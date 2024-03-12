Highlights With the addition of Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons are now ready to contend.

The Detroit Lions addressed some major needs, and should build on their 2023 success as a result.

It wasn't flashy, but the Washington Commanders made some great additions on day one.

The first day of the legal tampering window has come and gone, and some big names are officially off the market. While free agency is a time for new pairings of teams and players, not all deals are created equal. Some do it better than others, and it's time to credit the franchises who have effectively used their money to this point.

Whether it's adding the missing piece to a contending roster or laying the foundation of a rebuild, here are the winners of the start of negotiations.

Atlanta Falcons

With a QB in place, the Falcons are looking to contend

The Atlanta Falcons spent the last few seasons acquiring offensive weapons while Arthur Smith and the quarterbacks failed to ever take advantage of the surrounding pieces. Now heading into 2024, the team finally has a capable passer under center. Kirk Cousins joins the Falcons after the two parties agreed to a four-year, $180 million dollar contract.

In an NFC South division that has underwhelmed, Atlanta took this offseason to overhaul its roster and staff in the hopes that the team can claim the divisional title and potentially more.

Cousins is 36-years-old coming off of a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023 that will need to be recovered from in order for the team to reach their full potential. However, assuming he'll play near the level he's shown in the past, this Falcons team could be dangerous next season.

Detroit Lions

Brad Holmes made some great adds on Day 1

The loss of Jonah Jackson to the Los Angeles Rams is unfortunate, but the Detroit Lions have been phenomenal on day one of free agency with three big moves to keep the team building off of an impressive 2023 campaign.

Detroit Lions transactions (Mar. 11, 2024) Traded for CB Carlton Davis III Signed DE Marcus Davenport Re-signed OG Graham Glasgow

Heading into the offseason, the Lions had big needs at defensive end and cornerback, and while they may look to add some additional talent at both positions, their acquisitions to start out on the open market are extremely beneficial for the team's chances in 2024.

Carlton Davis III missed five games in 2023, but has been a huge part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive success over the past few seasons. Marcus Davenport is an exciting pass-rusher but has dealt with injuries that hurt his value as a free agent.

Graham Glasgow took over as the team's right guard in Week 2, and shined through the year to hold onto the position all season. With the Lions landing him for three years at $20 million, they added a dependable blocker at a low cost.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have made good use of their cap space

With a new quarterback likely arriving on draft night, the New England Patriots have done a great job of bringing in pieces to help make the transition easier on whoever is selected. With additions like Jacoby Brissett to be the veteran mentor, and the retentions of veteran pass catchers like Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry, the offense is already looking much more promising for any young passer.

However, the highlight of the day was the team's re-signing of right tackle Michael Onwenu to a three-year, $57 million contract. Keeping a promising young tackle and doing so without overpaying will go a long way in providing protection and comfort for whoever is in the pocket this season.

Value signings like running back Antonio Gibson and linebacker Sione Takitaki should also be well worth the price, and help bolster the team's roster in 2024.

Saquon Barkley

An improved offense could be huge for Barkley

Through his six seasons in the NFL, Saquon Barkley has been among the few bright spots of the New York Giants' offense. With his self-creation, power, and speed, Barkley possesses all the traits of an elite back, but he has seldom had the chance to truly capitalize on these talents due to a lack of support surrounding him.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The Giants ranked 26th in Run Block Win Percentage in 2022 and 31st in 2023. Barkley's new team, the Eagles, ranked No. 1 in the NFL in Run Block Win Percentage last season.

Now, the 27-year-old back heads to the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been one of the most dominant run-blocking offenses in recent memory. The loss of Jason Kelce hurts, but the team has had his predecessor in waiting with Cameron Jurgens, so expect the success to continue in 2024.

With Barkley behind the unit, this Eagles offense has extremely high potential. Backs like Miles Sanders and D'Andre Swift have found success in the offense in the past two years, but neither had the overall skill set that Barkley does. Expect big things from the Philadelphia run game in 2024.

Washington Commanders

A disciplined Day 1 bodes well for Washington

It's safe to say that the Washington Commanders are at the beginning of a rebuild, and with that comes a specific approach in order to succeed. You cannot sit on your hands and accept being bad, missing out on the opportunity to add key contributors. Yet you also need to avoid going into the open market and spending unnecessary amounts of money on players just because they are available.

Instead, you must be disciplined. Identify value, hand out smart contracts, and see who sticks around for the team long-term. The Commanders' staff did just that on the first day of free agency. While they had a league-leading $96.1 million in cap space, they have been methodical, coming to terms on contracts with six different players, none of which should be considered bad deals.

Washington Commanders 2024 Free Agency Player Position Age Contract Frankie Luvu LB 27 3 yr / $36 million Dorance Armstrong DE 26 3 yr / $33 million Tyler Biadasz C 26 3 yr / $30 million Nick Allegretti OG 27 3 yr / $16 million Austin Ekeler RB 28 2 yr / $8.34 million Brandon McManus K 32 1 yr / $3.6 million

This offseason still has a long way to go. But, by finding valuable contracts in the first year of building out the roster, Washington is on the right track in the first steps of their rebuild. Commanders fans should be excited for what is to come.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.