cost-cutting moves

Even with all of that shaking and baking, Bills general manager Brandon Beane still had work to do to get cap compliant. To that end, he also restructured Von Miller's baffling contract to save another $8.9 million, and did the same with starting left guard Connor McGovern (who may slide over into Morse's vacated starting center role), which saved them another $3.7 million.

Buffalo brings a familiar face back to the QB room

After serving as Josh Allen's backup in 2021, former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is back in Western New York on a two-year, $5.25 million deal. The move comes after Trubisky's shocking two-year stint in the Steel City, during which he put up the 3rd-lowest passer rating (77.6) and the 2nd-highest INT rate (3.5) in the NFL.

Depth TE returns to Buffalo

On March 8, the Bills got their tight end room squared away behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, re-signing their TE3, Quintin Morris, to a one-year deal. Morris played just 18 percent of offensive snaps in 2023, contributing two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. He was a much larger factor on special teams, where he played 82 percent of the snaps.

After losing starting center, Bills lock up starting tackle Dion Dawkins

The Buffalo Bills had been hemorrhaging talent leading into the legal tampering period, but they were able to keep sturdy starting left tackle Dion Dawkins in town with a three-year, $60.5 million contract extension that is expected to make him one of the top five highest paid tackles in football. In his seven years in Buffalo, Dawkins has missed just three games, and he's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years.

Buffalo bringing back A.J. Epenesa

The Bills have re-signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa to a two-year contract, the terms of which haven't yet been disclosed. The Iowa product has recorded 6.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons.

The Bills created yet more cap space, though this time nobody was cut. Instead, QB Josh Allen had a large portion of his 2024 compensation converted into a signing bonus, saving the team about $16.7 million against the cap.

Bills re-sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones

After missing all but seven games in 2023, the Bills are bringing back 10-year veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones for another go in 2024. Jones reportedly signed a two-year, $16 million deal that includes $10.5 million in guaranteed money. Jones could also add another $2 million to the deal through incentives. The 32-year-old notched 2.5 sacks from the DT position despite his limited playing time last year.

Carolina Panthers - 2023 Record: 2-15

Current Salary Cap Space: $13,097,669

The Carolina Panthers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Panthers slap franchise tag on edge defender Brian Burns

Carolina was never going to let their prized pass rusher leave for free, so they placed the franchise tag on Brian Burns on March 4. Both sides hope for a long-term deal, but if none comes, Burns will play on the franchise tag for just over $24 million. Burns has been crucial for the Panthers, contributing 33 percent of the team's sacks over the last two campaigns.

Panthers cut veteran tight end Hayden Hurst

Despite signing Hayden Hurst to a three-year deal in 2023, the Panthers released the tight end after he refused to take a pay cut. The move didn't even save them much against the cap space, just $52K, and he will have a $9.9 million dead cap hit to boot. It seems Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and company are simply cleaning house.

Carolina bringing back pair of veterans

Carolina re-signed long-time long snapper J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal. Jansen, who is 38, will be entering his 16th season for the Panthers and looking to add to his franchise record of 243 games played.

They've also re-signed nine-year NFL veteran cornerback Troy Hill, who had one interception and 48 combined tackles in his first year with the Panthers in 2023.

Panthers sign Robert Hunt, make him new highest-paid G in NFL history

The Panthers seem like they have not learned their lessons. Even though they're under new management, they still seem to be overpaying for middling free agents, as it was reported on March 11 that they had given former Dolphins guard Robert Hunt a ridiculous five-year, $100 million contract, including $63 million in guarantees. He will also receive a $26.5 million signing bonus, as he becomes the new highest paid guard of all-time both by total contract value and AAV. Landon Dickerson held the title for mere hours.

Carolina shells out another big contract for guard Damien Lewis

After dropping $100 million on Robert Hunt, the Panthers reportedly dropped another $53 million over four years on former Seahawks guard Damien Lewis, who will get $26.2 million guaranteed. Lewis started 16 games for Seattle in 2023, allowing only three sacks and committing four penalties.

Carolina has now spent over $150 million on two guards, both of whom now rank in the top 10 for total contract value at their position. With that kind of investment, the Panthers' interior running game better be generational in 2024.

Chicago Bears - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $57,556,870

The Chicago Bears have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears ensure long-term defensive success with Jaylon Johnson deal

After ensuring he wouldn't fly off anywhere by placing the franchise tag on him, the Bears were able to get Jaylon Johnson to sign long-term on March 7 for a four-year, $76 million contract with $51.4 in total guarantees. It is the seventh-largest contract for a CB based on total value and AAV, though his $43.8 million guaranteed at signing ranks second behind only Denzel Ward.

Chicago makes several tweaks before new league year

The Bears had a little more housekeeping to get done before the new league year. First, they brought back reliable long snapper Patrick Scales for his 10th season with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.38 million with $1.15 million guaranteed.

They also signed depth safety Tarvarius Moore, who did not play a snap in 2023, to a one-year deal and renegotiated/extended wideout Collin Johnson, who played 40 offensive snaps and caught a single pass for 11 yards after arriving midway through the 2023 season.

Bears sign All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a 2-year deal

After he was cut by the Eagles following a disappointing half-season in the City of Brotherly Love, Kevin Byard found a new home quite quickly, signing with the first team he met with, the Bears, on a two-year, $15 million contract.

Chicago gets its replacement for longtime starting safety Eddie Jackson, who had been a cap casualty for the Bears earlier this offseason, and Byard gets a fresh start in an exciting Bears secondary that has already secured arguably the best CB on the market long-term.

Chicago gets their next starting RB in D'Andre Swift

Not 15 minutes after the legal tampering period opened on March 11, the Bears had already reportedly hammered out the details of a new contract with free agent RB D'Andre Swift for three years and $24.5 million.

Swift is coming off of a career year in which he ranked 5th in the NFL with 1,049 yards on the ground and will now join a Bears rushing attack that ran for more yards than any team but the Ravens in 2023.

Cincinnati Bengals - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $50,269,511

The Cincinnati Bengals have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bengals release backup QB A.J. McCarron

Cincinnati signed A.J. McCarron early in the 2023 season, but he didn't get off the practice squad until December. He played in two games after that, going 4-for-5 for 19 yards. He requested his release after the season and his wish was granted on February 14. He has since re-signed with the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, whom he led to a 6-3 record in 2023.

Cincy offers tenders to 2 exclusive rights free agents

On February 28, the Bengals extended tender offers to exclusive rights free agents Jake Browning and Cal Adomitis, thereby securing their rights for the 2024 campaign. The QB and long snapper can either sign the tenders or negotiate a long-term deal with the Bengals. Adomitis was a special teams contributer in his second season, while Browning put on a show in relief of Joe Burrow, going 4-3 while leading the league with a 70.4 completion percentage in his first NFL action.

Bengals place franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

Everyone saw this move coming, so it was no surprise when the team announced they'd slapped Tee Higgins with the tag on February 28. If the two sides can't agree on an extension, he will play under the tag for $21.8 million in 2024. They will be hoping negotiations with the wideout don't falter like they did last year. If they do, a trade is still a possibility, as Burrow's contract kicks in in 2025 and Ja'Marr Chase is set for a record extension in the near future, which leaves naught but crumbs for Higgins.

Tee Higgins requests trade out of Cincy

As expected, there were simply too many mouths to feed in Cincinnati, so after receiving the franchise tag, wideout Tee Higgins reportedly requested a trade. Higgins had expressed his optimism about staying with the Bengals, but his camp was not happy that there had been no talks about a long-term extension since March 2023. These negotiations were expected to occur after the WR was tagged, but they never materialized.

Bengals sign TE Drew Sample

Cincinnati brought back one of its own on Monday, signing tight end Drew Sample to a three-year, $10.5 million deal. Sample will receive $4.5 million of that in 2024.

Cincy finds their Joe Mixon replacement in Zack Moss

The Bengals released running back Joe Mixon in a surprise move, but they didn't sit long without an RB1, as they moved to sign former Colts back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal. Moss showed he could carry the load in Indy last year, when he started eight games in place of Jonathan Taylor, who missed time due to injury and a contract holdout. Moss averaged 77.9 rushing yards per game in the seven contests he started and finished in 2023.

Bengals continue building TE room

After signing Drew Sample, the Bengals went back to the TE well to sign former Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. Gesicki had just 29 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns last year, but that dip in production can likely be attributed to the QB crisis going on in New England last year.

Cleveland Browns - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $12,819,134

The Cleveland Browns have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Browns restructure contract of Jedrick Wills Jr.

Cleveland has been quiet since their surprise early exit from the 2023 playoffs, but they have made one move. In an effort to save a few bucks, the Browns converted Jedrick Wills Jr.'s fifth-year option, saving them about $10.4 million against the cap. Wills will be back in Cleveland in 2024 after missing nine games to injury in 2023, and will have a base salary of just $1.1 million after the Browns converted $13 million into a signing bonus.

Cleveland re-signs Za'Darius Smith

The Browns are bringing back one of their biggest pending free agents as the team has come to terms with three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith on a two-year, $23.5 million deal with an upside of $25 million. Smith, who was traded to Cleveland from Minnesota last May, recorded 5.5 sacks with the Browns in 2023.

Browns make an appearance with signing of Jordan Hicks

Cleveland got in on the free agency frenzy fun by signing former Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks to a two-year, $8 million deal, a necessary acquisition after they lost Sione Takitaki. Hicks had 107 tackles in 13 games in 2023, his second season in Minnesota, having spent the first seven years of his NFL career in the desert and the City of Brotherly Love.

Browns acquire RB depth

With Nick Chubb returning from a gruesome leg injury, the Browns got some RB insurance by signing former Bills back Nyheim Hines to a one-year deal worth up to $3.5 million. Hines is a great receiver out of the backfield, so he will pair nicely with the ground-minded Chubb when the latter returns to full strength.

Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $8,960,939

The Dallas Cowboys have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cowboys exercise Trey Lance's roster bonus

After acquiring the former lottery pick for a fourth-round selection from the Niners last year, the Cowboys have reportedly picked up Trey Lance's $4.25 roster bonus to keep him in the Big D for 2024. He will cost $5.3 million against the cap, and owner Jerry Jones has said that Lance will compete for the QB2 job.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Dallas Cowboys to Keep Trey Lance as Backup QB for 2024

Tyron Smith "unlikely" to return to Dallas in 2024

The Cowboys are expected to say goodbye to one of their longtime cornerstones in left tackle Tyron Smith. The eight-time Pro Bowler is reportedly "unlikely" to return to Dallas, though he will have as many suitors as he'd like to entertain, as he was still at the top of his game in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition. He will be 34 by the end of the 2024 season and is valued at $7.4 million a year by Spotrac, though he is likely to receive far more than that.

Cowboys exercise possibly controversial 5th-year option

Ahead of a likely long-term extension, the Cowboys reportedly picked up edge rusher Micah Parsons' fifth-year option on March 6, which fully guarantees his base salary for 2024 and provides him with $21.3 million in guarantees for 2025. However, the team designated him a DE rather than an LB, which reduces his earnings by $3 million.

Parsons has earned three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in his three years in the league, so Dallas will hope that cost-saving move doesn't come back to bite them. On the same day, they also shored up some defensive line depth by re-signing veteran DT Carl Davis.

Cowboys restructure contract of All-Pro Zack Martin

To work their way into cap compliance, the Cowboys also restructured long-time guard Zack Martin's contract to save them about $13 million against the cap, according to several reports.

Denver Broncos - 2023 Record: 8-9

Current Salary Cap Space: $-5,514,837

The Denver Broncos have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Broncos exercise 5th-year option on Patrick Surtain II

Denver exercised star cornerback Patrick Surtain II's 5th-year option on February 27 to bring the All-Pro back to a roster that's starting to look more and more bereft of talent. General manager George Paton called it "one of the easier decisions we'll make."

Russell Wilson to cost Broncos record $85 million dead cap hit

The Broncos are getting off a couple of exits early on the Russell Wilson experience, as they are reportedly expected to cut the veteran QB and accept the NFL record $85 million dead cap hit. The move signals a hard reboot for a Denver team that had seemingly been in win-now mode just two years ago when they made what will now go down as one of the worst trades of all-time to acquire the former Super Bowl winning QB.

Denver cuts star safety Justin Simmons

The Broncos are in tough when it comes to the salary cap after accepting their fate with regard to the albatross of a contract they gave Russell Wilson. To that end, they were forced to cut four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who is still only 30. Simmons has picked off more passes than any other safety since he entered the league in 2016, and he's still playing some of his best ball. The move does save Denver $14.5 million much-needed dollars, however.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Denver Broncos to cut All-Pro safety Justin Simmons

Broncos rework Tim Patrick's contract

As the Broncos continue to attempt to overcome Danger Russ' record dead cap hit, the Broncos also reworked reliable wideout Tim Patrick's contract, agreeing on a new one-year deal on March 8. On the same day, they released tight end Chris Manhertz, which saved them an additional $2.15 million against the cap. Patrick will serve as an important part of the passing offense after the Jerry Jeudy trade.

Denver ships WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland for pair of late picks

After the top three wideouts on the free agent market returned to their current teams, the Browns decided to hit the trade market to boost their receivers room behind Amari Cooper. They reportedly acquired 24-year-old Jerry Jeudy—an intriguing prospect with a disappointing track record in the NFL—from Denver for nothing but a 5th-rounder and a 6th-rounder.

Broncos re-sign kicker Wil Lutz

After it was reported that the Jaguars were bringing in kicker Wil Lutz on a three-year deal, the first big swerve of NFL free agency took place as it was later announced that he'd decided to stay in Denver on a two-year deal.

Detroit Lions - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $54,296,840

The Detroit Lions have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley

In one of their first moves of the offseason, the Lions secured their kicker for 2024 in veteran Michael Badgley. The man who copyrighted the phrase "Money Badger" signed with Detroit midway through the 2023 campaign and was notably not called upon at several critical junctures in the Lions' NFC Championship loss.

Detroit brings back several depth pieces ahead of new league year

On March 4, it was reported that the Lions would bring back tight end Shane Zylstra, who scored four touchdowns on just 11 receptions in 2022, before missing the entirety of the 2023 season due to a knee injury in training camp. The next day, they re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley, who missed all but two snaps of the 2023 campaign due to two separate knee injuries. The six-year veteran will be back on a one-year pact.

On March 7, they tendered another tight end, restricted free agent Brock Wright. Wright had 13 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown last year. They also brought backup back RB Zonovan Knight, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Guard Graham Glasgow returns to the Motor City

One of Detroit's prized guards, Graham Glasgow, has reportedly been secured by Lions brass thanks to a three-year, $20 million deal that includes $9.5 million in guarantees. Glasgow started 15 games for the Lions in 2023 and was the sixth-ranked run-blocking guard in football, according to PFF.

The deal secures one half of their solid guard pairing, and the Lions would like to lure ther other half, Jonah Jackson, back into the fold too—though that might cost a pretty penny more.

Marcus Davenport remains in the NFC North on a one-year deal with Detroit

After playing the 2023 season on a one-year deal with the Vikings, defensive end Marcus Davenport, who was a first-round selection of the Saints back in 2018, will remain in the NFC North on a one-year deal with Detroit.

Davenport appeared in just four games with Minnesota and was placed on injured reserve in mid-October after suffering a high ankle sprain. In his four appearances, he recorded seven tackles and a pair of sacks. Davenport will now reunite with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn, who both coached Davenport in New Orleans from 2018-2020.

The Lions acquired CB Carlton Davis via a trade with Tampa Bay

Detroit has also acquired cornerback Carlton Davis in a trade with Tampa Bay. The Lions will receive Davis, the Bucs' sixth-round pick in both 2024 and 2025. In return, Tampa will receive Detroit's third-round pick in this year's draft. Davis, who was selected by the Buccaneers with the 63rd overall pick in 2018, recorded 52 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 12 games this past season.

Green Bay Packers - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $12,734,061

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Packers restructure top pass rusher Preston Smith's contract

Preston Smith, whose 41.5 sacks since arriving in Titletown in 2019 lead the team by double-digits over that span, agreed to rejig his deal to save the team $2.4 million in cap space. They'll look to start taking full advantage of what seems like a surprising title window that's opened after Jordan Love's superlative 2023 performance.

Green Bay frees up $10+ million with release of De'Vondre Campbell

The boys in Titletown are looking to create even more space for themselves in the lead up to free agency, as they've reportedly decided to release linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, saving them $10.6 million if he's designated a post-June 1 cut. Campbell arrived in Green Bay in 2021 and earned First-Team All-Pro honors that year, though his quality of play has dipped slightly over the last two years.

David Bakhtiari released by Packers

After a Hall of Fame 11-year career in Titletown, David Bakhtiari was released by the Packers. The team was forced to part ways with the five-time All-Pro to free up some cap space, and injuriers robbing him of two entire seasons over the last three years didn't help Bakhtiari's case. The tackle sent out a heartfelt thank you message to Packers fans after the news broke. Green Bay saves a whopping $20.9 million with the move.

Green Bay grabs Josh Jacobs, drops Aaron Jones

The NFL's 2022 rushing king has found a new home, but it's not where many would have expected. While A.J. Dillon is now a free agent, the Packers still have a bonafide RB1 on the roster in Aaron Jones, right? Wrong. A couple of hours after the Jacobs news broke on March 11, it was also reported that the team would be releasing Jones. Jacobs, who is three years younger than Jones, now gets the backfield all to himself, and he gets to play behind the best QB of his career in Jordan Love.

Packers make splash in signing Xavier McKinney

After the Giants declined to tag him, budding safety Xavier McKinney is reportedly expected to sign a monster four-year, $68 million deal to join the Packers. McKinney was one of the most highly sought after free agents and is on his way to becoming one of the best safeties in football.

PFF ranked McKinney as the fourth-best overall safety in 2023, though he was the only player to finish in the top five in tackling grade and coverage grade, which goes to show how versatile the 24-year-old can be.

Houston Texans - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $62,882,850

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Texans secure C.J. Stroud's security blanket on multi-year deal

Houston made sure to keep their young QB surrounded by weapons by signing tight end Dalton Schultz to a new three-year, $36 million deal on March 5.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The deal pays Schultz $12 million AAV, which is 12th among tight ends in the NFL. It turns out, that is basically exactly the value Schultz provided in 2023: he was 12th in receptions, 12th in receiving yards, and tied with five others for seventh in TDs among tight ends.

Houston returns kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn on three-year pact

On March 6, it was reported that the Texans would pay kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn $15.9 million over the next three years, with his $5.3 AAV ranking third among kickers. Fairbairn has hit 87.1 percent of his field goals and 92.4 of his extra points since entering the league with Houston in 2017. His 175 field goals over that span rank him eighth in the NFL. Three days later, they also re-signed special teams contributor and safety Kris Boyd to a one-year contract.

Texans sign pair of quality defensive FAs in Okudah, Autry

After losing Jonathan Greenard to the Vikings, Houston poached from their division rivals to get a replacement, reportedly signing former Titans pass rusher Denico Autry, who had his best year in his 10th year as a pro, putting up 11.5 sacks in 2023.

They also got help for the backend, where they are expected to sign cornerback Jeff Okudah to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million. Once a top three pick, Okudah has struggled in recent years, but at 25, he's got a ton of potential, and the Texans are getting him at a bargain bin price.

Texans add solid run stopper in Azeez Al-Shair

Houston continued to pillage the roster of the division-rival Titans, signing run-stopping thumper Azeez Al-Shair to a three-year, $34 million deal. The move for the linebacker comes after they also lured former Tennessee pass-rusher Denico Autry away from Nashville earlier in the day.

Texans land former All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend

After the Chiefs were forced to cut him for budgetary reasons, Tommy Townsend went and got himself another bag in Texas, signing a two-year, $6 million deal to kick for the Texans in 2024. Townsend was a First-Team All-Pro in 2022 but had a down year in 2023. His $3 million AAV makes him the fourth-highest paid punter in football.

Houston finds new RB1 in Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon didn't last long on the free market—in fact, he never got there. Though there were reports that the Bengals would release Mixon after signing Zack Moss, Cincinnati instead traded the veteran RB, though they are unlikely to receive anything more than a fifth-rounder. Mixon is due $5.75 million in 2024, and he's likely to be the unquestioned bell cow after Devin Singletary signed with the Giants.

Indianapolis Colts - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $52,877,395

The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Indianapolis secures another key contributor ahead of free agency

Instead of letting leading tackler Zaire Franklin test the market, the Colts secured his services with a three-year, $31.3 million extension. Franklin was a revelation in 2023, finishing second in the NFL in both combined tackles and solo tackles as he took the torch from the departed Shaq Leonard as the new leader of the defensive unit. His 346 combined tackles over the last two seasons also rank second-most in the league.

Colts secure WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. with 3-year deal

The Colts made sure they were first in line to negotiate with their top wideout, Michael Pittman Jr., by franchise tagging him ahead of free agency. Mere minutes prior to the start of the legal tampering period on March 11, they reportedly concluded negotiations on a three-year, $70 million deal with $1.5 million in incentives. The contract also stipulates $46 million in guarantees for the man with the fourth-most receptions in football in 2023.

The deal is in the same ballpark as recent extensions for D.K. Metcalf, A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, and Deebo Samuel. The total value of $70 million puts him behind Samuel for total value, while his $23.3 AAV ranks him eighth among WRs, just behind Samuel again. Pittman's deal also represents a raise over the $21.8 million he would have received under the franchise tag.

Colts bring back Tyquan Lewis in minor move

After a breakout year in which he put up career highs in sacks (4.0), TFLs (9), and QB hits (13), Tyquan Lewis earned himself another contract from the Colts, who have reportedly re-signed him to an undisclosed extension.

Indy gets their punter back

The Colts will reportedly re-sign punter Rigoberto Sanchez, though details of the deal have yet to surface. Sanchez finished top 10 in net yards per punt in 2023 and will return for his seventh season with Indianapolis, the only pro franchise he has known.

Jacksonville Jaguars - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $20,923,143

The Jacksonville Jaguars have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jaguars get busy with avalanche of moves on March 5

Jacksonville's 2024 offseason began in earnest on March 5, when they cut a trio of players, including half of their starting secondary in CB Darious Williams and S Rayshawn Jenkins. The release of the DBs saved the team $16.6 million against the cap. They also released DT Folorunso Fatukasi, which saved them another $3.5 million.

The big move of the day was the franchise tag they placed on edge rusher Josh Allen. It was expected, and Allen, whose 17.5 sacks ranked him second in the NFL last year, will earn over $24 million if the two sides don't come to a long-term agreement.

Jacksonville emphasizes protection with Ezra Cleveland extension

Trevor Lawrence has been hit 133 times since entering the league, but the team seemed to find some answers in 2023 with their offensive line, as the QB had a bottom 10 sack percentage (5.8) for the first time in his career.

A big reason for that was Ezra Cleveland, who was reportedly rewarded with a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $14.25 million in guarantees. It is the 17th-richest active contract for a guard. The team also brought Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Ledbetter back into the fold as a special teams contributor and a depth piece at DT, respectively.

Jaguars make peculiar move to grab Mac Jones

Early on March 10, the Jaguars won the Mac Jones sweepstakes by shipping a sixth-round pick to Foxborough for the embattled QB. Jones was excellent as a rookie in 2021, but has since seen a shocking fall from grace that resulted in multiple benchings in 2023. He will now serve as the backup for 2021 draft classmate Trevor Lawrence. There were reportedly three other teams in the mix for Jones, but Jacksonville had the best offer.

Jacksonville makes more room with new deal for Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars made another move to create cap space on March 10, reportedly coming to an agreement with five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to fully guarantee his 2024 salary and add three voidable years to his deal, thereby conserving $5 million against the cap for the team.

Jaguars move quick to snag C Mitch Morse

Jacksonville will look to improve on the poor play of their interior line by signing center Mitch Morse to a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million in guarantees just a few days after the veteran was cut by the Bills in a cost-saving move. Morse had been Buffalo's starting center for five seasons, only missing six games over that span while earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2022. Morse also reunites with Doug Pederson, who was his offensive coordinator from 2015-2018 in K.C.

Jaguars get their Calvin Ridley replacement in Gabe Davis

The Jaguars were reportedly expected to let Calvin Ridley walk this offseason, and now, with the team having reportedly signed another deep threat in Gabe Davis, the confirmation has come. Davis signed a three-year, $50 million contract ($11 million in incentives) to be a key cog in the Jaguars' burgeoning passing attack next year. The deal also included $11 million at signing.

Safety Darnell Savage is coming to Duval County

The Jaguars kept shaking and baking on March 11, as they reportedly agreed to a three-year pact with former Packers DB Darnell Savage. The young safety and 2019 draft pick just completed playing on his rookie deal, so this new contract will be his first big payday in the NFL, as he signed for three years and $21 million, with $12.5 million in guarantees.

Jacksonville adding All-Pro special teamer Devin Duvernay

In another strong move, Jacksonville has signed two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro special teamer Devin Duvernay to a two-year contract with an $8.5 million base that could be worth as much as $12.5 million with incentives. In four years with the Ravens, Duvernay has amassed 886 punt return yards, 1,811 kick return yards, and has scored a pair of touchdowns. He's also added five scores as a receiver and one as a rusher.

Kansas City Chiefs - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $9,683,547

The Kansas City Chiefs have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chiefs make a change at punter

On February 22, Kansas City reportedly signed embattled punter Matt Araiza after he had been cut by the Bills due to legal issues stemming from a sexual assault case from his time in college, which has since been dropped. The length and price tag of the contract have not been shared.

The Chiefs also re-signed practice squad wideout Cornell Powell, special teams linebacker Darius Harris, and depth safety Tyree Gillespie in late February.

Kansas City drops Super Bowl TD scorer

Despite making one big, game-changing play in each of K.C.'s final three playoff games, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was deemed surplus to requirements and cut on February 28, saving the team $12 million against the cap. MVS had 63 catches for 1,002 yards and three TDs in 33 games over two years with the Chiefs.

Chiefs make crucial franchise tag decision

On tag deadline day on March 5, the Chiefs had a big decision to make: slap the tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed or DT Chris Jones. Both were crucial to the team's 2023 success, but in the end, they decided to tag Sneed, who is the younger of the two.

However, the team did pick up Jones' option, so they could still retain him, and Sneed is reportedly being given the chance to test the market for a possible trade partner. If Sneed stays and plays on the tag, he will be paid $19.8 million.

Kansas City brings Chris Jones back anyway, extend Tranquill

Somehow, the Chiefs were able to use massive guarantees to sign All-Pro Chris Jones to the largest DT contract in NFL history, reportedly worth up to $158.8 million over five years with $101 million worth of guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus. The deal is expected to make him the highest-paid DT on an AAV basis, at around $32 million per year. A couple of days prior, they also re-signed LB Drue Tranquill to a three-year, $19 million deal.

Las Vegas Raiders - 2023 Record: 8-9

Current Salary Cap Space: $47,863,388

The Las Vegas Raiders have seven picks in the NFL Draft.

Raiders release two veterans, re-sign another

On March 8 and 9, in the lead up to the start of the new league year, the Raiders got a bit of housekeeping done by dropping QB Brian Hoyer ($92K in savings, $2.6 million dead cap hit) and DL Jerry Tillery ($2.3 million in savings). They also re-signed backup running back Ameer Abdullah, who contributed 220 scrimmage yards on 34 touches in 2023.

Las Vegas re-signs starting center Andre James

Though there are a lot of center options on the market at this point, the Raiders stayed in-house by agreeing to re-sign Andre James, who has started all but three games at center for the Raiders over the last three campaigns.

James, who was a top 12 center in the NFL in 2023 according to PFF's offensive grades, will receive a three-year contract worth $24 million, with $16 million in guarantees. The deal makes him the seventh-highest paid center in terms of total contract value and AAV.

Las Vegas lands massive DT prize with Christian Wilkins signing

The Raiders' defense under Antonio Pierce just got a whole lot scarier. Las Vegas is reportedly going to bring top DT free agent Christian Wilkins into the fold on a four-year, $110 million contract that includes $84.8 million in guaranteed money. With Maxx Crosby wreaking havoc down on the end of the line, the Raiders are shaping up to be an offensive lineman's worst nightmare in 2024.

Raiders sign QB Gardner Minshew

The Raiders have reportedly signed quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract with $15 million guaranteed, which signals that he'll be competing with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job in Las Vegas.

In 13 starts for the Colts this past season, Minshew went 7-6 and completed 62.2% of his passes for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Los Angeles Chargers - 2023 Record: 5-12

Current Salary Cap Space: $-18,619,407

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chargers release starting LB, re-sign pair of exclusive rights FAs

Though they still have a ton to do to get cap compliant, that didn't stop the Chargers from making moves ahead of the new league year. On March 5, they released aging linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was their second-leading tackler in his first year with the team in 2023. The move saved L.A. $6.5 million against the cap.

On March 8, the Chargers made some additions, signing two exclusive rights free agents in kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.

L.A. brings back breakout safety Alohi Gilman

A former sixth round pick of the Chargers back in 2020, Alohi Gilman is paying dividends on that tiny investment, as he was rated as a top seven safety in 2023 by PFF. He was also rated as the fifth-best safety in coverage, which ultimately convinced the Chargers to re-sign him to a two-year, $11 million contract.

Chargers nab former Ravens TD machine Gus Edwards

Los Angeles began their post-Austin Ekeler life rather quickly, agreeing to terms with former Baltimore touchdown merchant Gus Edwards on a two-year, $6.5 million deal. The running back receives about $3.4 million of his deal guaranteed. In 2023, Edwards scored 13 touchdowns on just 198 carries, which is a TD about every 15 totes. That's pretty impressive when you consider CMC only had a TD every 19 carries or so.

Los Angeles Rams - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $43,626,179

The Los Angeles Rams have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including four in the 6th round.

Rams sign TE Colby Parkinson on 3-year deal

The Rams made their first significant move of the 2024 offseason on Monday, as they reportedly signed TE Colby Parkinson, a former Seahawk, to a three-year, $22.5 million deal that includes $15.5 million in guaranteed money. With the move, the Rams beef up what could be one of the best passing attacks in football in 2024 with Puka Nacua coming into his own and Cooper Kupp returning to full health.

L.A. beefs up Stafford's interior protection with Jonah Jackson signing

The Rams also wanted to strengthen the interior protection for their aging signal caller, Matthew Stafford. To that end, they acquired one of the best guards on the free agent market in former Lions Jonah Jackson. The team and player reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year, $51 million deal that includes $34 million in guarantees. The $17 million AAV for the new contract makes Jackson the fifth-highest paid guard in the league.

Miami Dolphins - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $-16,660,122

The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dolphins get their house in order ahead of 2024 league year

Miami made a bevy of small moves in the lead up to March 11. First, they released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on February 23, saving them a whopping $13.7 million. On March 5, they made a couple more cuts to push them closer to cap compliance: they saved $3 million with the cut of depth CB Keion Crossen and another $9.8 million when they released LB Jerome Baker, a key contributor who started 12 games in 2023.

Miami wastes no time in adding to their track team offense

On March 7, the Dolphins didn't get much production from the tight end position in 2023, so to rectify that, they've acquired athletic Jonnu Smith, who is coming off of career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2023 in his first season with the Falcons, who cut the 28-year-old earlier this offseason. The deal is reportedly for two years and $10 million.

Dolphins re-sign guard Robert Jones

Miami will bring back Robert Jones, who started five games for the Dolphins at both right and left guard in 2023, on a one-year deal. Jones had been set to become a restricted free agent, but instead, he returns to familiar pastures for his fourth year in South Beach.

Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to restructured contract

As recently as the week before the Super Bowl, five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead hadn't decided whether he would return to play a 12th NFL season despite having three years remaining on the contract he signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 campaign. But the 32-year-old, who missed seven games in 2023, has agreed to return to the Dolphins on a restructured contract that's expected to lower his cap hit.

Dolphins convert a bevy of contracts to reach cap compliance

In an effort to get under this year's salary cap, the Dolphins have converted the salaries of CB Jalen Ramsey, FB Alec Ingold, DL Zach Sieler, and TE Durham Smythe, clearing about $28.8 million in the process.

Miami pays big bucks for LB Jordyn Brooks

The Dolphins have been hemorrhaging talent this offseason, so it was nice to see them make an addition in former Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who signed on a three-year, $30 million deal. As one of the better pass rushing linebackers in a 4-3 defense, Brooks should be able to replace the production of the departed Andrew van Ginkel.

Dolphins shore up center position with Aaron Brewer signing

Miami continued to fight back against the mass exodus they've been experiencing, acquiring former Titans center Aaron Brewer on a three-year, $21 million deal. Their 2023 center, Connor Williams, is coming off of an ACL tear and would be far too expensive for Miami anyhow, so getting Brewer is a nice consolation prize.

Williams was an excellent run blocker (3rd-highest rated center, per PFF), but so is Brewer, who was the eighth-highest rated run-blocking center in football. That bodes well for the continued success of Miami's uber-efficient rushing attack, which led the NFL with 5.1 yards a carry in 2023.

Darious Williams returns to the Rams after stint in Duval

The Rams were a mediocre passing defense last year, so they decided to bring Darious Williams back into the fold on a reported three-year deal. After he was traded to the Rams by the Ravens not four games into his NFL career, Darious Williams settled into his new home. He remained with the Rams for three more seasons, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2021 before moving on to the Jaguars for a couple of years. In 2023, Williams was seventh in the league with four picks and second in passes defended, with 19.

Minnesota Vikings - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $40,902,290

The Minnesota Vikings have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Vikings beef up TE room, stay quiet ahead of Kirk Cousins sweepstakes

Minnesota didn't do much early in the offseason, as many of their plans were likely tied to the future of Kirk Cousins with the club. What they were able to do, however, was supplement the TE room, which will be in tough with TE1 T.J. Hockenson likely to miss a chunk of the 2024 season following ACL and MCL surgery.

To that end, they re-signed exclusive rights free agent Nick Muse, who will be going into his third NFL season, and agreed to a deal to bring back TE Johnny Mundt, who pitched in with 17 receptions for 172 receiving yards and a TD in 2023.

Vikings sign Jonathan Greenard to $76 million deal

With sack leader Danielle Hunter likely to hit free agency and sign for massive money elsewhere, the Vikings made their move to acquire his successor on the edge, signing up-and-coming pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on a four-year, $76 million deal with $42 million in guarantees. Greenard was 10th in sacks in 2023, notching 12.5 for the Texans, who allowed him to leave with DROY Will Anderson Jr. ready to take on a larger role.

Vikings continue LB overhaul with Blake Cashman, Andrew Van Ginkel signings

Minnesota continued to make good use of the money they won't get to spend on Kirk Cousins, signing off-ball linebacker Blake Cashman from the Texans for three years and $25.5 million. Cashman, a Minnesota native, had a breakout year in 2023, finishing as the eighth-ranked LB on PFF, with an 82.1 grade. He also finished in the top 20 in both run defense and coverage grades.

The Vikings also signed former Dolphins linebacker Andrew van Ginkel to a two-year, $20 million deal with $14 million in guaranteed money. Van Ginkel had a breakout year in 2023, getting his chance to prove himself after a multitude of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He responded with six sacks and a pick six, before an injury of his own ultimately cut his season to just 11 games. The aggressive and pass-rushing Van Ginkel will be the perfect pairing for an off-ball guy like Cashman.

Aaron Jones signs with the enemy in Minnesota

After being spurned by the Packers, who attempted to get him to take a pay cut and moved onto the younger Josh Jacobs when he wouldn't, Aaron Jones signed with their bitter rivals: the Vikings. Minnesota was in dire need of RB help after a season in which they rushed for the fourth-fewest yards in the NFL.

Jones and his smooth, gliding style can help with that, and he came as cheap as can be on a one-year, $7 million contract. Jones may be 29, but he still averaged 4.6 yards a carry last year and remains a dangerous weapon in the passing game.

Kirk Cousins out, Sam Darnold in for Minnesota

After having to see Kirk Cousins move on to the Falcons, the Vikings didn't fret. Instead, they sprung into action, acquiring former 49ers backup QB Sam Darnold on a one-year, $10 million deal to be their bridge QB. Darnold will likely battle second-year man Jaren Hall for the right to be the team's Week 1 starter.

Darnold has struggled in the NFL, but he was once the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, so there is some talent there. If Darnold's ever going to reach his potential, it'll be in an offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and Aaron Jones. It's also worth noting that Vikings QB coach Josh McCown was Darnold's mentor during the latter's rookie year in New York.​​​​​​​

Vikings gamble on XFL kicker

Minnesota has one of the most storied histories of kicker malpractice, so their move to sign an unproven XFL kicker John Parker Romo is a surprising one. The signing comes after Romo won a kicking competition last Saturday in which he nailed a 64-yarder. The performance was reportedly impressive enough to net Romo three NFL offers. Romo has previously spent time with three NFL franchises, but he has never kicked in an NFL game.

New England Patriots - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $75,390,809

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots say goodbye to quartet of veterans

On February 20, the Patriots didn't only say goodbye to long-time special teams ace Matthew Slater, who retired after eight All-Pros and 10 Pro Bowls, they also cut a pair of veterans in Lawrence Guy Sr. ($3 million in savings) and safety Adrian Phillips ($3 million).

A couple of weeks later, they also cut corner J.C. Jackson, who has fallen far from his 2021 All-Pro form following his return to Massachusetts after a stint with the Chargers. Jackson's release also saved the team big money, $13.5 million to be exact.

Safety Kyle Dugger is secured with the transition tag

The Patriots were the only team to use the transition tag during this cycle, using it on safety Kyle Dugger, who will make $13.8 million if he plays on the tag, which is the average of the top 10 salaries at his position, rather than the top five for the franchise tag. Dugger was third on the team with 109 combined tackles in 2023.

Patriots sign three more players prior to new league year

On March 7, New England re-signed cornerback Alex Austin, who bounced around in Buffalo and Houston in 2023 before landing in Foxborough, where he was actually a solid contributor following a rash of secondary injuries for the Pats.

A day later, the Patriots made more moves, signing top tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $27 million deal that could rise to $30 million. His $9 million AAV puts him just behind Taysom Hill for 13th among so-called tight ends. New England also picked up the exclusive rights option on free agent tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Patriots acquire a 6th-round pick for Mac Jones

After an embarrassing display during the 2023 campaign, the new Patriots brass was always going to move on from Mac Jones. On March 10, they achieved that goal by swapping him with the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. The deal almost certainly indicates that New England is going QB with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

Kendrick Bourne returns to Foxborough on 3-year pact

The Patriots will bring back the best of a bad bunch of receivers from 2023, as they've handed Kendrick Bourne a three-year, $19.5 million contract that could go as high as $33 million. The deal also includes a $4.2 million signing bonus for Bourne, who has only topped 500 yards receiving twice in a seven-year career. His 1,640 receiving yards since joining the team in 2021 are second-most in that span, however.

Patriots acquiring former Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

New England made a minor move on Monday afternoon, reportedly signing former Washington back Antonio Gibson to a three-year, $11.25 million deal with $5.3 guaranteed. Gibson would fit well with the Patriots, as he has been more of a pass-catching back in the last couple of years in the nation's capital and New England's incumbent starter, Rhamondre Stevenson, has never been a major factor in the passing game.

Patriots bring back Michael Onwenu in pleasantly surprising move

After declining to franchise tag right tackle Michael Onwenu, it seemed as though the Patriots would let the burgeoning offensive line star walk. Instead, the new regime brings him back into the fold on a three-year, $57 million deal that includes $38 million in guaranteed money. The big man also gets a $22.5 million signing bonus. His $19 million AAV makes him the third-highest paid RT in the NFL in that regard.

Jacoby Brissett getting another chance in Foxborough

After bouncing around between four teams from 2020-2023, Jacoby Brissett is returning to his cradle, as the Patriots will reportedly sign the veteran QB to a one-year, $8 million deal. Brissett was drafted in the third round by New England back in 2016, winning a Super Bowl there in his rookie year.

Brissett is likely to get a chance to battle for a chance to be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots, but in all likelihood he will be the backup to a top three draft pick by the end of the 2024 season.

Patriots land intriguing LB in Sione Takitaki

New England acquired an exciting young linebacker in Sione Takitaki, who signed with them on a two-year, $6.6 million deal that includes a $2 million signing bonus and $1.8 million in playing time incentives for each year. Takitaki played the most snaps of his career in 2023 and looked like a really solid dual threat linebacker who's tough enough to help in run defense but athletic enough to stay with guys in coverage.

New England returns wideout Jalen Reagor

The Patriots have re-signed much-maligned speedster Jalen Reagor to a one-year, $1.3 million deal that includes about $440K in guarantees. Reagor didn't contribute much on offense in 2023, catching just seven passes for 138 yards, but he did make an impact on special teams, returning seven kicks on the year, including a 98-yard kick return TD in Week 17 against the Bills.

New Orleans Saints - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $-8,969,535

The New Orleans Saints have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Saints restructure Cameron Jordan, Derek Carr in classic Saints moves

New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis has a remarkable penchant for offseason magic, somehow wrenching the Saints out of salary cap hell on a yearly basis—and it seems 2023 is no different. In his first act of fancy financial footwork, he was able to convert a reported $23 million of QB Derek Carr's $30 million salary for 2024 into a bonus, thereby saving the team said amount under the salary cap.

He was also able to get franchise icon Cameron Jordan to restructure his contract to save the team $9 million against the cap.

New Orleans extends hometown kid for cap relief

Though they are still above the cap, the Saints were able to rework safety Tyrann Mathieu's contract into a two-year, $13 million contract which will save the team about $6.5 million heading into the season. Mathieu signed with the Saints in 2022 and has started every game for them since, and his 166 combined tackles are third on the team over that span.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Saints Extend Tyrann Mathieu, Lower his 2024 Cap Hit

Saints extend LB Demario Davis

New Orleans reworked veteran Demario Davis' contract, replacing his final, unguaranteed year with a two-year $17.25 million deal that includes $13.25 in guarantees. At 35, one would think that this signals his intention to retire a Saint. It would make sense, as he has turned into an elite player at his position in the Big Easy, racking up five straight All-Pro selections over the last five years.

New York Giants - 2023 Record: 6-11

Current Salary Cap Space: $41,001,620

The New York Giants have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Giants release veteran offensive lineman to save a few bucks

New York was already cap compliant, but they gave themselves a bit of extra wiggle room by releasing veteran guard Mark Glowinski on March 2, saving them about $5.7 million against the cap. Glowinski had started 22 games over the last two years for the Giants, though he lost his starting gig after the 40-0 loss to Dallas in the 2023 season opener.

New York replace Glowinski with Jon Runyan

After cutting Glowinski, the Giants went out and upgraded at the guard position by signing former Packer Jon Runyan, who's started all but one game over the last three years, to a three-year, $30 million deal with $17 million in guarantees. Runyan had a down year in 2023 but has generally been one of the better pass-blocking guards in the league since he became a full-time starter in 2021.

Giants add more offensive line help by signing Jermaine Eluemunor

New York added to its depth at offensive line by signing seven-year veteran Jermaine Eluemunor, who spent the last three seasons with the Raiders, to a two-year, $14 million deal. The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in all 17 games in each of the last two seasons.

New York trades for two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns

After much speculation that the Panthers would part ways with two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, the 2019 first-round pick is finally on his way out of Carolina, as he's been traded to the Giants and has landed a five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed.

In five seasons with the Panthers, Burns recorded 246 tackles and 46.0 sacks. In exchange, Carolina will receive second- and fifth-round picks from New York. Interestingly, New York gave up the same compensation that they'd received for their midseason trade of Leonard Williams to Seattle.

Giants sign RB Devin Singletary after Barkley departure

After giving up on Saquon Barkley, the Giants moved to a cheaper option in former Texans RB Devin Singletary, signing him to a three-year, $16 million deal that could rise to $19.5 million with incentives. Singletary impressed in his lone season in Houston, wresting the starting gig from Dameon Pierce, starting 10 games, and contributing over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and four TDs. He will now have the inside track on another RB1 spot in New York.

New York Jets - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $27,507,767

The New York Jets have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jets announce ending of the Zach Wilson era in New York

On February 28, Jets general manager Joe Douglas informed reporters that Zach Wilson had been given permission by the team to seek a trade. Wilson was given one last opportunity to show his starting mettle after the Aaron Rodgers injury to start 2023, but he did not impress, as he was benched on multiple occasions. Minnesota are reportedly among the teams discussing a possible trade for the former No. 2 overall pick.

New York releases pair of veteran contributors

The Jets opened up some more cap space for themselves by cutting two pricey veterans in tight end C.J. Uzomah ($5.3 million in savings) and guard Laken Tomlinson ($8.3 million). Uzomah was a disappointment in New York after signing a three-year, $24 million deal in 2022, managing just 29 catches for 290 yards and three TDs over the last two years. Tomlinson, meanwhile, had been a cornerstone of the offensive line, starting all 34 games for New York in 2022 and 2023.

Greg the Leg returns to the Big Apple on 2-year deal

The New York Jets have secured the services of one of their most reliable performers in 2023 in veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein, signing the 36-year-old to a two-year, $8.4 million deal on March 11. It represents a significant raise for the kicker, who signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal last offseason. Greg the Leg finished tied for second with 35 field goals made and tied for ninth with a 92.1 field goal percentage in 2023.

Jets find offensive line help in John Simpson

Only one QB was sacked at a higher rate than Zach Wilson's 11.1 mark in 2023, so the Jets went out to get some offensive line help in the form of guard John Simpson, who reportedly signed a two-year, $18 million deal to join Gang Green. Simpson started all 19 games for the Ravens at left guard in 2023, but was not viewed very highly by the likes of PFF.

Jets acquire defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw

New York looked to start adding to their defense with the addition of pass rusher Javon Kinlaw, who will arrive from San Francisco on a reported one-year deal. Kinlaw played in all 20 games and started five for the 49ers' vaunted defensive line in 2023, racking up 3.5 sacks and four TFLs.

Jets not taking any QB2 chances this year, sign Tyrod Taylor

After a season with so much hope became a debacle because of the lack of a back up plan at QB in 2023, the Jets showed that they'd learned from their mistakes by signing reliable veteran Tyrod Taylor to a two-year, $18 million deal to backup Aaron Rodgers.

New York communicated their intent to sign someone with starting experience, and they got just that in Taylor, who has started 57 games in his career, going 28-28-1 in those contests. As a starter, Taylor has averaged 197.1 yards per game and has thrown 60 TDs against 25 picks. And the 34-year-old can still use his wheels to make plays as well.

Philadelphia Eagles - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $40,722,035

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Eagles re-sign several depth pieces in mid-February

Philly got some smaller deals out of the way early, signing backup linebacker Julian Okwara to a reserve/future deal after he was let go by the Lions following a two-sack season in the Motor City. They also handed reserve/future contracts to former 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price and former Chiefs lineman Darian Kinnard.

Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce tearfully announces retirement

After much speculation surrounding his NFL future, iconic Eagles center Jason Kelce finally held a press conference on March 4 to announce his retirement from the league after a 13-season Hall of Fame career. He has indicated his wish to stay involved with the Eagles organization as he transitions to his post-playing career.

Philly subtracts pair of DBs, adds veteran edge rusher on extension

On March 1, the Eagles released safety Kevin Byard, who they had brought in midway through the 2023 campaign to shore up the secondary. He was unable to do so, which made him expendable to the tune of up to $13 million in cap space.

On March 6, Philly released another member of their secondary, Avonte Maddox. Maddox had been with the team for his entire NFL career, starting 38 games over six years. However, he missed nearly the entire 2023 season on injured reserve, and his release saved the team about $7.1 million in cap space, though he does also have a $2.6 million dead cap hit.

On March 9, the Eagles decided to bring back veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham on a reworked one-year extension to remain with Philly for his 15th season in the league. Graham, 35, has slowed in recent years, managing just three sacks in 2023. However, he is a crucial locker room presence on a team that sorely lacks them after Kelce's departure.

Eagles lose another franchise icon to retirement

On March 10, the Eagles announced that they had lost another Philadelphia legend and important locker room voice, as DT Fletcher Cox was retiring following a 12-year career, all with the Eagles. Over his career, the 33-year-old Cox amassed 70 sacks, four All-Pros, six Pro Bowls, and one championship ring.

Philly makes Landon Dickerson highest-paid guard of all-time

After losing Jason Kelce to retirement, the Eagles made sure to secure the rest of their offensive line's future. They handed Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson a four-year, $84 million contract with up to $3 million more in incentives. The deal includes $50 million in guarantees and a $20 million signing bonus. His $21 million AAV makes him the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

Eagles snag Saquon Barkley from divisional foe

After seeing their 2023 leading rusher sign for the Bears, the Eagles made their own backfield move, bringing in longtime rival Saquon Barkley, whom the Giants declined to franchise prior to free agency. They will pay top of the market value for his services, as his deal is for a reported three years and $37.8 million, which is a pretty penny considering D'Ander Swift and Tony Pollard both went for about $8 million a year.

Eagles hand Bryce Huff richest UDFA contract in NFL history

Philadelphia continued shelling out the bucks on the first day of the legal tampering period, reportedly handing former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff a three-year, $51.1 million contract, which would make him the highest-paid undrafted free agent in NFL history. Huff blossomed in 2023, posting career highs in sacks (10.0), TFLs (10), and QB hits (21). With Brandon Graham back in the mix, Huff has an excellent mentor to help him continue his upward trajectory.

Could Matt Hennessy be a Jason Kelce replacement?

The Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, who missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury. He didn't play much in 2022 either, starting three games at guard, but he started all 17 games at center for the Falcons in 2021, which means he could be in the running to be the heir to Jason Kelce's throne.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $17,078,099

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers release seven key contributors from 2023

Pittsburgh is headed in a new direction in 2024, and to that end, they arranged for a mass exodus prior to the start of the new league year. Here is a list of the players they have cut so far:

QB Mitchell Trubisky ($2.9 million in savings)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor ($8.8 million)

P Pressley Harvin III ($1.1 million)

S Keanu Neal ($2.3 million)

C Mason Cole ($5 million)

CB Patrick Peterson ($6.9 million)

WR Allen Robinson ($10 million)

In total the moves saved the Steelers about $37 million in cap room as they head into the 2024 offseason looking to make some wholesale changes around the team: every cut on that list was a guy who contributed significantly for the team in 2023.

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers on vet minimum

After visiting the Steelers' facilities on Friday, Russell Wilson had another in-depth meeting with head coach on Mike Tomlin on Sunday. At that point, he made the decision to join Pittsburgh on a one-year, veteran minimum contract ($1.21 million), announcing as much on his social media with a hype video:

Wilson had been linked with the Steelers for some time, and Pittsburgh had been the -200 odds betting favorites to land the former Super Bowl winner over the last couple of weeks. According to reports, the two biggest proponents of Wilson's acquisition were All-Pro veteran defensive end Cameron Heyward and Tomlin himself. Wilson met with the Steelers brass, including Tomlin and OC Arthur Smith, for over six hours on Friday.

Wilson is expected to compete with Kenny Pickett for the top quarterback spot in the Steel City, while the Broncos will be forced to pay about $38 million of the QB's $39 million overall salary in 2024. The two teams play one another in 2024, with Wilson's possible return to Mile High serving as an exciting prospect for both teams and the league.

San Francisco 49ers - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $-3,435,270

The San Francisco 49ers have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including three in the 4th round.

49ers re-sign starting right tackle on one-year deal

San Francisco ensured continuity along their offensive line on March 8, signing Colton McKivitz, who started all 17 games at right tackle last year, to a new one-year, $7 million contract. McKivitz was a 2020 5th-round pick of the 49ers and had started just five games across his first three seasons.

San Francisco cuts veteran D-lineman Arik Armstead

The 49ers were not quite cap compliant ahead of the start of the new league year, so they were forced to make the tough decision of cutting long-time DT Arik Armstead after the player reportedly refused to take a pay cut to remain with the team. Armstead only saves them $2.5 million against the cap, but every dollar counts. Armstead had been with the 49ers since 2015, serving as their longest-tenured player with 116 games over the last nine years.

49ers sign Leonard Floyd

It didn't take long for the Niners to reacquire some pass-rushing strength as the team has signed eight-year veteran Leonard Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract. Floyd played the 2023 campaign on a one-year contract with the Bills and matched his career-high single-season sack total, recording 10.5. The 31-year-old also brings a level of dependability to the Bay, as he hasn't missed a game since 2017.

San Francisco brings back "Third And Jauan" for another year

His playoff heroics earned him a pithy new nickname, but they also earned Jauan Jennings a new deal, as the 49ers will reportedly tender a one-year contract to the restricted free agent wideout. Jennings had been a first down machine during the 49ers' 2023 playoff run, putting up a ridiculous 69.2 success rate.

49ers continue to replenish D-line with Yetur Gross-Matos

San Francisco may have lost a couple of pieces along the defensive line, but after signing Leonard Floyd and now massive 6'5" defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, the unit is likely to remain a strength in 2024. Gross-Matos, who spent his first four years in the doldrums of Carolina, signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the defending NFC champs.

Seattle Seahawks - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $44,244,305

The Seattle Seahawks have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Geno Smith will return to Seattle in 2023

The Seahawks informed QB Geno Smith on February 15 that he would remain on the roster through the week, thereby triggering a $12.7 million injury guarantee and indicating that the new regime intends to keep Smith installed as the starting QB for the 2024 campaign.

Seahawks clear cap space with quartet of cuts

The Seahawks pumped up their cap space on March 5 and 6, releasing four players that cleared a total of $30.7 million in cap space. First, they released their pair of starting safeties from 2023, as Jamal Adams saved them $7.3 million and Quandre Diggs saved them $11 million. They also dropped tight end Will Dissly, which saved them another $7 million. The next day, they cut depth defensive lineman Bryan Mone, which provided them with $5.4 million against the cap.

Seahawks drop special teams ace Nick Bellore

Seattle looked to create more cap space for themselves by cutting aging special teamer Nick Bellore, which will save them about $2.9 million against the salary cap. Bellore, 34, had been with the Seahawks since 2019 and had played snaps on both offense and defense, though the bulk of his contributions came in the game's third phase.

Seattle re-signs TE Noah Fant

The Seahawks made another minor move late on March 11, bringing tight end Noah Fant back on a two-year deal worth $21 million. The big, athletic pass-catcher has played in all 34 games since arriving in the Pacific Northwest in 2022, though he didn't catch a TD pass all of last season, and his 26.5 yards per game in Seattle leave much to be desired.

Seahawks re-sign Leonard Williams to big deal

After trading a couple of picks to the Giants for Leonard Williams at last year's trade deadline, the Seahawks made the acquisition count by re-signing the defensive tackle to a three-year, $64.5 million deal. His $21.5 million AAV makes him the eighth-highest paid DT in the league. Williams had four sacks and nine TFLs in 10 games for Seattle following his midseason arrival.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $22,457,158

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buccaneers forced to release Shaquil Barrett

On February 27, the Buccaneers reportedly released edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to create some cap relief. If he were cut post-June 1, he would have carried a dead cap hit of $26.7 million, but with a post-June 1 designation, his cap hit would be lowered to $9.2 million. In the end, the Buccaneers saved $4.9 million by dropping a guy who notched 45.0 sacks during his five seasons with the team.

Tampa Bay lures Mike Evans back on a team-friendly deal

Though many believed Mike Evans would test free agency, in the end, the Buccaneers legend decided to re-up with the only franchise he's ever known, indicating his intention to retire as a Buc. The deal is an extension for two years and worth up to $52 million ($11 million in incentives), including $35 million guaranteed. For a guy who led the league in TD catches in 2023 (13), his $20.5 million AAV is 13th among WRs in the NFL. That's a steal.

Though the team still hopes to bring back First-Team All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a long-term deal, they used the franchise tag in the meantime just to make sure they're still in the driver's seat for his signature. Winfield Jr. will be paid about $17.1 million if he does end up playing on the tag in 2024. Last year, Winfield Jr. became the first player ever to record six sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles in a single season.

Buccaneers bring back Baker for big bucks

Tampa Bay was able to wrangle the third and final of its big free agents-to-be, as they agreed to a three-year, $100 million deal ($50 million in guarantees) that can balloon to $115 million with incentives. On the deal, Mayfield will receive $30 million fully guaranteed in 2024, another $30 million in 2025 with $20 million in guarantees, and $40 million in the final year. There are about $5 million in incentives for each season as well.

While it seems rich, the deal makes Mayfield only the 16th-highest paid QB by total contract value and the 17th by AAV ($33.3 million). That's a pretty good deal for a guy who was one of just eight QBs to win a playoff game last season.

Buccaneers hand kicker Chase McLaughlin 3-year deal

Tampa Bay kept busy on Monday morning, as the team reportedly agreed to terms on a new three-year deal for kicker Chase McLaughlin, who was seventh in field goal percentage (93.5%) in 2023 and didn't miss an extra point all year.

Tampa Bay to bring back RB Chase Edmonds

The Buccaneers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign Chase Edmonds after a very disappointing debut season in Tampa in 2023. Edmonds contributed just 257 yards from scrimmage across 13 games last year, as Rachaad White took a stranglehold on the team's backfield duties.

Tennessee Titans - 2023 Record: 6-11

Current Salary Cap Space: $80,693,205

The Tennessee Titans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Titans make first big splash with Tony Pollard signing

We haven't heard a peep from Tennessee since they hired their new head coach, but they got in on the fun early on March 11, the first day of legal tampering. The Titans agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal with former Cowboys back Tony Pollard.

The contract pays Pollard about half a million less than D'Andre Swift got from the Bears earlier in the day. Pollard will now step into the massive shoes left by Derrick Henry, the team's second all-time leading rusher (9,502) and all-time touchdown scorer (90). However, the team is high on second-year back Tyjae Spears, with whom Pollard will likely split time in the backfield.

Tennessee lands another big name in CB Chidobe Awuzie

Titans new head coach and former Bengals OC Brian Callahan must have some pull, because he has lured away a player from his old team who didn't even play on his side of the ball in corner Chidobe Awuzie. The veteran apparently spurned several other offers to help Callahan create something new in Nashville. The deal is for three years and $36 million, including $23 million in guarantees.

Titans land big OL help in Lloyd Cushenberry

Tennessee identified a weakness and found a solution in center Lloyd Cushenberry. The former Bronco signed a four-year, $50 million deal with $26 million guaranteed at signing and $30 million guaranteed overall.

Tennessee had the eighth-worst rated pass blocking unit in 2023, according to PFF, so they are being proactive in making sure they don't let budding QB Will Levis go through another season like he had last year: his 9.9 sack rate was fifth-highest in the league. The QB with the highest sack rate? Tennessee's other signal caller, Ryan Tannehill, who was sacked on 12.2 percent of his drop backs. Cushenberry, the fifth-best pass-blocking center in the league in 2023, according to PFF, will help with that.

Kenneth Murray joins Titans on 2-year pact

The Titans have lost several key defensive contributors, including inside linebacker Azeez Al-Shair, so they acquired his replacement in former Chargers LB Kenneth Murray, who comes on courtesy of a two-year, $18 million deal that includes $2.5 million worth of incentives. Murray started 15 games for L.A. in 2023, finishing third on the team with 107 combined tackles.

Washington Commanders - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $96,088,007

The Washington Commanders have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Commanders release trio to increase their league-leading cap space

On March 1, Washington released three players: top tight end Logan Thomas ($6.5 million in cap savings), long-time starting left tackle Charles Leno ($7.3 million), and reserve center Nick Gates, who had just signed a three-year extension last March. Leno had started 47 games over the past three years, but at 32 years old, is likely past his prime. Injuries and age also limited Thomas' ability to affect the game on a consistent basis for the Commanders.

Washington moves fast to resupply tight end position

Five days after releasing Thomas, the Commanders had their tight end replacement, agreeing to a one-year pact with veteran Zach Ertz on March 6. The deal will pay Ertz $5 million for 2024, which is a cheap gamble for the team with the most cap space in the NFL.

New HC Dan Quinn brings in familiar faces

The Commanders began remodeling their roster by drawing from their new head coach's history with the Cowboys and snaring one of Dallas' key offensive linemen, center Tyler Biadasz. Biadasz had been Dallas' starting center over the past three seasons, missing only two games over that span. The reliable center reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $30 million to head over to one of the Cowboys' greatest rivals.

Washington also hammered out a deal with former Cowboys edge rusher Dorance Armstrong, who they will give a three-year deal worth $45 million. Armstrong has quietly been productive in recent years, putting up 16 combined sacks across the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

Washington snags highly sought-after LB Frankie Luvu

The Commanders completed a coup on Monday as they were able to wrangle former Panther Frankie Luvu, who signed for Washington on a three-year deal worth $36 million. Luvu has emerged as a star over the last two seasons, during which he has recorded 12.5 combined sacks from the inside linebacker position. Luvu is solid in run defense, but he's also probably the most potent pass rusher at the off-ball linebacker position.

Commanders get in on the RB party with Austin Ekeler signing

Austin Ekeler was one of the last couple of premier RB free agents to find a new home on Monday, as he is set to join the Commanders on a two-year, $11.4 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus and an additional $1.5 million in incentives.

It is by far the smallest deal signed by any former starting RB this season, and considering the contract and Brian Robinson's position as the lead dog in the backfield, Ekeler can expect a third-down back type of role. The diminutive former TD king has likely seen his last days as a bell cow back.

Commanders sign veteran kicker Brandon McManus

After a season in which they hit only 79.2 of their field goals, fourth-worst in the NFL, Washington is going with a veteran to shore up the situation, signing Brandon McManus from the Jaguars on a one-year deal worth $3.6 million. McManus will be an upgrade, but only slightly: his 81.1 connection rate was the eighth-worst in the NFL in 2023.

Washington continues O-line remodel with signing of Nick Allegretti

After acquiring a solid starting center in Tyler Biadasz, Washington continued to strengthen their offensive line by signing former Chiefs guard and Super Bowl hero Nick Allegretti to a three-year, $16 million deal, which includes $9.02 million in guarantees.

Allegretti stepped in for injured All-Pro guard Joe Thuney during the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, giving a good account of himself, especially considering he tore his UCL early in the Big Game and never missed a snap.

Commanders get rookie insurance in Marcus Mariota

The Commanders will take a QB at No. 2 in the draft, that is almost certain. What's not so certain, is how that player will develop in his freshman NFL campaign. For that reason, the signing of veteran Marcus Mariota is a shrewd move, as he has significant starting experience.

The one-year, $6 million deal (which could grow to $10 million with incentives) also points to the likelihood that the Commanders will select Jayden Daniels at No. 2, as he is a dual threat QB like Mariota, whereas Drake Maye, the other possiblity, is more of a pocket passer.

