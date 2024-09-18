Key Takeaways The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a top pick for Survivor with a strong offense facing the struggling Broncos.

Buffalo Bills over Jaguars is a risky pick, but the Bills' high scoring offense against the Jags' weak defense is a good matchup.

The Raiders are a solid choice over the Panthers as Carolina continues to struggle this season.

If you were paying attention to my picks for the last couple of weeks, you would notice that I rarely pick divisional games for survivor picks. I’ve lost too many NFL survivor pools picking rivalry games and I learned my lesson. I have been 1-0 in each of the last two weeks picking divisional match ups and I put one more divisional rivalry in my picks this week for fun.

2024 Survivor Picks Record:

Last Week's Top Picks: 0-3 (Overall 2-4)

Last Week's Risky Picks: 3-2 (Overall 8-2)

Week 2 was disappointing for anyone participating in Survivor this year: Kirk Cousins actually performed well in primetime, Lamar Jackson lost back-to-back games for just the second time in his career and New Orleans broke the Dallas Cowboys ' 16-0 regular season home win streak. Are the Saints for real this season? I’m not jumping on the bandwagon yet.

Top NFL Week 3 Survivor Pool Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Denver Broncos

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay has proven that they are for real this season and the Denver Broncos are just painful to watch. The 2-0 Bucs held the Detroit Lions deadly offense to 16 points last week and the Broncos could only muster six points against the dominant Steelers defense. Tampa Bay doesn’t have the defense the Steelers have, but they have the offense to rack up too many points for Bo Nix and company to match.

Buffalo Bills over Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills have the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL this season despite being below average in yards per game. They capitalize on their opportunities, especially in the red zone, where they have a 75% TD percentage. The Jags defense, on the other hand, have one of the worst red zone TD percentages and have not caused a turnover all season.

Las Vegas Raiders over Carolina Panthers

The Raiders will not have many opportunities to make this list, but today is one of those days. Carolina is so bad—they just benched their starting QB too —that it is worth betting against them any chance you get. I’m not sure that I need to say anything more to convince you.

Risky NFL Survivor Pool Week 3 Picks

Riding with risky survivor pool picks has been the way to go with this wild start to the season

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs over Atlanta Falcons

Dare I go against the Falcons again in a Primetime game? Yes! Kirk Cousins is still Kirk Cousins and if Kansas City has the same opportunity as the Eagles did at the end of the game, they will not blow it.

Cleveland Browns over New York Giants

Cleveland has an easy schedule for the next three weeks and if they have any chance of making the playoffs, they need this win. I know it and they do as well. They will be ready for the Giants.

Indianapolis Colts over Chicago Bears

The Bears put up another awful offensive performance in Week 2. The Colts didn’t look that great either, but the Bears have the second least offensive yards per game and have been in the red zone just once all season. Bet against the Bears until they can prove to us wrong.

Cincinnati Bengals over Washington Commanders

The best 0-2 team in the NFL is the Cincinnati Bengals . They fought back after a disappointing Week 1 to give the Chiefs a challenge last week. The Commanders don’t have a chance as the Bengals will be desperate and should have all their offensive weapons back at their disposal.

San Francisco 49ers over Los Angeles Rams

Despite their loss last week, the 49ers still rank in the top 10 in all major offensive categories, unlike the Rams, who only appear to have a passing game. This week it is a passing game that will be without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp . Not to mention the nearly unbelievable amount of injuries they have taken to their offensive line. They have no chance against the 49ers defense.

Teams to Avoid this Week

Green Bay Packers

Credit: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Green Bay will be good this season, but without Jordan Love , their offense is questionable. The Packers have seven winnable games this season beyond Week 6. Wait until then before you even think about using the Packers as a survivor pick. Additionally, Tennessee has had two close losses in each of their games this season and needs to capitalize on this opportunity.

New York Jets

The Jets at home to the Patriots should be an easy win. That’s what everyone said when the Patriots traveled to Cincinnati in Week 1. I do think the Jets will win—but I will not put my money where my mouth is on a rivalry game like this one!

Games to Avoid

Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints

Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.