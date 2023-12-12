Highlights The NFL has reportedly chosen Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil to host a game in 2024, expanding its international reach.

The demand for more international games is increasing, driven by the fast-growing popularity of the NFL abroad.

The Miami Dolphins may open the season in Brazil, marking the first season opener outside of the United States and the league's first game in South America.

The NFL continues to expand its ever-widening international reach.

Thanks to the roaring success of the league showcase in London, which expanded to three contests this season, international fans all over the world are clamoring for their own game. Now, the NFL is reportedly set to announce on Wednesday that they will host a game in Brazil in 2024, per Danilo Lacalle.

After exploring the possibility of Madrid, Spain and various other cities around Brazil, the league elected to go with Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL coming to Brazil.

International intrigue

Demand for more international games grows

According to Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for club business and international and league events, the aggressive expansion is due to the fast-growing popularity abroad. As he said in a recent media call:

There is passion and demand for our game and for the NFL outside the US, and that’s why we’re exploring it as fully as we are. We’ve seen the impact of bringing a game to a new market like last year in Germany, and the impact locally, the response from fans. ​​​

A 2022 survey found that 41 percent of Brazilians identified as “avid or "casual” NFL fans. NFL officials made trips to various cities in both Spain and Brazil to ascertain the operations along with the infrastructure of multiple venues. Ultimately, Brazil was chosen, but the door for Spain and other countries remains wide open.

A South American Opener?

Miami Dolphins in line for Brazilian season opener

Interestingly, the Miami Dolphins are the only team with the rights to market themselves in Brazil. Obviously, that makes them the clear choice to break the league’s cherry in the South American country. To make travel as easy as possible for Miami, they may even open the campaign in Brazil. That would mark the first season opener outside of the United States in NFL history.

The league has never played a game in South America but has played nine contests at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. According to The Guardian, there were over 120 teams playing tackle football in Brazil as of eight years ago. That represents explosive growth when you consider they didn’t even officially organize until the early 2000s. A linebacker for the Bulls FA, Lucas Biazus, called it “The fastest-growing sport in Brazil.”

Back then, Mark Waller, the executive vice president of the NFL’s international division, reported:

We’ve been incredibly encouraged in the last few years ... in the growth in popularity that the NFL seems to be enjoying. It feels like the timing is right for us to explore what might be possible in that market.

Apparently, that exploration period is over, and the NFL is officially coming to Brazil!

