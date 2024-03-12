Highlights Starting quarterback jobs are filling up fast. Will Justin Fields secure one?

With limited cap space, the Miami Dolphins are seeing some pivotal players sign elsewhere.

Jaguars' general manager Trent Baalke has made some flash signings, but proved he hasn't learned his lesson yet.

The legal tampering window has opened, and teams have made quick work of their 'first conversations' with free agents across the NFL. Numerous players have agreed to new contracts that will see them sporting new uniforms for the 2024 season.

As exciting as the process is, there is a risk with each signing. Some players will shine, while others will flare out. Unfortunately for front offices, they'll be held accountable for all of it.

It's early, and things can change. But here are those who the first 24 hours have not favored as NFL free agency kicks off.

Justin Fields

With only 32 teams, the quarterback position is starting to fill up

Much of the speculation surrounding Justin Fields was that the quarterback would land with the Atlanta Falcons, but when the team reached a four-year agreement with Kirk Cousins, it became safe to assume that was no longer a possibility.

After Russell Wilson decided to sign with the Steelers, any chance of him landing there was snuffed. Then Gardner Minshew signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and another window slammed shut.

Fields is in an unfortunate situation. The 25-year-old has been unsteady through his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears, leaving clouds of uncertainty about whether he's a capable starting quarterback long-term. Still, he'd likely be a hot commodity on the open market, but with teams forced to give up draft capital to acquire him, it appears many are opting to get their quarterback through free agency.

The best remaining options that could entertain Fields as more than a short-term backup would be the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and maybe the Seattle Seahawks. A much shorter list than a few days ago.

Miami Dolphins

Money is getting tight in South Beach

With just $4.9 million in total cap space, the Miami Dolphins are strapped for cash, and they had to witness the effects of that when star defensive lineman Christian Wilkins inked a new four-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday. In addition, offensive lineman Robert Hunt departed, as the 27-year-old agreed to a massive five-year, $100 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.

2023 Dolphins Who Have Signed Elsewhere for 2024 Player (Position) Age 2024 Team Contract Chrisitan Wilkins (DL) 28 Las Vegas Raiders 4 yr / $110 million Robert Hunt (OG) 27 Carolina Panthers 5 yr / $100 million Andrew Van Ginkel (EDGE) 28 Minnesota Vikings 2 yr / $20 million Brandon Jones (S) 25 Denver Broncos 3 yr / $20 million

While the Dolphins had a successful 2023 season, they aren't good enough to be as financially unflexible as they are now, and losing key roster pieces each offseason will only further diminish their chances of contending for a Super Bowl.

Being able to go out and sign Seahawks' linebacker Jordyn Brooks was a good move, but the team is quickly losing key pieces and will become too top-heavy of a roster to effectively contend as they desire.

Justin Jefferson

The QB situation in Minnesota does not favor the star wideout

There have been very few, if any, receivers who have been more dominant than Justin Jefferson since he entered the league in 2020. However, he battled injuries in 2023 while also missing Kirk Cousins, which led to lower production than usual. Now, Cousins' absence will become permanent, as the quarterback agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal.

As a result, the Minnesota Vikings were left with a hole at quarterback and signed veteran passer Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal to be the team's stand-in quarterback for the time being.

Minnesota could look to trade up during the 2024 NFL Draft for a chance at someone such as Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy. There's also a possibility they could look to acquire other passers still available on the open market. However, there is a current uncertainty at the position for 2024, and it could hinder Jefferson's production, which has been stellar up to this point.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Baalke continues to try to sustain success through free agency

Entering the 2022 offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the most money to spend of any team in the NFL. As a result, the team decided to use it, giving out large contracts to players like Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Foyesade Oluokun, and others. The team jumped from 3-14 in 2021 to 9-8 and established themselves as one of the most promising teams in the league.

Then 2023 came, and the team went 9-8 again. Dropping four of their last five contests and lost their lead in the AFC South, ultimately missing the playoffs altogether.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Jaguars held an 8-3 record entering December of the 2023 season, yet managed only one win throughout the entirety of December and January, missing out on a division title by one game.

Now, as the tampering window opens up, general manager Trent Baalke is once again pouring money out with the signings of Buffalo Bills' wideout Gabe Davis (three years, $39 million) and Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (three years, $21.75 million).

The issue isn't so much with the signings themselves as it is that, with these big contracts, the team will consistently be cutting players, which will likely result in some positive contributors being forced out to maintain their cap.

Free agency is a good way to upgrade a roster, but it should not be its foundation. These moves seem to indicate that Baalke will continue to improperly improve the team and likely cap its future potential.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shipping off Davis hinders an already concerning secondary

In 2023, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense allowed 248.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-worst in the NFL. So, by agreeing to send veteran cornerback Carlton Davis III to the Detroit Lions, the team is losing a quality player and hurting the unit even further.

The organization made great moves by retaining the 'big three' free agents of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and Antoine Winfield Jr. prior to the market opening. However, after the first day, the team has only dealt with losing a valuable starter from the defense.

Injuries held Davis out of five contests last season, so there may have been questions about durability. However, his 63.3 PFF coverage grade is now expected to be filled by 24-year-old Zyon McCollum, who posted a 46.3 grade on 575 coverage snaps.

