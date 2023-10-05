Highlights Mike Ditka was a straightforward and honest communicator, delivering messages with unfiltered candor to players, media, and fellow coaches.

He had a notorious rivalry with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan, which started while they worked together with the Bears.

Ditka was known for his witty and humorous one-liners, as well as his love for food and his unapologetic opinions on football.

The original “Iron Mike”, Chicago Bears Hall of Fame coach Mike Ditka, hailed from Pittsburgh but became pure uncut Chicago thanks to winning Super Bowls as a player and coach for “Da Bears.” Over his years in the limelight, Ditka dropped more classic sound bytes than steaks, making way for the cult of Ditka, best exemplified by the popular Da Bears SNL sketch.

No one delivered messages to players, media, and even fellow coaches with unfiltered candor like Ditka. When reporters asked him why he was in a bad mood, Ditka would retort with, "What do you care?" There was perhaps no coach in NFL history that was more entertaining in a media scrum. To that end, here are the 10 best quotes from one of the most aggressively concise communicators of all time.

Read more: Top 10 funniest film roles played by NFL players, including OJ & Carl Weathers

10 "Can't Make Chicken Salad Out Of Chicken Noodle"

It’s appropriate that the owner of several restaurants aptly relays the importance of quality ingredients. In this case, he was likely explaining how a coach can only take players so far. At some point, a team needs talent to win. It reads like a distant cousin of Bill Parcells classic line: “If I'm going to be asked to cook the meal, I'd like to be able to pick the groceries.”

9 "Empty Tin Cans Make The Most Noise"

He's just jealous. You know what they say, empty tin cans make the most noise, and he's an empty tin can. This game is between the Bears and the Eagles, not Ditka and Ryan. We all know who would win that one. Ditka, hands down.

This shot over the bow at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Buddy Ryan came after an October 2, Monday Night Football game in 1989. Incredibly, the rivalry between the two coaches started while the pair worked together when Ryan served as Ditka’s defensive coordinator for the Bears.

According to BearsHistory.com, Safety Dave Duerson recalled Ditka’s only attempt to intercede on a defensive meeting to which Ryan responded, "Get out, this is my team, these are my players." Tensions between the two worsened during the team’s only loss of the 1985 season to the Miami Dolphins.

Reportedly, Ryan ignored a lineup change request from Ditka to which (according to Ditka) the head coach said, "We can do it any way you want to. We can go right out back and get it on, or you can shape your ass up." The Bears went on to win the Super Bowl that year, cementing their place as one of the greatest teams in history.

After the victory, Ryan was lifted up on his defensive players' shoulders along with Ditka. It marked perhaps the only time two coaches were celebrated in such fashion simultaneously.

8 "We're Grabowskis!"

There are teams that are fair-haired, and those that aren't so fair-haired. Some teams are named Smith and some named Grabowski. We're Grabowskis! The Rams are a Smith team.

As king of the Grabowskis, Ditka unleashed this rallying cry before the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams. Crew-cut, Midwestern folk across the country wrapped their arms around the blue-collar defensive juggernaut in the throes of a 46-10 demolition of the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl XX the next week.

7 "What's The Difference Between A Three-Week-Old Puppy And A Sportswriter?"

What's the difference between a three-week-old puppy and a sportswriter? In six weeks, the puppy stops whining.

Over the years Ditka’s relationship with the media provided equal parts frustration and joy. It just so happens that all the frustration came from Ditka while the media basked in the joy.

Consider this headline from a 1989 Chicago Tribune article, “MEDIA MONSTER DITKA MAKES GOOD COPY,” and the accompanying lead, “In his most trying season, Mike Ditka is a devilish mix of hostility, frustration, candor, self-pity and a godsend to the media.”

In a tradition as old as deep dish pizza: media irritates Ditka, Ditka delivers headlines to media. There’s only one thing reporters love more than honesty and that’s brutal honesty. Luckily for the sports journalists in Chicago, Ditka majored in that exact kind.

6 "I Always Tell People I Want To Live To Be 150"

I always tell people i want to live to be 150 and they say why would you want to do that. I say, well there's a few people i haven't made mad yet, i want to get them.

Ditka’s famous shoot from the hip style attracted many fans, but it also fueled a few feuds. From his own defensive coordinator to the owner of the Bears, Mike McCaskey, and occasionally his own quarterback, Jim McMahon, Ditka could chafe up against just about anyone.

Read more: 10 Most punishing running backs in NFL history, ranked

5 "Effort Without Talent Is A Depressing Situation"

Effort without talent is a depressing situation... but talent without effort is a tragedy.

Essentially, if you suck… that sucks. However, if you suck because you lack effort, that's a human catastrophe worthy of tears. Ditka’s perspective on this was likely informed by his high school experience aptly described by what his high school coach King Aschman initially saw in Ditka:

A wimpy 10th grader with chicken legs, but that wimpy 10th grader would work so hard he would cry. If you beat him to the ground, he would bite you, kick you. He was going to be a ballplayer. He was going to be a ballplayer if it killed him.

4 "If You Want To Buy It, Buy It, If You Don’t, Don’t"

It's a good product. If you want to buy it, buy it. If you don’t, don’t. Buy something else. What the hell. It's ok, i don't care. And i don't think they care, either. They’ll sell what they're going to sell.

We're pretty sure the “if you want it, buy it. If you don’t, don’t” isn’t taught at marketing schools across the country. Nevertheless, Ditka has successfully served as a pitchman for everything from Pontiac to Vienna beef sausages. All he would ask for during shoots was about four gallons of ice tea.

3 "The Shoulder Surgery Was A Success. The Lobotomy Failed"

In a light-hearted moment with reporters, Ditka gave an update on quarterback Jim McMahon’s shoulder surgery. Their relationship always rode an edge of creative tension as the QB put it, "It was the most boring offense I've ever been in in my life in Chicago. He was a little stubborn. He wanted to run the ball and control the clock."

Nevertheless, there’s no denying the results.

2 Ditka The Health Nut

After Ditka suffered a heart attack in 1989, he saw the light with regard to nutrition and became quite the diet advocate. Although his stance on nutrition and how to avoid unhealthy snacking do sound like the ravings of your hilarious grandfather. There was this take on mayonnaise:

One of my favorite things is mayonnaise and i have to tell you that. I love mayonnaise, but i don't eat it anymore. If i do i put light mayonnaise on it, which i know is still not good, but it's a lot better than the other one and i don't eat it that much.

Or this gem on Tabasco:

I put some Tabasco on things, and there's really nothing in Tabasco, it's not bad for you in any way, so that's kind of become my substitute. Now you got to get used to a hot mouth, but that's okay.

Or this nugget on frozen grapes,

I've been into the habit of freezing white grapes and using them as a snack. Instead of eating peanuts or popcorn or something like that or pretzels, I just eat the white grapes.

1 "If God Had Wanted Man To Play Soccer, He Wouldn't Have Given Us Arms"

When it comes to the term “football” Ditka’s an ardent monotheist. The only football he knows uses a pigskin, is played on a field not a pitch, and involves copious amounts of violence. It’s fine that roughly 250 million people around the world play with a round ball. As far as he’s concerned the only football that matters is played in America.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Chicago Fire: How the Bears have managed to lose 13 straight games