Highlights The NFL Free Agent Frenzy starts on March 11, when teams can start recruiting before the new league year begins officially on March 13.

Several players who were tagged have already signed long-term extensions with their clubs, including a couple of defensive stars in Chicago's Jaylon Johnson and Baltimore's Justin Madubuike.

New year, new team, new city.

That's going to be the case for countless NFL players this spring as teams begin moving and shaking to bolster their respective rosters heading into the 2024 campaign.

The NFL's 2024 Free Agent Frenzy begins on March 11, when the legal tampering period opens, which allows teams to begin recruiting the top free agents on the market, to March 13, when free agency and the new league year begin officially. However, many teams started signing players in the days leading up to the tampering period, as players already under contract can be re-signed and players who were cut can be inked to new deals since their contracts

Don't miss a trade, signing, rumor, or cut with GIVEMESPORT's NFL Free Agency Tracker, where we will list and break down each and every move made by each of the league's 32 teams—no matter how big or small.

Arizona Cardinals - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $51,808,440

The Arizona Cardinals have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cardinals re-sign special teamer Dan Chisena

The Cardinals signed special teams wide receiver Dan Chisena to a futures contract in early February. Chisena moved back and forth from Arizona's practice squad during 2023 before shipping off to Baltimore prior to the postseason to pitch in for the Ravens' playoff run.

Cardinals place WR Greg Dortch under an exclusive rights tender

Arizona extended a tender to diminutive wideout Greg Dortch, which means the exclusive rights free agent is likely to be back in the desert in 2023. Under the tender, Dortch cannot negotiate with other teams and can sign with the Cardinals for the league minimum, which would be $1.08 million based on Dortch's four years of experience.

Dortch recorded 24 receptions for 280 yards and a pair of TDs in 2023, though his main contribution came on special teams, where he finished top 15 in punt returns (5th), punt return yards (13th), yards per punt return (13th), kick returns (5th), and kick return yards (12th).

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier will be back with Cardinals in 2024

On March 8, the Cardinals re-signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier to a one-year deal. The Cardinals originally signed Collier during the 2023 offseason, and after an impressive training camp, he started the team's 2023 season opener, only for his season to be cut short after 37 snaps and a major biceps injury. The 2019 first-round pick of the Seahawks is reportedly "excited" to be back with Arizona.

Atlanta Falcons - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $41,426,657

The Atlanta Falcons have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Falcons release TE Jonnu Smith

Despite putting up a career-high 50 receptions for 582 yards in his first year with the Falcons, the team released Jonnu Smith on February 27. The move frees up more usage for former top 10 pick Kyle Pitts, who managed just 53 receptions for 667 yards in 2023. Smith did not last on the open market for long, as he was scooped up on March 7 by the Dolphins on a two-year, $10 million deal.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Miami Dolphins Sign Tight End Jonnu Smith to 2-Year Deal

Atlanta re-sign linebacker Nate Landman on March 6

The Falcons are bringing back one of their breakout stars for 2023 on an undisclosed deal in linebacker Nate Landman. Largely a special teamer as a rookie in 2022, Landman got his shot in 2023 thanks to injuries to the guys ahead of him on the depth chart. He responded well, finishing third on the team in combined tackles (110), while also contributing two sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, and seven TFLs.

Baltimore Ravens - 2023 Record: 13-4

Current Salary Cap Space: $-7,353,056

The Baltimore Ravens have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ravens lock up DT Justin Madubuike on 4-year, $98 million deal

Baltimore was not messing around with their 2023 breakout player, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. After placing the franchise tag on 26-year-old on tag deadline day, they quickly got a long-term deal done mere days later, announcing a four-year, $98 million contract on March 8.

The total contract ranks as the richest for a DT in the NFL. His AAV of $24.5 ranks second behind Aaron Donald, as does his total guarantees of $75.5 million. His $53.5 million guaranteed at signing rank second among DTs as well, behind Washington's Daron Payne. Madubuike was arguably the best DT in the NFL in 2023, leading the pack in sacks (13.0) and QB hits (33), finishing 2nd in QB pressures (33) and QB knockdowns (16), and 5th in TFLs (12).

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Baltimore Ravens Hand Justin Madubuike a Massive New 4-Year Deal

Buffalo Bills - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $-10,481,829

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buffalo trades versatile OL Ryan Bates

The Bills shipped swing lineman Ryan Bates to the Windy City in exchange for a 5th-round pick in the 2024 Draft on March 4. Bates played 35 offensive snaps for Buffalo in 2023 as a depth piece for the offensive line unit. The move saved the Bills $1.4 million in cap space.

Bills release half dozen players on March 6 in effort to become cap compliant

At dawn on March 6, Buffalo was over $40 million in the salary cap hole, the worst situation in football. They nearly rectified that with just one day's worth of moves. Here's every move they made that day and how much it saved them:

Release starting S Jordan Poyer ($5.7 million in cap savings)

Release S Siran Neal ($2.9 million)

Release starting C Mitch Morse ($5.7 million)

Release WR/KR Deonte Harty ($4.3 million)

Release backup RB Nyheim Hines ($4.6 million)

Designate starting CB Tre'Davious White as Post-June 1st cut ($10.2 million)

Restructure contract of starting CB Rasul Douglas ($2.5 million)

They saved a lot of dough, but they did have to part ways with a quartet of key contributors from 2023, including longtime starting All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Buffalo Bills Release Bevy of Starters Ahead of New League Year

Bills restructure 2 more contracts in cost-cutting moves

Even with all of that shaking and baking, Bills general manager Brandon Beane still had work to do to get cap compliant. To that end, he also restructured Von Miller's baffling contract to save another $8.9 million, and did the same with starting left guard Connor McGovern (who may slide over into Morse's vacated starting center role), which saved them another $3.7 million.

Buffalo brings a familiar face back to the QB room

After serving as Josh Allen's backup in 2021, former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky is back in Western New York on a two-year, $5.25 million deal. The move comes after Trubisky's shocking two-year stint in the Steel City, during which he put up the 3rd-lowest passer rating (77.6) and the 2nd-highest INT rate (3.5) in the NFL.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Buffalo Bills Bringing Back Mitchell Trubisky

Depth TE returns to Buffalo

On March 8, the Bills got their tight end room squared away behind Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, re-signing their TE3, Quintin Morris, to a one-year deal. Morris played just 18 percent of offensive snaps in 2023, contributing two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. He was a much larger factor on special teams, where he played 82 percent of the snaps.

Carolina Panthers - 2023 Record: 2-15

Current Salary Cap Space: $13,097,669

The Carolina Panthers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Panthers slap franchise tag on edge defender Brian Burns

Carolina was never going to let their prized pass rusher leave for free, so they placed the franchise tag on Brian Burns on March 4. Both sides hope for a long-term deal, but if none comes, Burns will play on the franchise tag for just over $24 million. Burns has been crucial for the Panthers, contributing 33 percent of the team's sacks over the last two campaigns.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Carolina Panthers Put $24 million Franchise Tag on Brian Burns

Panthers cut veteran tight end Hayden Hurst

Despite signing Hayden Hurst to a three-year deal in 2023, the Panthers released the tight end after he refused to take a pay cut. The move didn't even save them much against the cap space, just $52K, and he will have a $9.9 million dead cap hit to boot. It seems Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and company are simply cleaning house.

Carolina bringing back long-time long snapper

Carolina re-signed long-time long snapper J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal. Jansen, who is 38, will be entering his 16th season for the Panthers and looking to add to his franchise record of 243 games played.

Chicago Bears - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $57,556,870

The Chicago Bears have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears ensure long-term defensive success with Jaylon Johnson deal

After ensuring he wouldn't fly off anywhere by placing the franchise tag on him, the Bears were able to get Jaylon Johnson to sign long-term on March 7 for a four-year, $76 million contract with $51.4 in total guarantees. It is the seventh-largest contract for a CB based on total value and AAV, though his $43.8 million guaranteed at signing ranks second behind only Denzel Ward.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Chicago Bears, Jaylon Johnson Agree on Massive Deal

Chicago makes several tweaks before new league year

The Bears had a little more housekeeping to get done before the new league year. First, they brought back reliable long snapper Patrick Scales for his 10th season with the team on a one-year deal worth $1.38 million with $1.15 million guaranteed.

They also signed depth safety Tarvarius Moore, who did not play a snap in 2023, to a one-year deal and renegotiated/extended wideout Collin Johnson, who played 40 offensive snaps and caught a single pass for 11 yards after arriving midway through the 2023 season.

Cincinnati Bengals - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $50,269,511

The Cincinnati Bengals have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bengals release backup QB A.J. McCarron

Cincinnati signed A.J. McCarron early in the 2023 season, but he didn't get off the practice squad until December. He played in two games after that, going 4-for-5 for 19 yards. He requested his release after the season and his wish was granted on February 14. He has since re-signed with the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks, whom he led to a 6-3 record in 2023.

Cincy offers tenders to 2 exclusive rights free agents

On February 28, the Bengals extended tender offers to exclusive rights free agents Jake Browning and Cal Adomitis, thereby securing their rights for the 2024 campaign. The QB and long snapper can either sign the tenders or negotiate a long-term deal with the Bengals. Adomitis was a special teams contributer in his second season, while Browning put on a show in relief of Joe Burrow, going 4-3 while leading the league with a 70.4 completion percentage in his first NFL action.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Cincinnati Bengals extend tender offer to Jake Browning and Cal Adomitis

Bengals place franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

Everyone saw this move coming, so it was no surprise when the team announced they'd slapped Tee Higgins with the tag on February 28. If the two sides can't agree on an extension, he will play under the tag for $21.8 million in 2024. They will be hoping negotiations with the wideout don't falter like they did last year. If they do, a trade is still a possibility, as Burrow's contract kicks in in 2025 and Ja'Marr Chase is set for a record extension in the near future, which leaves naught but crumbs for Higgins.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Cincinnati Bengals franchise tag WR Tee Higgins

Cleveland Browns - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $12,819,134

The Cleveland Browns have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Browns restructure contract of Jedrick Wills Jr.

Cleveland has been quiet since their surprise early exit from the 2023 playoffs, but they have made one move. In an effort to save a few bucks, the Browns converted Jedrick Wills Jr.'s fifth-year option, saving them about $10.4 million against the cap. Wills will be back in Cleveland in 2024 after missing nine games to injury in 2023, and will have a base salary of just $1.1 million after the Browns converted $13 million into a signing bonus.

Dallas Cowboys - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $8,960,939

The Dallas Cowboys have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Cowboys exercise Trey Lance's roster bonus

After acquiring the former lottery pick for a fourth-round selection from the Niners last year, the Cowboys have reportedly picked up Trey Lance's $4.25 roster bonus to keep him in the Big D for 2024. He will cost $5.3 million against the cap, and owner Jerry Jones has said that Lance will compete for the QB2 job.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Dallas Cowboys to Keep Trey Lance as Backup QB for 2024

Tyron Smith "unlikely" to return to Dallas in 2024

The Cowboys are expected to say goodbye to one of their longtime cornerstones in left tackle Tyron Smith. The eight-time Pro Bowler is reportedly "unlikely" to return to Dallas, though he will have as many suitors as he'd like to entertain, as he was still at the top of his game in 2023, earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition. He will be 34 by the end of the 2024 season and is valued at $7.4 million a year by Spotrac, though he is likely to receive far more than that.

Cowboys exercise possibly controversial 5th-year option

Ahead of a likely long-term extension, the Cowboys reportedly picked up edge rusher Micah Parsons' fifth-year option on March 6, which fully guarantees his base salary for 2024 and provides him with $21.3 million in guarantees for 2025. However, the team designated him a DE rather than an LB, which reduces his earnings by $3 million.

Parsons has earned three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in his three years in the league, so Dallas will hope that cost-saving move doesn't come back to bite them. On the same day, they also shored up some defensive line depth by re-signing veteran DT Carl Davis.

Cowboys restructure contract of All-Pro Zack Martin

To work their way into cap compliance, the Cowboys also restructured long-time guard Zack Martin's contract to save them about $13 million against the cap, according to several reports.

Denver Broncos - 2023 Record: 8-9

Current Salary Cap Space: $-5,514,837

The Denver Broncos have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Broncos exercise 5th-year option on Patrick Surtain II

Denver exercised star cornerback Patrick Surtain II's 5th-year option on February 27 to bring the All-Pro back to a roster that's starting to look more and more bereft of talent. General manager George Paton called it "one of the easier decisions we'll make."

Russell Wilson to cost Broncos record $85 million dead cap hit

The Broncos are getting off a couple of exits early on the Russell Wilson experience, as they are reportedly expected to cut the veteran QB and accept the NFL record $85 million dead cap hit. The move signals a hard reboot for a Denver team that had seemingly been in win-now mode just two years ago when they made what will now go down as one of the worst trades of all-time to acquire the former Super Bowl winning QB.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: 4 Landing Spots for Russell Wilson

Denver cuts star safety Justin Simmons

The Broncos are in tough when it comes to the salary cap after accepting their fate with regard to the albatross of a contract they gave Russell Wilson. To that end, they were forced to cut four-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who is still only 30. Simmons has picked off more passes than any other safety since he entered the league in 2016, and he's still playing some of his best ball. The move does save Denver $14.5 million much-needed dollars, however.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Denver Broncos to cut All-Pro safety Justin Simmons

Broncos rework Tim Patrick's contract

As the Broncos continue to attempt to overcome Danger Russ' record dead cap hit, the Broncos also reworked reliable wideout Tim Patrick's contract, agreeing on a new one-year deal on March 8. On the same day, they released tight end Chris Manhertz, which saved them an additional $2.15 million against the cap. Patrick will serve as an important part of the passing offense after the Jerry Jeudy trade.

Denver ships WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland for pair of late picks

After the top three wideouts on the free agent market returned to their current teams, the Browns decided to hit the trade market to boost their receivers room behind Amari Cooper. They reportedly acquired 24-year-old Jerry Jeudy—an intriguing prospect with a disappointing track record in the NFL—from Denver for nothing but a 5th-rounder and a 6th-rounder.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Broncos Trade WR Jerry Jeudy to Browns

Detroit Lions - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $54,296,840

The Detroit Lions have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Lions re-sign kicker Michael Badgley

In one of their first moves of the offseason, the Lions secured their kicker for 2024 in veteran Michael Badgley. The man who copyrighted the phrase "Money Badger" signed with Detroit midway through the 2023 campaign and was notably not called upon at several critical junctures in the Lions' NFC Championship loss.

Detroit brings back several depth pieces ahead of new league year

On March 4, it was reported that the Lions would bring back tight end Shane Zylstra, who scored four touchdowns on just 11 receptions in 2022, before missing the entirety of the 2023 season due to a knee injury in training camp. The next day, they re-signed CB Emmanuel Moseley, who missed all but two snaps of the 2023 campaign due to two separate knee injuries. The six-year veteran will be back on a one-year pact.

On March 7, they tendered another tight end, restricted free agent Brock Wright. Wright had 13 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown last year. They also brought backup back RB Zonovan Knight, who was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Green Bay Packers - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $12,734,061

The Green Bay Packers have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Packers restructure top pass rusher Preston Smith's contract

Preston Smith, whose 41.5 sacks since arriving in Titletown in 2019 lead the team by double-digits over that span, agreed to rejig his deal to save the team $2.4 million in cap space. They'll look to start taking full advantage of what seems like a surprising title window that's opened after Jordan Love's superlative 2023 performance.

Houston Texans - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $62,882,850

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Texans secure C.J. Stroud's security blanket on multi-year deal

Houston made sure to keep their young QB surrounded by weapons by signing tight end Dalton Schultz to a new three-year, $36 million deal on March 5.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The deal pays Schultz $12 million AAV, which is 12th among tight ends in the NFL. It turns out, that is basically exactly the value Schultz provided in 2023: he was 12th in receptions, 12th in receiving yards, and tied with five others for seventh in TDs among tight ends.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Dalton Schultz Signs $36 Million Extension with Texans

Houston returns kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn on three-year pact

On March 6, it was reported that the Texans would pay kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn $15.9 million over the next three years, with his $5.3 AAV ranking third among kickers. Fairbairn has hit 87.1 percent of his field goals and 92.4 of his extra points since entering the league with Houston in 2017. His 175 field goals over that span rank him eighth in the NFL. Three days later, they also re-signed special teams contributor and safety Kris Boyd to a one-year contract.

Indianapolis Colts - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $52,877,395

The Indianapolis Colts have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Colts secure WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. with franchise tag

Indy wasn't going to let Michael Pittman Jr. go in free agency—the wideout provided 30 percent of the team's receiving yards and 31 percent of their receptions in 2023. So, they placed the franchise tag on the wideout on tag deadline day on March 5.

If no extension is reached, Pittman will play on the tag in 2024 and receive $21.8 million for his services. His 109 receptions were 5th in the NFL in 2023. They also signed center Jack Anderson as a depth piece for the offensive line later that day.

READ FULL ANALYSIS:Indianapolis Colts Place Franchise Tag on Michael Pittman Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $20,923,143

The Jacksonville Jaguars have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jaguars get busy with avalanche of moves on March 5

Jacksonville's 2024 offseason began in earnest on March 5, when they cut a trio of players, including half of their starting secondary in CB Darious Williams and S Rayshawn Jenkins. The release of the DBs saved the team $16.6 million against the cap. They also released DT Folorunso Fatukasi, which saved them another $3.5 million.

The big move of the day was the franchise tag they placed on edge rusher Josh Allen. It was expected, and Allen, whose 17.5 sacks ranked him second in the NFL last year, will earn over $24 million if the two sides don't come to a long-term agreement.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Jacksonville Jaguars Place Franchise Tag on Josh Allen

Jacksonville emphasizes protection with Ezra Cleveland extension

Trevor Lawrence has been hit 133 times since entering the league, but the team seemed to find some answers in 2023 with their offensive line, as the QB had a bottom 10 sack percentage (5.8) for the first time in his career.

A big reason for that was Ezra Cleveland, who was reportedly rewarded with a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $14.25 million in guarantees. It is the 17th-richest active contract for a guard. The team also brought Daniel Thomas and Jeremiah Ledbetter back into the fold as a special teams contributor and a depth piece at DT, respectively.

Jaguars make peculiar move to grab Mac Jones

Early on March 10, the Jaguars won the Mac Jones sweepstakes by shipping a sixth-round pick to Foxborough for the embattled QB. Jones was excellent as a rookie in 2021, but has since seen a shocking fall from grace that resulted in multiple benchings in 2023. He will now serve as the backup for 2021 draft classmate Trevor Lawrence. There were reportedly three other teams in the mix for Jones, but Jacksonville had the best offer.

Jacksonville makes more room with new deal for Brandon Scherff

The Jaguars made another move to create cap space on March 10, reportedly coming to an agreement with five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to fully guarantee his 2024 salary and add three voidable years to his deal, thereby conserving $5 million against the cap for the team.

Kansas City Chiefs - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $9,683,547

The Kansas City Chiefs have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chiefs make a change at punter

On February 22, Kansas City reportedly signed embattled punter Matt Araiza after he had been cut by the Bills due to legal issues stemming from a sexual assault case from his time in college, which has since been dropped. The length and price tag of the contract have not been shared.

The Chiefs also re-signed practice squad wideout Cornell Powell, special teams linebacker Darius Harris, and depth safety Tyree Gillespie in late February.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Kansas City Chiefs sign punter Matt Araiza

Kansas City drops Super Bowl TD scorer

Despite making one big, game-changing play in each of K.C.'s final three playoff games, Marquez Valdes-Scantling was deemed surplus to requirements and cut on February 28, saving the team $12 million against the cap. MVS had 63 catches for 1,002 yards and three TDs in 33 games over two years with the Chiefs.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Kansas City Chiefs releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Chiefs make crucial franchise tag decision

On tag deadline day on March 5, the Chiefs had a big decision to make: slap the tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed or DT Chris Jones. Both were crucial to the team's 2023 success, but in the end, they decided to tag Sneed, who is the younger of the two.

However, the team did pick up Jones' option, so they could still retain him, and Sneed is reportedly being given the chance to test the market for a possible trade partner. If Sneed stays and plays on the tag, he will be paid $19.8 million.

Kansas City brings Chris Jones back anyway, extend Tranquill

Somehow, the Chiefs were able to use massive guarantees to sign All-Pro Chris Jones to the largest DT contract in NFL history, reportedly worth up to $160 million over five years with $95 million worth of guarantees. The deal is expected to make him the highest-paid DT on an AAV basis, at around $32 million per year. A couple of days prior, they also re-signed LB Drue Tranquill to a three-year, $19 million deal.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Chiefs & Chris Jones Reportedly Ink Blockbuster Extension

Las Vegas Raiders - 2023 Record: 8-9

Current Salary Cap Space: $47,863,388

The Las Vegas Raiders have seven picks in the NFL Draft.

Raiders release two veterans, re-sign another

On March 8 and 9, in the lead up to the start of the new league year, the Raiders got a bit of housekeeping done by dropping QB Brian Hoyer ($92K in savings, $2.6 million dead cap hit) and DL Jerry Tillery ($2.3 million in savings). They also re-signed backup running back Ameer Abdullah, who contributed 220 scrimmage yards on 34 touches in 2023.

Los Angeles Chargers - 2023 Record: 5-12

Current Salary Cap Space: $-18,619,407

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chargers release starting LB, re-sign pair of exclusive rights FAs

Though they still have a ton to do to get cap compliant, that didn't stop the Chargers from making moves ahead of the new league year. On March 5, they released aging linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was their second-leading tackler in his first year with the team in 2023. The move saved L.A. $6.5 million against the cap.

On March 8, the Chargers made some additions, signing two exclusive rights free agents in kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell.

Los Angeles Rams - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $43,626,179

The Los Angeles Rams have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including four in the 6th round.

Miami Dolphins - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $-16,660,122

The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dolphins get their house in order ahead of 2024 league year

Miami made a bevy of small moves in the lead up to March 11. First, they released defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on February 23, saving them a whopping $13.7 million. On March 5, they made a couple more cuts to push them closer to cap compliance: they saved $3 million with the cut of depth CB Keion Crossen and another $9.8 million when they released LB Jerome Baker, a key contributor who started 12 games in 2023.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Miami Dolphins Release Jerome Baker In Midst of Defensive Exodus

Miami wastes no time in adding to their track team offense

On March 7, the Dolphins didn't get much production from the tight end position in 2023, so to rectify that, they've acquired athletic Jonnu Smith, who is coming off of career highs in receptions and receiving yards in 2023 in his first season with the Falcons, who cut the 28-year-old earlier this offseason. The deal is reportedly for two years and $10 million.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Miami Dolphins Sign Tight End Jonnu Smith to 2-Year Deal

Minnesota Vikings - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $40,902,290

The Minnesota Vikings have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Vikings beef up TE room, stay quiet ahead of Kirk Cousins sweepstakes

Minnesota didn't do much early in the offseason, as many of their plans were likely tied to the future of Kirk Cousins with the club. What they were able to do, however, was supplement the TE room, which will be in tough with TE1 T.J. Hockenson likely to miss a chunk of the 2024 season following ACL and MCL surgery.

To that end, they re-signed exclusive rights free agent Nick Muse, who will be going into his third NFL season, and agreed to a deal to bring back TE Johnny Mundt, who pitched in with 17 receptions for 172 receiving yards and a TD in 2023.

New England Patriots - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $75,390,809

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Patriots say goodbye to quartet of veterans

On February 20, the Patriots didn't only say goodbye to long-time special teams ace Matthew Slater, who retired after eight All-Pros and 10 Pro Bowls, they also cut a pair of veterans in Lawrence Guy Sr. ($3 million in savings) and safety Adrian Phillips ($3 million).

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Long-time Patriots special teams legend Matthew Slater retires

A couple of weeks later, they also cut corner J.C. Jackson, who has fallen far from his 2021 All-Pro form following his return to Massachusetts after a stint with the Chargers. Jackson's release also saved the team big money, $13.5 million to be exact.

Safety Kyle Dugger is secured with the transition tag

The Patriots were the only team to use the transition tag during this cycle, using it on safety Kyle Dugger, who will make $13.8 million if he plays on the tag, which is the average of the top 10 salaries at his position, rather than the top five for the franchise tag. Dugger was third on the team with 109 combined tackles in 2023.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Kyle Dugger Slapped with Transition Tag by Patriots

Patriots sign three more players prior to new league year

On March 7, New England re-signed cornerback Alex Austin, who bounced around in Buffalo and Houston in 2023 before landing in Foxborough, where he was actually a solid contributor following a rash of secondary injuries for the Pats.

A day later, the Patriots made more moves, signing top tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $27 million deal that could rise to $30 million. His $9 million AAV puts him just behind Taysom Hill for 13th among so-called tight ends. New England also picked up the exclusive rights option on free agent tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Patriots acquire a 6th-round pick for Mac Jones

After an embarrassing display during the 2023 campaign, the new Patriots brass was always going to move on from Mac Jones. On March 10, they achieved that goal by swapping him with the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. The deal almost certainly indicates that New England is going QB with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

New Orleans Saints - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $-8,969,535

The New Orleans Saints have six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Saints restructure Cameron Jordan, Derek Carr in classic Saints moves

New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis has a remarkable penchant for offseason magic, somehow wrenching the Saints out of salary cap hell on a yearly basis—and it seems 2023 is no different. In his first act of fancy financial footwork, he was able to convert a reported $23 million of QB Derek Carr's $30 million salary for 2024 into a bonus, thereby saving the team said amount under the salary cap.

He was also able to get franchise icon Cameron Jordan to restructure his contract to save the team $9 million against the cap.

New Orleans extends hometown kid for cap relief

Though they are still above the cap, the Saints were able to rework safety Tyrann Mathieu's contract into a two-year, $13 million contract which will save the team about $6.5 million heading into the season. Mathieu signed with the Saints in 2022 and has started every game for them since, and his 166 combined tackles are third on the team over that span.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Saints Extend Tyrann Mathieu, Lower his 2024 Cap Hit

New York Giants - 2023 Record: 6-11

Current Salary Cap Space: $41,001,620

The New York Giants have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Giants release veteran offensive lineman to save a few bucks

New York was already cap compliant, but they gave themselves a bit of extra wiggle room by releasing veteran gurard Mark Glowinski on March 2, saving them about $5.7 million against the cap. Glowinski had started 22 games over the last two years for the Giants, though he lost his starting gig after the 40-0 loss to Dallas in the 2023 season opener.

New York Jets - 2023 Record: 7-10

Current Salary Cap Space: $27,507,767

The New York Jets have five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jets announce ending of the Zach Wilson era in New York

On February 28, Jets general manager Joe Douglas informed reporters that Zach Wilson had been given permission by the team to seek a trade. Wilson was given one last opportunity to show his starting mettle after the Aaron Rodgers injury to start 2023, but he did not impress, as he was benched on multiple occasions. Minnesota are reportedly among the teams discussing a possible trade for the former No. 2 overall pick.

New York releases pair of veteran contributors

The Jets opened up some more cap space for themselves by cutting two pricey veterans in tight end C.J. Uzomah ($5.3 million in savings) and guard Laken Tomlinson ($8.3 million). Uzomah was a disappointment in New York after signing a three-year, $24 million deal in 2022, managing just 29 catches for 290 yards and three TDs over the last two years. Tomlinson, meanwhile, had been a cornerstone of the offensive line, starting all 34 games for New York in 2022 and 2023.

Philadelphia Eagles - 2023 Record: 11-6

Current Salary Cap Space: $40,722,035

The Philadelphia Eagles have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Eagles re-sign several depth pieces in mid-February

Philly got some smaller deals out of the way early, signing backup linebacker Julian Okwara to a reserve/future deal after he was let go by the Lions following a two-sack season in the Motor City. They also handed reserve/future contracts to former 49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price and former Chiefs lineman Darian Kinnard.

Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce tearfully announces retirement

After much speculation surrounding his NFL future, iconic Eagles center Jason Kelce finally held a press conference on March 4 to announce his retirement from the league after a 13-season Hall of Fame career. He has indicated his wish to stay involved with the Eagles organization as he transitions to his post-playing career.

Philly subtracts pair of DBs, adds veteran edge rusher on extension

On March 1, the Eagles released safety Kevin Byard, who they had brought in midway through the 2023 campaign to shore up the secondary. He was unable to do so, which made him expendable to the tune of up to $13 million in cap space.

On March 6, Philly released another member of their secondary, Avonte Maddox. Maddox had been with the team for his entire NFL career, starting 38 games over six years. However, he missed nearly the entire 2023 season on injured reserve, and his release saved the team about $7.1 million in cap space, though he does also have a $2.6 million dead cap hit.

On March 9, the Eagles decided to bring back veteran pass rusher Brandon Graham on a reworked one-year extension to remain with Philly for his 15th season in the league. Graham, 35, has slowed in recent years, managing just three sacks in 2023. However, he is a crucial locker room presence on a team that sorely lacks them after Kelce's departure.

Eagles lose another franchise icon to retirement

On March 10, the Eagles announced that they had lost another Philadelphia legend and important locker room voice, as DT Fletcher Cox was retiring following a 12-year career, all with the Eagles. Over his career, the 33-year-old Cox amassed 70 sacks, four All-Pros, six Pro Bowls, and one championship ring.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2023 Record: 10-7

Current Salary Cap Space: $17,078,099

The Pittsburgh Steelers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers release seven key contributors from 2023

Pittsburgh is headed in a new direction in 2024, and to that end, they arranged for a mass exodus prior to the start of the new league year. Here is a list of the players they have cut so far:

QB Mitchell Trubisky ($2.9 million in savings)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor ($8.8 million)

P Pressley Harvin III ($1.1 million)

S Keanu Neal ($2.3 million)

C Mason Cole ($5 million)

CB Patrick Peterson ($6.9 million)

WR Allen Robinson ($10 million)

In total the moves saved the Steelers about $37 million in cap room as they head into the 2024 offseason looking to make some wholesale changes around the team: every cut on that list was a guy who contributed significantly for the team in 2023.

READ FULL ANALYSIS:Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Patrick Peterson Ahead of Free Agency

Steelers meet with Russell Wilson after conflicting reports

It has been a back and forth saga in terms of the rumors and reports coming out about Pittsburgh's intentions when it comes to the QB position. At the combine, The Athletic was told that the team had no interest in any major veteran such as Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins, but a few days later, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that not only are they interested in Wilson, they were planning to meet with him.

Wilson traveled to Pittsburgh over the weekend, though he also met with the Giants prior to the Steelers. For what it's worth, Pittsburgh is the heavy favorites to land the Super Bowl-winning QB, according to DraftKings.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Pittsburgh Steelers to Meet With Russell Wilson

San Francisco 49ers - 2023 Record: 12-5

Current Salary Cap Space: $-3,435,270

The San Francisco 49ers have 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including three in the 4th round.

49ers re-sign starting right tackle on one-year deal

San Francisco ensured continuity along their offensive line on March 8, signing Colton McKivitz, who started all 17 games at right tackle last year, to a new one-year, $7 million contract. McKivitz was a 2020 5th-round pick of the 49ers and had started just five games across his first three seasons.

Seattle Seahawks - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $44,244,305

The Seattle Seahawks have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Geno Smith will return to Seattle in 2023

The Seahawks informed QB Geno Smith on February 15 that he would remain on the roster through the week, thereby triggering a $12.7 million injury guarantee and indicating that the new regime intends to keep Smith installed as the starting QB for the 2024 campaign.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Geno Smith to remain with Seahawks

Seahawks clear cap space with quartet of cuts

The Seahawks pumped up their cap space on March 5 and 6, releasing four players that cleared a total of $30.7 million in cap space. First, they released their pair of starting safeties from 2023, as Jamal Adams saved them $7.3 million and Quandre Diggs saved them $11 million. They also dropped tight end Will Dissly, which saved them another $7 million. The next day, they cut depth defensive lineman Bryan Mone, which provided them with $5.4 million against the cap.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Seattle Seahawks Are Cutting Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2023 Record: 9-8

Current Salary Cap Space: $22,457,158

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Buccaneers forced to release Shaquil Barrett

On February 27, the Buccaneers reportedly released edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to create some cap relief. If he were cut post-June 1, he would have carried a dead cap hit of $26.7 million, but with a post-June 1 designation, his cap hit would be lowered to $9.2 million. In the end, the Buccaneers saved $4.9 million by dropping a guy who notched 45.0 sacks during his five seasons with the team.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Buccaneers to release Pro Bowl edge rusher Shaquil Barrett

Tampa Bay lures Mike Evans back on a team-friendly deal

Though many believed Mike Evans would test free agency, in the end, the Buccaneers legend decided to re-up with the only franchise he's ever known, indicating his intention to retire as a Buc. The deal is an extension for two years and worth up to $52 million ($11 million in incentives), including $35 million guaranteed. For a guy who led the league in TD catches in 2023 (13), his $20.5 million AAV is 13th among WRs in the NFL. That's a steal.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: The Impact of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-signing Mike Evans

Though the team still hopes to bring back First-Team All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. on a long-term deal, they used the franchise tag in the meantime just to make sure they're still in the driver's seat for his signature. Winfield Jr. will be paid about $17.1 million if he does end up playing on the tag in 2024. Last year, Winfield Jr. became the first player ever to record six sacks, three interceptions, and six forced fumbles in a single season.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Buccaneers Franchise Tag Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tennessee Titans - 2023 Record: 6-11

Current Salary Cap Space: $80,693,205

The Tennessee Titans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Washington Commanders - 2023 Record: 4-13

Current Salary Cap Space: $96,088,007

The Washington Commanders have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Commanders release trio to increase their league-leading cap space

On March 1, Washington released three players: top tight end Logan Thomas ($6.5 million in cap savings), long-time starting left tackle Charles Leno ($7.3 million), and reserve center Nick Gates, who had just signed a three-year extension last March. Leno had started 47 games over the past three years, but at 32 years old, is likely past his prime. Injuries and age also limited Thomas' ability to affect the game on a consistent basis for the Commanders.

READ FULL ANALYSIS: Washington Commanders set to release TE Logan Thomas

Washington moves fast to resupply tight end position

Five days after releasing Thomas, the Commanders had their tight end replacement, agreeing to a one-year pact with veteran Zach Ertz on March 6. The deal will pay Ertz $5 million for 2024, which is a cheap gamble for the team with the most cap space in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.