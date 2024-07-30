Highlights Caleb Williams won't debut in the Hall of Fame game, as Tyson Bagent will start at QB for the Bears.

Bears coach Eberflus emphasizes the opportunity for backup players to showcase their skills on the field.

The Texans are still deciding who will play in Thursday's game, with cornerback Kamari Lassiter a rookie to watch.

Fans who were hoping to see Caleb Williams' NFL debut in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game between the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans will have to wait a little longer to see the no.1 overall pick in action.

Williams was one of many key Bears players that head coach Matt Eberflus has said will not play in Canton on August 1st.

For his part, Williams seemed eager to get some game action.

The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself, a young rookie, a second-year guy, a third-year guy, it's paramount."

However, teams that participate in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game rarely play their starters.

Tyson Bagent will get the start at quarterback for the Bears. Eberflus declined to comment on whether Williams will play in next week's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Who else will be sitting out Thursday night's game?

The Bears Have Announced No Starters Will Play

Coach Eberflus hopes for backup players to step up.

Coach Matt Eberflus announced on Tuesday that not only will his starting QB not play, but none of his starters will play.

Eberflus stressed that it will present an opportunity for other players looking to earn a spot on the final roster.

It’s a great opportunity for the role players we have on our team.

Among notable Bears starters that will have to wait at least another week before making their in-game debut will be:

Notable Bears Players Sitting Out HOF Game Player Position Caleb Williams QB Keenan Allen WR Montez Sweat EDGE D'Andre Swift RB D.J. Moore WR

The Bears will eventually play their starters this preseason, with Eberflus having previously hinted that Caleb Williams will get a total of about 45-55 snaps in the preseason.

Who can step up for the Bears?

While Caleb Williams won't be playing this week, the Bears' no.1 priority throughout the season will have to be ensuring that their rookie QB remains upright and stays comfortable in the pocket.

The Bears used their third-round pick on offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie out of Yale.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Amegadjie earned an 89.5 PFF grade on just 234 snaps last season with Yale.

It's still a mystery whether Amegadjie will play guard or tackle at the NFL level, but he definitely has a chance to make a great first impression on Thursday.

The Texans Remain Mum on Who Will Play on Thursday

Coach DeMeco Ryans vowed the team will give a full effort, no matter who plays.

The Texans on the other hand, have refrained from giving any hints as to who will play in Thursday's game.

When coach DeMeco Ryans was asked on C.J. Stroud's status, he simply said, "we'll see."

He did mention that whoever suits up will be taking the game very seriously.

Any time we line up, it’s real. For the guys who are out there, it’s important. That’s the first thing that we have to understand that all these guys are vying for a spot on this team. They’re vying for a spot – a chance to play in the NFL and make it, so we don’t take it lightly.

Fans were likely hoping to see Stroud and Caleb Williams exchange drives to start the game, but it appears that won't be the case this week.

The good news is, the Bears and Texans will meet in Week 2 of the regular season in Houston, so fans will get a full 60 minutes of Williams vs. Stroud.

Who can step up for the Texans?

Unlike the Bears, who had two first-round picks that fans in Chicago are eager to see play, the Texans did not have a first-round pick this year.

Their highest drafted rookie came in the second round, when they selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter out of Georgia.

While Ryans has not indicated who exactly will be playing for the Texans, their 42nd overall pick will certainly be one to watch if Ryans decides to dress his rookie DB, who has been named a starter in the Texans secondary.

Speaking to John McClain for the Texans' official website, Lassiter spoke on his new nickname 'Locksmith'.

That's just me. That's who I am. I feel like I came in and showed who I am, and that's the kind of person I am -- I'm the Locksmith. I want to lock stuff down wherever I am.

If the Texans do decide to play at least their younger starters, Lassiter is certainly the one to keep an eye on.

Kickoff for Thursday's Hall of Fame game is a little after 8pm EST.

