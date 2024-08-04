Highlights Don Shula recorded an NFL-record 328 regular-season victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Don Shula proved he could win with the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins as a head coach, spending 33 years between the two teams and racking up an NFL-record 328 regular-season victories.

With Bill Belichick currently out of a job, Shula's record could be safe, at least for six years. Why six years?

If Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continues at the pace he's going, he would surpass Shula in the all-time wins department in 2029.

Here is a closer look at the 10 NFL head coaches with the most career victories. Please note that only the regular season will be taken into account here.

1 Don Shula (328)

Don Shula proved he could win with both the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

While Don Shula is known for his 26 years as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, he began his illustrious head-coaching career with the Baltimore Colts.

Shula began his career as a head coach in the NFL in 1963, replacing Weeb Eubank. The former NFL defensive back was just 33 years old and the youngest head coach in the league at the time.

He guided the Colts to an 8-6 mark in his first season and went 71-23-4 in the regular season in seven years with the team and also led Baltimore to a pair of pre-merger championships. The Dolphins made him an offer he couldn't refuse in 1970, and he spent the next 26 years roaming the sidelines in South Beach.

Two years after accepting the job, Shula guided the Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season after they went 14-0 during the regular season and then went on to win Super Bowl 7. Miami then became the second franchise to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles with a victory in Super Bowl 8.

Shula won 257 games with the Dolphins, giving him an NFL-record 328 coaching victories in his career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

2 George Halas (318)

George Halas won 318 games during his 40 seasons as a head coach

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

George Halas began his coaching career as a player/coach and coached the Chicago Bears for 40 years. He compiled a record of 318-148-31, putting him second on the all-time coaching list for wins behind Shula.

Halas had just six losing seasons in his 40-year run. He led the Bears to five NFL championships and was named NFL Coach of the Year twice. He coached his final game at the age of 72.

Halas, who helped found the NFL in 1920, is a member of the 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

3 Bill Belichick (302)

Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls during his career with the New England Patriots

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick remains 26 victories shy of Shula's all-time mark for wins, but he also remains out of a job. He coached the last 24 seasons of his 29-year head coaching career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls.

Following a strong run as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, with whom he won a pair of titles, Belichick began his head coaching career with the Cleveland Browns, going 36-44 in five seasons. He joined the Patriots in 2000 and went 5-11 in his first season. The following year, Tom Brady filled in for an injured Drew Bledsoe, and the dynasty was born.

Belichick had at least 10 wins in 18 of the next 19 seasons. Brady left via free agency after the 2019 season, and the Patriots had their first non-winning season (7-9) since 2000. Belichick coached his last game with the Patriots in 2023. His career record is 302-165.

4 Andy Reid (258)

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in five years, and they're still going strong

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid has put together a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending the first 14 years of his head coaching career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid came to Kansas City in 2013 and has spent the last 11 years putting together the best stretch in team history.

Reid and the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in three of the last five seasons and have averaged 12.6 wins during that stretch. Should Reid keep up that pace for the next six years, he'll pass Shula as the winningest NFL coach of all time.

In Reid's 11 years with the Chiefs, he's failed to win 10 games in a season once. That came in 2014, when Kansas City finished 9-7.

Reid was no slouch as the head man in Philadelphia, going 130-93-1. For his career, Reid is 258-144-1.

5 Tom Landry (250)

Tom Landry became the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1960

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Landry was the first head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 1960, and he got off to an ugly start. In the inaugural season, the Cowboys went 0-11-1, and they never had more than five victories in any of their first five seasons.

The innovative Landry turned things around and took the Cowboys to five Super Bowls during his 29 seasons with the team. He went 2-3 in the championship games.

Landry had his first winning season in 1966, going 10-3-1 to earn Coach of the Year honors. From there, the Cowboys rattled off 20 straight winning campaigns.

Landry finished his coaching career with a 250-162-6 mark and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

6 Curly Lambeau (226)

Curly Lambeau led the Green Bay Packers to six NFL titles

Green Bay Press-Gazette-USA TODAY NETWORK

Curly Lambeau began his head coaching days as a player/coach with the Green Bay Packers in 1921 and remained as the head coach until the 1949 season. He guided the Packers to six NFL championships and compiled a record of 209-104-21 during his 29 years with Green Bay.

Lambeau resigned after the 1949 season and then filled the vacant head coaching position for the Chicago Cardinals in 1950. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals and went 7-15 during that span. After those two seasons, Lambeau coached the team now known as the Washington Commanders for the final two years of his career, going 10-13-1.

Lambeau is a member of the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

7 Paul Brown (213)

Hall of Famer Paul Brown racked up 213 career wins in his head-coaching career

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Paul Brown was a three-time NFL champion as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, winning in 1950, 1954, and 1955. He spent 17 years coaching in Cleveland before team owner Art Modell fired him in January 1963.

In 1968, Brown joined the Cincinnati Bengals of the AFL as the frontman of the ownership group and was also the general manager and the head coach. He coached eight seasons with the Bengals, finishing with a 55-56-1 record. For his career, Brown was 213-104-9 as a head coach.

Brown was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1967.

8 Marty Schottenheimer (200)

Marty Schottenheimer never had a losing season in the first 14 years of his NFL coaching career

Herb Weitman-USA TODAY Sports

Four years after getting hired as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 1980, Marty Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the team. He never had a losing season with the Browns, but after the 1988 season, Schottenheimer and Browns owner Art Modell agreed to part ways.

The Kansas City Chiefs quickly signed Schottenheimer in 1989, and he continued his winning ways. He began his Chiefs career with nine straight winning seasons before finishing 7-9 in 1998, his final year with the team.

He coached one season in Washington in 2001 before joining the San Diego Chargers in 2002. In 2004, he led the Chargers to a 12-4 mark and was named NFL Coach of the Year.

Schottenheimer spent 21 years as a head coach in the NFL, going 200-126-1.

9 Chuck Noll (193)

Chuck Noll won four Super Bowls in a six-year span with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Chuck Noll spent 23 seasons as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, chalking up 193 career victories and winning four Super Bowls.

Noll began his head coaching career in 1969 at age 37. It didn't go well initially, as the Steelers went 1-13 under his guidance in his first season. It took three full years before Noll had his first winning season as a head coach.

That came in 1972, when the Steelers finished 11-3. Two years later, they won the first of their first four Super Bowls during a six-year span. From 1972 to 1979, the Steelers reached the 10-win mark seven times.

Noll finished his career with a 193-148-1 record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

10 Dan Reeves (190)

Dan Reeves went to three Super Bowls during a four-year stretch with the Denver Broncos

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Reeves joined the Denver Broncos as head coach in 1981 and immediately had success, going 10-3. Things only improved after the Broncos worked out a deal for quarterback John Elway, who was the first pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. Elway refused to play for Baltimore, and the Broncos and Colts reached an agreement on a trade.

Elway and Reeves helped the Broncos reach three Super Bowls during a four-year span from 1986 to 1989, all of which resulted in losses. Reeves coached the Broncos through the 1992 season and went 110-73-1 during his 12 seasons in Denver.

From 1993 to 1996, Reeves was the head coach of the New York Giants, going 31-33. In 1997, he became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In 1998, Reeves led the Falcons to a 14-2 record and a berth in Super Bowl 33. There, he faced the Broncos and lost to his former team, 34-19.

Reeves finished his career with a record of 190-165-2.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.