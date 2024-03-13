Highlights The Atlanta Falcons made a risky investment in signing Darnell Mooney to the biggest wide receiver contract on the open market so far.

With money to spend, and the second day of the tampering window still having plenty of talent on the market, there were plenty of deals made around the NFL. Some were easy to get excited about, and some raised eyebrows.

While there is plenty of time in the offseason left, not everyone made the most of day two. Here are the five losers of Tuesday's free agency.

Atlanta Falcons

Mooney may impress, but the Falcons overpaid

Adding receiving weapons around quarterback Kirk Cousins will go a long way in elevating the offense. However, the Atlanta Falcons made a significant investment in receiver Darnell Mooney from the Chicago Bears and gifted him the biggest deal for the position on the open market.

Mooney has upside, there is no question about that. However, to hand out a $13 million average annual value (AAV) deal to a wideout who hasn't had over 500 yards in either of his past two seasons is an investment that doesn't bode well. Even if the 26-year-old steps in and provides the team with stable WR2 production, the deal is for an amount often given to proven success rather than on a gamble.

Darnell Mooney Stats With Bears Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Drop % 2020 61 631 4 1.0% 2021 81 1,055 4 6.4% 2022 40 493 2 3.3% 2023 31 414 1 4.9%

Still, Atlanta has had a fun offseason that should have fans excited about the chance to contend for the NFC South and potentially even more. However, the second day of free agency wasn't as stellar as the first, earning them a spot on the loser's list.

Daniel Jones

A new challenger has entered the Giants QB battle

The New York Giants' signing of Drew Lock clearly signals to Daniel Jones that he is not being viewed as the sure starter moving forward. The team will likely present both options as a competition for the 2024 starting gig, with Jones undoubtedly winning.

However, the passer will be on a short leash heading into 2024. The offense will lose a particular element of production with the loss of Saquon Barkley, but the signing of former Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary should help subside that loss.

Jones is in for a make-or-break campaign that could either help him hold onto the Giants' QB job or unleash him into a market where his best opportunity would likely be on a one-year contract bridge opportunity with little chance of being viewed in a team's long-term plan as the starter. With the heat all the way on, how will the 26-year-old QB respond?

New York Giants

The Lock signing points to the team passing on a QB in this draft

Many fans were disappointed by the play of Jones, but there was hope that the Giants could look to correct their mistake by taking a swing at one of the rookie quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most speculated were Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and North Carolina's Drake Maye as the potential pick and a step away from Jones as the team's quarterback of the future.

While that is still on the table, the signing of Drew Lock indicates the team is more focused on providing a 'healthy camp battle' between two veteran passers in hopes that Jones will take the hot seat in stride and rebound from an injury-riddled and underwhelming 2023 season.

Jones looked to have figured things out to some extent in 2022, but his contract felt like an overpay from the second the ink dried. Now, with Barkley off to the Philadelphia Eagles and the team seeming to be accepting another year of Jones under center, the decision makers could find themselves on the hot seat by season's end, and their persistence to stick with the fifth-year quarterback as their primary option will likely be the main reason.

Russell Wilson

It's never ideal to lose a top veteran wideout

Russell Wilson has been with the Pittsburgh Steelers for just a few days, and yet he already finds himself on this list. Following the trade agreement to send wideout Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers for cornerback Donte Jackson, the team is parting with their best separator and a top wideout in the passing attack.

The move is more of an exchange of offensive talent for defensive talent, so the offense does downgrade in this situation, even if the overall trade wasn't too bad for either side.

The team still has the rest of the offseason to find Wilson some receiver help, whether through free agency or the NFL Draft, but it's rather unfortunate to lose Johnson, who has intriguing upside from the slot.

AFC South Quarterbacks Not Named C.J. Stroud

The offensive lines better be ready for when Houston is in town

The Texans already had an impressive pass rush in 2023, but with the additions of Danielle Hunter and Denico Autry, no passer is safe on the team's 2024 schedule.

DeMeco Ryans seems to have momentum rolling in Houston, as plenty of free agents are excited about joining the young, up-and-coming team. However, the team needed to be smart with its money by addressing positions of need.

With Jonathan Greenard off to the Minnesota Vikings, the team needed to bolster its front seven and has gotten off to a great start in doing so through the first two days of negotiations.

Passers Trevor Lawrence, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson, who have to go against this team not once but twice in 2024, will undoubtedly be feeling the heat on gameday from all angles, thanks to the Texans' big-time signings so far.

