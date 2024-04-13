Highlights Chris Jones tops all DTs in AAV, total value, and guaranteed money.

The 49ers employ the highest-paid RB, the highest-paid TE, the highest-paid tackle, and the highest-paid edge rusher.

Roquan Smith shines in AAV, total value, and guaranteed money for inside linebackers.

"Defense wins championships" continues to be the old adage in the NFL, and with contracts for premium positions on the defense (edge, cornerback, defensive tackle) rising exponentially each year, it shows just how much defense is still valued despite the league's continuing efforts to increase offensive production through rules changes.

Special teams players also deserve their fair share as well, so they are included on this list, which breaks down each defensive and special teams position into three categories: highest total AAV (average annual value), highest total value, and highest guaranteed money.

Highest Paid Defensive Tackles

Highest AAV, Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money: Chris Jones

Chris Jones dominates the defensive tackles with the highest pay in each of the three categories thanks to his shiny new deal, which runs through 2028. The AAV is $31,750,000, the total value is $158,750,000, and the guaranteed money is $95,000,000.

Jones has most definitely been a driving force for the Kansas Chiefs dynasty, specifically helping to transform K.C.'s defense into a dominant unit in 2023. He's been the best player at his position over the last two years (back-to-back First-Team All-Pro nods) so it only makes sense that he has a contract to match.

Highest Paid Edge Players

Highest AAV, Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money: Nick Bosa

This one was more of a surprise due to the fact that there are so many top edge players who have signed big deals recently. Nick Bosa’s contract remains the most lucrative though, coming in at the top of all three categories. The AAV is $34,000,000, the total value is $170,000,000, and the guaranteed money is $122,500,000.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 49ers reward talent when they see it, as they employ the highest-paid RB (AAV), the highest-paid TE (total), the highest-paid tackle (total), and the highest-paid edge rusher (AAV and total).

He has been a great asset for the San Francisco 49ers since he was drafted in 2019 and has shown his worth with several impressive accolades, such as 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, 2022 First-Team All-Pro, and four Pro Bowls.

Highest Paid Inside Linebackers

Highest AAV, Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money: Roquan Smith

It seems to be a trend on the defensive side of the ball that one player leads all categories for a position group. Roquan Smith’s contract has the highest AAV at $20,000,000, the highest total value at $100,000,000, and the highest guaranteed money at $60,000,000 for an inside linebacker.

Smith is the quintessential Baltimore Ravens linebacker. He plays tough, he’s always near the ball, he hits hard, and, most importantly, he can play the run as well as he can play the pass. After the Bears traded Smith to the Ravens in 2022, Baltimore signed him to a five-year deal, which was well deserved considering his four straight All-Pro seasons and back-to-back Pro Bowls.

Highest Paid Cornerbacks

Highest AAV: Jaire Alexander $21,000,000

Jaire Alexander has not been living up to this mega contract due to injuries over the past few years which have caused him to miss extended time. He definitely is one of the better cornerbacks in the league, but if he isn’t on the field, it is hard to say this four-year, $84 million contract is worth it.

There were even talks about a possible trade this year, but Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst disregarded the speculation. However, Alexander did post what seemed a lot like a goodbye message to Green Bay earlier this offseason.

Highest Total Value and Highest Guaranteed Money: Denzel Ward $100,500,000 and $71,250,000

Denzel Ward has been a shining star for the Cleveland Browns since he arrived in Ohio in 2018. As the fourth pick overall, a lot was expected of Ward right off the bat, and he came to play.

Since he was drafted, he has been to three Pro Bowls, and he has been the Browns’ lockdown corner. His only downside is he has dealt with injuries every year of his career, which is worrisome when it comes to his durability factor. Ward's full deal is for five years and $100.5 million and runs through 2027.

Highest Paid Safeties

Highest AAV, Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money: Derwin James

Drafted number 17 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected Derwin James and ever since, he has been productive when he is on the field. In his rookie season, he was named a First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Unfortunately, he was plagued with injury over the next two seasons and barely saw the field. When he did make his return in 2021, he was named First-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler again. This high level of play convinced the Chargers to sign him in 2022 to a five-year contract that has resulted in his status as the highest paid safety in the NFL with an AAV of $19,133,000, a total value of $76,532,000, and guaranteed money of $42,000,000.

Highest Paid Kickers

Highest AAV and Highest Guaranteed Money: Justin Tucker $6,000,000 and $17,500,000

Justin Tucker, quite literally, is unstoppable. At 34 years of age, Tucker kicks as if he had the leg of a 22-year-old and his accuracy is crazy. He went undrafted in 2012, which is completely mind-blowing, and since then, he has earned five First-Team All-Pro selections, three Second-Team All-Pro selections, and seven Pro Bowls.

On top of all of his accomplishments, his field goal percentage is a whopping 90.2%, which is the highest in NFL history. He also kicked the longest field goal in NFL history, connecting on a 66-yarder in 2021.

Highest Total Value: Younghoe Koo $24,250,000

Younghoe Koo is a South Korean-born NFL kicker who has been with the Atlanta Falcons since 2019. He was a Pro Bowler in 2020, and he has a career field goal percentage of 88.7%. The Falcons signed him to a five-year deal worth a total value of $24.25M, which just beats out Justin Tucker and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott by $250K, though the latter two deals were only for four years.

Highest Paid Punters

Highest AAV, Highest Total Value, and Highest Guaranteed Money: Michael Dickson

Australian-born Michael Dickson has been a punter for the Seattle Seahawks since 2018, when he was drafted in the fifth round, 149th overall. In his rookie season, he earned a Pro Bowl spot and a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Dickson has been solid for the Seahawks ever since, never missing a game and averaging 48.0 yards per punt. His solid play earned him the best contract at the punter position, beating out Jack Fox for AAV, at $3,675,000, and total value, at $14,700,000, and also beating out A.J. Cole for guaranteed money, at $7,500,000.

Highest Paid Long Snappers

Highest AAV and Highest Total Value: Luke Rhodes $1,616,250 and $6,465,000

The Indianapolis Colts signed Luke Rhodes to a four-year deal worth almost $6.5M last year. This deal came a couple of years after his First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl season in 2021 and, since then, he has continued to perform well for the Colts, making him a crucial important player for their special teams unit.

Highest Guaranteed Money: Tyler Ott $2,865,000

Tyler Ott has bounced around the league among seven teams over the past 11 years. He never even made it to the active roster for a few of those teams, but since 2015, he has been on one team or another as their long snapper.

In 2020, Ott received his only Pro Bowl selection with the Seahawks and this offseason, Ott will be a new addition to the Washington Commanders special teams unit. His contract with the Commanders is for three years and $4.39 million, running through 2026.

All statistics courtesy of PFF and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.