The NFL Survivor Pool is one of the most exciting games to participate in during the NFL season. However, for some, it might last just a single week. GIVEMESPORT is here to help you make smart picks to extend your participation deep into the season.

Whether you’re a casual player or a dedicated strategist trying to predict winners through to Week 18, we’ve got you covered. We’ll guide you by analyzing team matchups, historical performance, and player trends. Our advice: don’t get too caught up in thinking far ahead. Injuries and roster changes can easily impact your picks from week to week.

The rules of the classic survivor format are simple: choose one team each week to win their game. If your chosen team wins, you survive. If they lose, you're eliminated. The catch? You can only select each team once throughout the season, making them unavailable for future weeks.

You can't simply pick the best teams every week, because once you use them once, you can't use them again, which is why sometimes you need to open yourself up to a bit more of a risky pick some weeks.

Top Week 1 Survivor Pool Picks

Dallas Cowboys over Cleveland Browns

The Dallas Cowboys ' offseason revolved around two major issues: CeeDee Lamb 's contract dispute and uncertainty surrounding the running back situation. Lamb eventually secured a massive deal, while Rico Dowdle was surprisingly named the starting RB over Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook .

With these matters settled, the Cowboys can now focus on their explosive offense. Last season, they boasted the highest-scoring unit, ranking third in passing yards per game and leading in completions per game. Remarkably, they achieved this despite their rushing offense only placing 13th in the league. The Cowboys are expected to maintain a similar offensive strategy this season, likely keeping them among the top-scoring teams in the league.

Dallas Cowboys 2023 Offense Category Per Game League Rank Points/Game 29.9 1st Pass Yards/Game 258.6 3rd Rush Yards/Game 112.9 13th Total Yards/Game 371.6 4th

For the Cleveland Browns to have any shot at winning, they’ll need to outscore the Cowboys. While Deshaun Watson is healthy and back at QB, his return isn't exactly a cause for celebration for Browns fans. Last season, Watson only surpassed 250 passing yards in one of his five starts. Without a high-level passing game, the Browns are unlikely to keep up in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Miami Dolphins Over Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins were dominant at home last season, finishing with a 7-2 record. Their only losses came in a close game against the Titans and in the season finale against the Bills, which ultimately cost them home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.

Miami’s offense is loaded with talent, capable of beating opponents both through the air and on the ground. On the other hand, Jacksonville struggled defensively, ranking among the bottom ten in passing yards allowed per game.

Miami Off. vs Jacksonville Def. Category Miami Offense Jacksonvill Defense Points/Game 29.9 (2nd) 21.8 (16th) Pass Yards/Game 265.5 (1st) 227.4 (26th)

With Miami leading the league in passing yards per game, the Dolphins are likely to exploit the Jaguars' defense through the air, and shift to a ground-heavy attack in the second half. Jacksonville will likely be forced to play from behind, and their passing game may not be equipped for a late-game comeback.

Cincinnati Bengals over New England Patriots

This matchup is all about a high-powered offense clashing with an elite defense. Cincinnati’s passing attack could be one of the league’s best this season, led by Joe Burrow and his dynamic group of wide receivers. However, their running game is less certain, with Zack Moss and Chase Brown at the helm. If they can stretch the defense through the air, it might open up opportunities for a productive ground game in this contest.

Despite being the biggest favorite in Week 1 with an 8.5-point spread, this game may not be as straightforward as some think. Cincinnati has stumbled out of the gate in the past two seasons, starting 1-3 and 0-2, respectively.

On the other hand, New England boasted the league’s 12th-ranked pass defense and 4th-ranked run defense last season, but still allowed the 16th-most points per game. A large part of that was due to their offense putting the defense in difficult situations—something that could persist this year.

New England 2023 Defensive Stats Category Per Game League Rank Pass Yard/Game 208.4 12th Rush Yards/Game 93.2 4th Points/Game 21.5 16th

While I expect Cincinnati to win, New England won't make it easy. A tight first half is likely, and if you're thinking of betting on the Bengals, it could be a nail-biter. It might be wiser to wait until Week 2 or 3, when Cincinnati could be a safer bet.

Other Picks (Risky Picks)

Buffalo Bills over Arizona Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Washington Commanders

Chicago Bears over Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints over Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks over Denver Broncos

Teams to Avoid This Week

Atlanta Falcons

The potential of this offense is still uncertain, despite the hype. With a new quarterback and head coach, it might take time for things to come together. Plus, the Pittsburgh Steelers are always a tough matchup. A better time to consider Atlanta might be in Week 4 or Week 6, when we have a clearer picture of their offensive performance and they have better matchups lined up.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are poised for a strong season, but Week 1 on the road against a division rival? Best to stay away from this matchup. Remember what happened in Week 2 of 2023, when Indianapolis beat Houston on their home turf? In that game, Richardson rushed for two touchdowns before leaving with a concussion. Hold off on Houston for now and consider saving them for later in the season when they face the Titans twice as well as the Patriots.

Games to Avoid

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions

New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers

