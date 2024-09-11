Key Takeaways The Baltimore Ravens are a lock with a top 5 defense vs. Raiders' bottom 5 offense and Lamar Jackson's strong record following a loss.

If you're reading this, congratulations on surviving Week 1 of the NFL season without banking all your hopes on the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the New England Patriots. While we also suggested the Bengals last week, we cautioned you about their historically poor season openers and the strength of the Patriots' defense.

Week 1 Record:

Top Picks: 2-1

Risky Picks: 5-0

We also nailed all five of our risky picks in Week 1, so if you're feeling like Joel Goodsen right now, check out our Week 2 picks, because we have more locks and risky picks awaiting.

Top Week 2 Survivor Pool Picks

Baltimore Ravens over Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Game of inches right! Baltimore losing last week makes this game a lock for me. Who am I kidding, they are playing the Raiders! Need I say more?

Lamar Jackson Following a Loss Record Points/Game TD:INT 10-1 28.2 2:1

Baltimore is a Top 5 defense taking on the Raiders' bottom 5 offense and Lamar Jackson has only lost back-to-back games once in his entire career when he played the entire game. Enough said!

Dallas Cowboys over New Orleans Saints

Dallas crushed a hopeful Browns team last week. The Cowboys back in Dallas for the season opener against the Saints will be another easy victory. Dallas has won their last 16 straight regular season home games, averaging 35 points during that run.

Dallas Cowboys Last 16 Home Games (Reg. Season) Record Points/Game Avg Margin of Victory 16-0 35.6 17.8

They’re likely to score 40 points with ease against the Saints. Sure, they play the Giants and Commanders four times this year, and you could save this pick for future weeks, but if you want a guarantee in Week 2, pick Dallas.

Philadelphia Eagles over Atlanta Falcons

Before last week’s games, I would have expected a close match-up. However, I was quickly reminded of Kirk Cousins ' tendency to throw interceptions. While Saquon Barkley 's ability to run all over the Falcons’ defense will certainly influence the game, the spotlight will be on Cousins' historically poor performance on Monday Night Football.

Kirk Cousins Monday Night Football Career Record Points/Game TD:INT 3-10 16.9 1.6:1

Cousins holds a 3-10 record on Monday nights, with three of those losses coming against this week’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles . The Eagles have a strong chance of starting the season 8-0 before facing their first real challenge, so don't be surprised to see them on my list for the next several weeks.

Other Picks (Risky Picks)

We were 5-0 on our risky picks in Week 1

Buffalo Bills over Miami Dolphins

Miami is 4-16 against teams with winning records in the last three seasons and lost their last 4 meetings against the Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles Chargers over Carolina Panthers

Carolina might be the first winless team since the 2017 Cleveland Browns . Until they prove me wrong, pick any team playing Carolina.

San Francisco 49ers over Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco played well in Week 1 without Christian McCaffrey against one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL. Although Minnesota looked good in Week 1, they will not be able to stop the 49ers, with or without McCaffrey.

Detroit Lions over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit and Tampa Bay looked good in Week 1, but Detroit isn’t Washington and the Bucs will understand what it is like to play a legit contender in the NFL this season.

Houston Texans over Chicago Bears

Houston had a tough match up in Week 1 and squeaked out a two-point victory. This game is less about the Texans winning and more about Chicago’s offense only putting up nine points on the Titans last week. Until the Bears show us that their offense is as high-powered as anticipated, pick against them.

Teams to Avoid This Week

Steer clear of these teams that found some success in Week 1

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville blew it last week with a fumble at the one-yard line which resulted in a touchback and a Tyreek Hill 80-yard touchdown reception. Up until that point, they were controlling the game. It is not yet time to put your faith in the Jaguars, especially against a Browns team that got destroyed versus the Cowboys last week. Cleveland only lost back-to-back games once last season, and it was during their quarterback transition.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are favored against the Rams at home this week? WHAT? Although Arizona made the game close with the Bills last week, they didn’t look great doing it. The Rams are less dangerous without WR Puka Nacua but they proved that they have enough weapons on their roster to continue to be a worthy opponent.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers did what they always do, win with their defense. I warned everyone last week that Atlanta would be in for a tough match-up against Pittsburgh, and look what happened. Neither the Broncos nor Steelers have great offenses and when the game is played battling in the trenches, anyone can win.

Games to Avoid

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers

Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.