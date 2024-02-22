Highlights No deal is expected to be reached between Mike Evans & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as contract negotiations are far apart.

If Evans forays into free agency, he will immediately become a highly coveted asset due to his consistent receiving prowess.

Teams that want to sign the future Hall of Fame receiver will need available cap space and a path towards Super Bowl contention.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be on the brink of losing their best offensive weapon.

According to multiple sources, the team and Mike Evans are "far apart" in contract negotiations, and the star receiver will likely test the market as a free agent this upcoming offseason.

The team could always franchise tag the future Hall of Famer, but with just ~$43.5 million in projected cap space—and quarterback Baker Mayfield needing a new contract after earning his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2023—the Buccaneers may not be thrilled by the idea of paying two veteran receivers more than $20 million next season (Chris Godwin has a cap hit of roughly $27.5 million in 2024).

If Evans does hit the free agent wide receiver market, he'll immediately become the top priority on many teams' wish lists this offseason. Which franchises have the combination of financial flexibility and an open Super Bowl window that could entice Evans to leave Tampa Bay?

Related NFL Franchise Tag: Should Bucs retain Mike Evans or Antoine Winfield Jr.? The Bucs likely extend Baker Mayfield, but choosing who to franchise tag between Mike Evans & Antoine Winfield Jr. won't be easy.

3 Chicago Bears - 2023 record: 7-10

The team could give D.J. Moore a star running mate to help Fields or the 1st overall pick

Last year, the Chicago Bears had a chance to replace Justin Fields with the first overall pick in the draft. They elected not to do so, instead shipping the pick off for a return that included this year's first overall pick and star receiver D.J. Moore.

That same decision now looms for the Bears, as they must decide whether to keep Fields or select Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels and anoint them as the new franchise quarterback.

Regardless of what the team decides to do at quarterback, they're in desperate need of a running mate for Moore in the passing game. No one on the team besides Moore had even 800 receiving yards last year. Backup running back Roschon Johnson finished third on the team in receptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Darnell Mooney's 414 receiving yards represented the second-highest total for a Bears WR last year. Only three other teams (Falcons, Patriots, Jets) got less production from their WR2 in 2023.

Part of that was due to Fields' own injuries and ineffectiveness (as well as former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's questionable scheme), but the lack of threats on offense made the Bears more predictable than they otherwise should have been; if the team wanted to move the ball through the air, odds are the pass was heading Moore's way.

Bears Leading Receivers in 2023 Receiver Receptions Yards Touchdowns D.J. Moore 96 1364 8 Cole Kmet 73 719 6 Darnell Mooney 31 414 1 Roschon Johnson 34 209 0

Evans would more than alleviate the attention Moore started seeing late in the season. How the two x-receivers would play together is a fair question, especially since they're used to commanding the majority of their team's target share (Moore received 28.5% of all Bears' targets in 2023, Evans received 24.7% of all Buccaneers' targets).

But it's not like offenses with two high-volume receivers can't work in the NFL. During the last seven seasons, Evans played with Chris Godwin, who commanded a target share larger than 20% in four of their years together.

As for the Bears' overall offseason situation, the good news is they'll be swimming in cap space this spring: they're fourth in the league with a projected ~$70 million in room for 2024.

The bad news is their competitiveness is an open question, especially if the team resets at quarterback with a rookie. Head coach Matt Eberflus will be on the (scorching) hot seat heading into next season, and the team just had a complete makeover on the offensive coaching staff. There's a long way to go between the Bears and the Super Bowl.

However, Evans could come in and galvanize a young, upstart squad, while also serving as Moore's partner in crime. If the goal is to play with another elite receiver (perhaps one even better than Godwin), then Evans could do a lot worse than Chicago.

2 Houston Texans - 2023 record: 10-7

C.J. Stroud and Evans could be a prolific pairing that propels Houston to greater heights

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

One year ago at this time, the Houston Texans were preparing to pick second in the NFL Draft. Now, they're coming off a surprising AFC South division title, primarily the result of the performance of rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

For Evans, the main benefit of joining Houston would be the possibility to play with Stroud, who established himself as the NFL's next star signal caller after winning Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. Stroud threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2023 (and just five interceptions), finishing among the top 10 in passing yards (eighth), yards per attempt (8.2, third), INT rate (1.0 %, first), passer rating (100.8, sixth), and first downs gained via passing (188, T-eighth).

The Texans also have multiple offensive weapons that could take pressure off of Evans, like wide receivers Nico Collins (80 receptions, 1,297 yards, eight touchdowns in 2023) and Tank Dell (47 receptions, 15.1 yards per catch, 760 scrimmage yards in 11 games).

He'd also be joining an offense that ranked 12th in yards per game and 14th in points per game, and a year after playing for Dave Canales (who was just hired as the Carolina Panthers' head coach), Evans would get to take part in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's brilliant scheme.

Houston is also projected to have more than $61 million available in cap space this summer, which should be plenty to hand Evans a contract commensurate with his talents. All the team's key offensive contributors are currently on their rookie deals, making this the perfect time for the team to splurge on a star free agent who can assume the most responsibility in the passing game.

The Texans are a team on the rise, and Evans could be for Stroud what Stefon Diggs was for Josh Allen: a boost towards superstardom. That Texas has the same benefits of warm weather and no income tax that Florida does should only make the Texans' pitch to Evans easier.

1 Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' incumbent receivers struggled during their Super Bowl title defense

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, this is a pie-in-the-sky dream scenario (at least if you're a Kansas City Chiefs fan). The Chiefs have just over $16 million in cap room heading into the offseason, and that's before massive extensions are given to (or the franchise tag is applied to) star defenders Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed.

However, if the Chiefs can carve out the cap space to make this work, it'd be nothing short of a dream pairing. There hasn't been a 1,000-yard wide receiver in Kansas City since Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, and the team hasn't had a double-digit touchdown catcher not named Hill or Travis Kelce since Dwayne Bowe led the league with 15 in 2010.

Leading Receivers in the Mahomes Era Year Leading Receiver Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2023 Travis Kelce 93 984 5 2022 Kelce 110 1338 12 2021 Tyreek Hill 111 1239 9 2020 Kelce 105 1416 11 2019 Kelce 97 1229 5 2018 Hill 87 1479 12

Suffice to say, Evans would be a perfect fit as Patrick Mahomes' top receiver, having averaged more than 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns per season during his Hall of Fame career. He'd also usurp Kelce in the natural offensive pecking order, as the 34-year-old tight end is nearing the twilight of his career and missed out on 1,000 yards receiving last season for the first time since 2015.

With Evans on the outside, Rashee Rice (who just set the rookie postseason receptions record) could play on the opposite hash or in the slot. Those two with Kelce would make for a lethal inside-out offense that could attack zone defenses over the middle of the field and man defenses outside the numbers.

While it's fair to point out Mahomes has yet to work with a receiver like Evans, it's also arguable that Evans has never played with a quarterback like Mahomes. Jameis Winston had Mahomes' arm strength, but his vision, decision-making, and creativity in the pocket were deeply flawed.

Tom Brady got Evans his lone Super Bowl ring (against these very Chiefs), but the GOAT was at the end of his career and didn't have the same deep ball abilities that Mahomes does now.

Regardless of the stats they could put up together, though, it's the playoffs where the Evans-Mahomes duo would thrive most. Both already Super Bowl champions, the receiver and quarterback shouldn't have much problem adding a few more trophies to their collection if they decide to partner up.

If Evans is willing to sacrifice a little bit of money on his next deal, he'd be hard-pressed to find a better situation than Kansas City can offer.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.