The NFL has had many memorable games in bad weather and some in critical playoff matchups.

Weather conditions can impact game outcomes significantly and make memories that last a lifetime.

Football games are almost always more dramatic, if not more aesthetically pleasing when played in poor weather.

The NFL has a history of such games.

Some of these games were mundane regular-season games, while others were playoff or championship games. The weather made all of them more entertaining.

That doesn't mean they were necessarily fun to play in or observe as a fan in the stands. Sometimes, bad weather makes football so ugly that it's not even fun to watch on TV from the comfort of home.

Bad weather, of course, isn't just bone-chilling cold weather. It can involve rain, mud, heat, wind -- all sorts of things. We've taken the time to compile 10 NFL games that are famous -- or infamous -- for being played in poor weather.

1 The Sneaker Game

The Chicago Bears faced the New York Giants in the 1934 NFL Championship game at the old Polo Grounds in Harlem, New York City. The weather was not nice.

"There had been some damp weather, and the field was icy," Chicago legend Bronko Nagurski later said.

The year before, the Bears had beaten the Giants 23-21 in the championship game. They also beat the Giants twice during the 1934 regular season, and now they were up 10-3 at halftime. At that point, John Mara, the Giants' treasurer, worked with the team captain and head coach to devise a way to get better traction on a slick, frozen field. They borrowed basketball shoes from a nearby college.

With a traction advantage over the Bears, the Giants rallied to win 30-13 thanks to four touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

2 The Fog Bowl

It's not always snow or cold that makes a poor-weather game memorable. On December 31, 1988, the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to Chicago to face the Bears in a divisional playoff, but fog made it impossible.

Yes, fog. Fog may be most closely associated with San Francisco, but it rolled into a small part of Chicago that d—- the part where Soldier Field, home of the Bears, is located. The fog was so dense that players couldn't see the first-down market or the sidelines.

The kicker? The fog covered only a part of Chicago that was fewer than 15 city blocks large and lasted about three hours. Had the stadium been located in a different part of the city and/or played later in the day, the fog wouldn't have presented any issues.

Chicago won the game 20-12.

3 The Tuck Rule

The controversial ruling that launched a dynasty.

Lots of football games are played in the snow. Very few of those are credited with launching one of the greatest dynasties the NFL has ever seen.

On January 19, 2002, the then-Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders traveled to Massachusetts to face the New England Patriots in what would turn out to be the final game at Foxboro Stadium. Late in the fourth quarter, Oakland cornerback Charles Woodson sacked Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, causing what looked like a fumble. Oakland recovered.

However, the referees did a replay review and ruled that even though it appeared Brady was trying to tuck the ball back into his body, he had been attempting a pass when hit and instead of a fumble, it was an incomplete pass. Had the call not been overturned, the Raiders would've taken possession, and since they were leading 13-10, they would've run out the clock and won the game.

Instead, the Patriots were able to drive into field-goal range, tie it with a field goal, and kick another field goal in overtime to win. The Pats went on to be Super Bowl champions, thus starting their dynasty run.

It's unclear how much they contributed to the tuck-rule play, but they definitely made for a dramatic backdrop for one of the NFL's most memorable playoff games.

4 Red Right 88

Sometimes, the weather forces weird decisions.

This is another example of a game where cold weather has a memorable effect via a specific play.

The Cleveland Browns played the Oakland Raiders in a playoff game in January 1981. The conditions were brutally cold and windy, and the Browns were down 14-12 with under a minute to go in the game. They were in field-goal range, but given the conditions and the fact that their kicker had struggled and was dealing with injuries, they decided to go for the end zone on second down. Quarterback Brian Sipe was supposed to throw the ball out of bounds if no one was open, but he misread the defensive back's positioning and tossed a pick that sealed the game for Oakland.

Had the weather been better, the Browns may have chosen to kick no matter what was going on with their kicker. But they gambled and lost.

5 The Snow Plow Game

Man versus machine.

About two decades before the Tuck Rule Game, the same stadium hosted another memorable snow game. This one wasn't a playoff tilt, but it was memorable because it used a machine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 0. The amount of points the Dolphins scored in the Snow Plow Game.

Icy, snowy conditions meant the game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins was scoreless late -- even though officials had enacted an emergency ground rule allowing them to use a snowplow to clear the field so the yard lines could be seen.

The Dolphins had a chance to tie with a field goal but refused an offer to have the field cleared for them for a kick. Instead, they went for it on fourth down and failed. They did force a punt that gave them a Hail Mary attempt -- that failed, too, and the Dolphins lost 3-0.

6 Lions, Eagles Duke It Out in the Snow

We don't know why "The Blizzard Bowl" hasn't caught on.

A few folks have dubbed this regular-season tilt from 2013 the Blizzard Bowl, though that nickname has stuck like others on this list.

It's accurate, though, as 8 inches of snow didn't stop the Eagles from topping the Detroit Lions in a wild game that involved two return touchdowns from Lions' returner Jeremy Ross and two TD runs of 40 and 57 yards from Eagles' running back LeSean McCoy.

The Eagles won 34-20, but the scoreline doesn't reflect how bad the conditions were. Neither team attempted a field go, and seven two-point conversion attempts were made among the eight combined touchdowns.

Then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly said to the Associated Press:

"We just felt footing was so bad."

Snow can make passing difficult, but running the ball worked for Philly on this day.

7 The Mud Bowl

Mud can be just as annoying as snow.

While at least three games are dubbed "the Mud Bowl," the one most likely being talked about by anyone using that terminology is the 1977 divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams in L.A. A torrential rainstorm turned the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum field into a muddy bog, and both offenses bogged down badly.

Eventually, the Vikings outfought the Rams for a 14-7 win while barely throwing any passes later in the game. The few passes the Vikings did throw fell incomplete, but they hung on to win anyway.

8 A Monsoon Lashes Chicago

Justin Fields showed pure joy in this win.

This is admittedly a dark horse candidate for this list since it was not a playoff game, nor was it particularly memorable, save for the biblical rains that pounded Soldier Field as the Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 in 2022.

Well, there was one memorable thing about it -- the Bears were excited to walk away with a 19-10 victory, and players such as quarterback Justin Fields (now with the Pittsburgh Steelers) did belly-flop dives across the soaked field.

Those dives led to some memorable images.

9 The Freezer Bowl

It's not quite the Ice Bowl.

The 1981 AFC Championship game got the nickname "The Freezer Bowl" because the temperature was recorded at -23 degrees Fahrenheit—-59 degrees with wind chill.

You might expect this game to have been played in Chicago, New England, or Green Bay, but it was actually in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals were hosting the San Diego Chargers.

The cold weather didn't stop over 45,000 Bengals fans from seeing the game in person, nor did it stop the Bengals from heading to the Super Bowl with a 27-7 win. Cincinnati started the game by kicking off with the wind at its back, hoping the wind would slow down the Chargers' passing—and that gambit paid off.

10 The Ice Bowl

The granddaddy of them all.

"The Freezer Bowl" is a cool nickname -- but that game couldn't be called the "Ice Bowl" because that nickname had already been bestowed on one of the most famous NFL games of all time.

The 1967 NFL Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was played with the temperature at -15 degrees Fahrenheit and the wind chill at around -48 degrees Fahrenheit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 1. At least one person died from exposure during the Ice Bowl.

It was so cold that marching band performances were canceled, as musicians' lips stuck to their instruments. Packers players struggled to get to the game on time because their cars wouldn't start. One elderly fan in the stands died from exposure.

The Packers had a heating system for the field, but it failed, leaving behind moisture that would freeze. Yes, the "frozen tundra" is often referred to when discussing Green Bay.

Green Bay would win the game -- and the title -- in a back-and-forth thriller when quarterback Bart Starr ran a keeper into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. The final score was 21-17.

