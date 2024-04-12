Highlights J.J. McCarthy is a divisive QB prospect in this year's draft class, though most expect that he'll go in the top ten picks of the first round.

McCarthy's success has been attributed to his team and former head coach, Jim Harbaugh, with many pointing out his lackluster passing stats.

McCarthy is a proven winner coming off an unbeaten season where he led the Wolverines to a National Championship.

There's been a lot of discourse surrounding Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the 2024 NFL Draft looms, as he's rapidly climbing draft boards after winning the National Championship in Ann Arbor, though his detractors are becoming more vocal than ever.

Now, one general manager is joining the latter group and making his opinion known, telling Ben Standig of The Athletic that McCarthy's success was because his team made him better, and not the other way around.

"I need to watch McCarthy more, but I never saw [the positives] we're hearing about him now. J.J. never had to carry Michigan and was driving a damn Cadillac."

The comments, though harsh, aren't unwarranted, as McCarthy played on an unbeaten team coached by Jim Harbaugh last season. Still, the 21-year-old threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions, and there's no doubt he's among the most pro-ready signal callers in the draft class.

Though opinions will likely remain split on the former Wolverine, expectations remain that he'll go in the top ten of this month's draft. In GIVEMESPORT'S most recent mock draft, the Minnesota Vikings are projected to trade up to the fifth overall pick in order to select McCarthy.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: 2 Weeks To the Draft Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

McCarthy Is A Deeply Flawed QB Prospect With Winning Pedigree

The Michigan alum went 27-1 as a starter in college

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though McCarthy's talent is in question, there should be no argument regarding the quality of his supporting cast while at Michigan.

Big Blue allowed an average of just 10.4 points in 15 games last season, owning the best scoring defense in the country. Running back Blake Corum also contributed 1,245 rushing yards on the ground as the epicenter of the offense, which ranked second among all Big Ten players in 2023.

Even with that caveat, McCarthy improved in every single season in Ann Arbor, culminating in a year in which he completed more than 72% of his passes and threw for nearly 3,000 yards.

J.J. McCarthy Career Stats Season Passing Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

The scheme McCarthy played in during his time in college was as pro-adjacent as any university in the nation (Harbaugh is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers), though he wasn't asked to make a ton of pro-level reads or throws. The Michigan offense rarely put much on the quarterback's plate, often using play action to open up the middle of the field.

McCarthy also has limited experience deciphering between a man and zone defense thanks to Michigan's pre-snap motion indicators, which could pose a challenge at the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

Despite his flaws, McCarthy is a proven winner who has shown himself capable of leading a talented team without committing any back-breaking mistakes. Surely some teams will find that profile attractive, and it'll be the reason why McCarthy will be one of the first players to hear his name called on draft night.

Source: Ben Standig

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.