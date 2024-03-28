Highlights Over the last few seasons, offensive guards have been receiving record-setting contracts.

This offseason, Landon Dickerson and Robert Hunt broke records for average annual value and guaranteed money among guards.

With a number of premier interior linemen set to be free agents in the near-future, contracts for guards will only continue to rise.

Over the last few years, there's been a changing of the guard in the NFL.

A changing of the guards' contracts, that is. For decades, offensive tackles were treated as the premier offensive linemen, being drafted and paid like royalty relative to their interior linemen brethren.

Over the last few years, however, that notion has begun to be dispelled. A big turning point was the Indianapolis Colts' decision to select Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, making him the first guard picked in the top ten of the draft since Jonathan Cooper in 2013.

Since then, five guards have signed contracts worth at least $80 million, a number previously reserved for the league's elite tackles. Two of those guards—Landon Dickerson and Robert Hunt—signed their deals during the first day of free agency this offseason.

Dickerson is now the highest paid guard in league history by average annual salary ($21 million), while Hunt got the biggest guarantee for an interior offensive lineman ever ($63 million). Are these deals the genesis of a new wave of appreciation for the interior blockers in the NFL, or just the result of the NFL's spiking salary cap?

Guards Got Paid Early and Often in Free Agency

Dickerson, Hunt, and Dotson headline the big-money deals so far

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams combined to hand out four of the five biggest guard contracts this offseason, signing (or re-signing) a pair of interior linemen to start on their offensive lines over the next few seasons.

3+ Year Contracts For Guards in 2024 NFL Free Agency Player To From Length (Years) Total $ Guaranteed $ Robert Hunnt CAR MIA 5 $100m $63m Landon Dickerson PHI PHI 4 $84m $50m Damien Lewis CAR SEA 4 $53m $26.25m Jonah Jackson LAR DET 3 $51m $34m Kevin Dotson LAR LAR 3 $48m $15.5m Jon Runyan NYG GB 3 $30m $17m Ezra Cleveland JAC JAC 3 $24m $14.25m Graham Glasgow DET DET 3 $20m $8m Nick Allegretti WAS KC 3 $16m $9m

The sheer volume of long-term deals is astonishing, as are the total valuations of the contracts. By average annual value (AAV), four of the top ten guard contracts have been signed this offseason (Hunt, Dickerson, Jackson, Dotson).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: This offseason, nine guards received contracts of at least three years in length, and six of those deals were worth at least $10 million per year.

It's hard to believe that just five years ago, Zack Martin's six-year, $84 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys was by far the largest contract ever given to a guard, and his $40 million in guaranteed money nearly doubled the next-largest figure at the time. The league's salary cap has seen plenty of inflation since then, but it hardly accounts for the way the middle class of guards is now being paid in free agency.

For years, guards have been drafted and paid like they were with the little brothers along the offensive line. With the recent rise of dominant interior pass rushers (e.g., Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Christian Wilkins, etc.), teams are beginning to realize that protecting a quarterback's front is just as important as protecting his sides.

Part of keeping a pocket clean is giving a quarterback an avenue to escape if his reads are covered. While that may mean scrambling for positive yardage to some, ensuring that a QB can step up and delay his decision-making process for an extra split-second is also paramount to the pass-protection operation.

Now that teams are finally recognizing the importance of steady guard play, the league's interior maulers are being paid commensurate with their talent.

What Does This Mean for the O-line Market Moving Forward?

A number of Pro Bowlers are set to hit the free agency in the next few years

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, the contracts the Panthers handed to Hunt and Lewis were disproportionate to their talent and market expectations, but you can be sure upcoming free agents will still point to those deals as benchmarks in future negotiations with other teams.

Next offseason, a number of talented guards will hit the market, but all of them come with question marks on their profile.

Zach Martin is still an excellent blocker, posting a solid 69.8 PFF grade this past season, but he'll be 35 by the time he hits the market next March. Alijah Vera-Tucker has been the New York Jets' best offensive lineman since he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he's also missed 22 games over the past two seasons. Quinn Meinerz and Sam Cosmi are young guards who excel in different schemes, but they've also been part of offensive lines that have given up the most sacks over the past two seasons.

Top Projected FA Guards in 2025 Player Current Team Age Zack Martin DAL 34 James Daniels PIT 27 Alijah Vera-Tucker NYJ 25 Laken Tomliinson NYJ 32 Quinn Meinerz DEN 25 Sam Cosmi WAS 25

Beyond them, Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs is also set to hit free agency next season, and he'll surely reset the center market from its current high point of five years and $62.5 million (Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers).

How the market chooses to pay these guards will be fascinating to watch, especially since the interior offensive line prospect class appears to be relatively deep—but lacking top-tier, immediate impact talent—this year (GIVEMESPORT has 10 guard and center prospects ranked in the top 100, but none in the top 20) and next. If trends continue the way they're going, it's safe to assume even these flawed guards will receive money on par with (lower-end) starting offensive tackles.

The evolution of the offensive guard market speaks to the rapidly changing finances of the NFL world. Just a decade ago (in 2014), Aaron Rodgers held the league's high-water mark for average annual salary at $22 million. By this time next year, chances are a guard will match or exceed that number.

Guards still have a ways to go towards catching the elite offensive tackles in terms of pure money: Trent Williams' six-year, $138 million pact with the San Francisco 49ers remains the largest contract ever for any offensive lineman. However, they're seeing a larger and larger share of the salary cap pie with each passing year. Clearly, it's a good time to be a pass blocker in the NFL.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.