Highlights As the NFL has become more and more popular over the years, the experience of going to a game has gotten better and better.

There are so many new NFL stadiums with new features nowadays, but unfortunately for NFL fans, that also means prices have gone up.

With expensive ticket prices in mind, these 10 teams currently have the highest average ticket cost in the NFL.

As the NFL continues to grow in popularity, seemingly every season, the ways in which the game can be enjoyed expand as well. With new, state-of-the-art stadiums being rolled out seemingly every year now, the experience at an NFL game has only gotten better and better.

With that in mind, unfortunately, for NFL fans and their pockets, watching the game has gotten more and more expensive as well, whether it's in a stadium or just at home.

There are a couple of things that factor into this, including the overall success of a team, the stadium they play in, and the area in which the stadium resides.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most expensive teams to watch in-person, based off of their average ticket price.

1 Las Vegas Raiders - $168.83

The Raiders hold the highest average ticket price in the league, at nearly $170.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in first, by a wide margin, are the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have become a mainstay at the top of lists like these ever since they opened up Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders have become one of the most expensive watches in the entire league, which is interesting, since the team itself has been consistently mediocre.

However, for the Raiders, the city which they call home has a lot to do with it.

Las Vegas is one of, if not the biggest tourist destinations in the entire country, so it's no surprise the Raiders would want to raise prices for visiting fans who seek to see their team play, and get a vacation out of the trip at the same time.

For another year, the Raiders are on top of this list, as they likely will be for years to come.

2 San Francisco 49ers - $161.33

The 49ers have been dominant in recent years, which has led to their expensive ticket costs.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in second are the San Francisco 49ers, who are significantly more expensive than the third-place team.

This one makes a bit more sense, as the 49ers have been one of the most dominant teams in the league in recent memory.

Although they haven't had a Super Bowl championship to call their own over the past half-decade, they've been among the class of the league, with three NFC Championship appearances and two Super Bowl appearances over the past five years.

Once again, the city plays a role here as well. Levi Stadium sits in Santa Clara, which is in the heart of Silicon Valley, one of the most expensive parts of the entire country.

Everything in this region is expensive, so it makes sense that a ticket to watch one of the best teams in the sport is as well.

3 New England Patriots - $142.74

Despite falling out of relevance in recent years, the Patriots have the third-most expensive average ticket.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

In third, we have a bit of a head scratcher.

The New England Patriots come in third in the league, with an average cost of over $142.

It's a bit confusing why their average cost is so high, since the team hasn't been competitive for a couple of seasons now.

For New England, though, it seems like they could be profiting off the past here a little bit.

The Patriots had one of the most dominating dynasties in the world over the past 20 years or so, and it seems like that has carried over into expensive prices the past couple of seasons.

If they remain uncompetitive, it will be interesting to see how much longer these prices stay this high.

4 Green Bay Packers - $141.48

A combination of an iconic stadium and sustained success leads to high prices in Green Bay.

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Coming in fourth on the list is a more predictable team.

The Green Bay Packers usually find themselves near the top of this list, with an average price just over $140.

The Packers are one of the most iconic and recognizable teams in the NFL, and they've been consistent winners for much of the past several decades.

Green Bay's iconic stadium likely plays a role in the higher prices.

Lambeau Field is a historic venue, and it's one of the most recognizable in the league as well. A combination of quality play and an iconic stadium lead to one of the most expensive tickets in the league for the Packers.

5 Philadelphia Eagles - $139.01

The Eagles' rabid fan base doesn't mind paying top dollar to watch their team play.

Fifth on the list are the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here, we've got another team with a passionate fan base. The city of Philadelphia is one of the more rabid fan bases in all of American sports, and Eagles fans have earned themselves a reputation for being rowdy, as well as having a dominant home field advantage.

With that in mind, plus the fact that the Eagles have two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl win and several playoff appearances over the past decade, it's no surprise the ticket costs are so high. That hasn't bothered Eagles' fans, though, who routinely pack the stadium regardless.

6 Denver Broncos - $131.91

Despite a decade of mediocrity, the Broncos have some of the highest prices in the league.

Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

At sixth on the list, we've got a bit more of a surprising team.

In the early 2010s, the Denver Broncos were one of the more dominant franchises in the league. Denver had Peyton Manning running the show, and with him, as well as a dominant defense at the helm, the team went to two Super Bowls, winning one of them during that time.

However, ever since their Super Bowl victory in 2015, Denver has been anything but impressive. They've failed to produce a winning season or a playoff appearance since then, and have just been flat-out disappointing. If anything, this is a testament to their fan base, who regularly pack Mile High Stadium despite the high cost of admission, and the poor play on the field.

7 Kansas City Chiefs - $131.81

The Chiefs have been dominant for most of the past decade, and as a result, have some high ticket prices.

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

This is a surprise as well, but for the opposite reason.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a run of their own, and it's hard to argue against the success of their dynasty at the moment.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the past five years, and haven't missed the playoffs in nine years.

They've got the best quarterback in the game in Patrick Mahomes, and arguably the best tight end in the game in Travis Kelce. With their dominance in mind, it's surprising they aren't higher up on this list than they are. Kansas City's average cost is a little over $130.

8 Chicago Bears - $130.29

Despite consistent disappointment, Bears' fans still pay top dollar to come to Soldier Field.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in eighth on this list is the Chicago Bears.

While success has been synonymous with the Chiefs over the past decade, you could say the exact opposite of the Bears.

Chicago has just two playoff appearances and one winning season since 2010, and they've been rather frustrating for the fan base to watch in recent years.

However, Soldier Field is an iconic stadium in itself, and the Bears are a pretty historic franchise.

With that in mind, plus the first overall pick in this year's draft, Caleb Williams, coming to town, it does make a little sense that their average ticket costs just over $130.

9 Seattle Seahawks - $127.71

'The 12th man' has survived high ticket prices to create a loud home atmosphere.

Coming in at ninth on this list are the Seattle Seahawks.

This seems like a fair spot for them. The Seahawks have been consistently impressive for a while now, having some great years with Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll, which led to two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl victory.

Times have changed though, and both Wilson and Carroll have been replaced. Still, the team has remained competitive, and has finished with a winning record in each of the past two seasons.

Playing in an expensive state like Washington won't help ticket prices either. However, 'the 12th man' hasn't seemed to mind much, as the Seahawks have maintained one of the best home-field advantages in the league for quite a while now.

10 Pittsburgh Steelers - $127.04

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, coming in at 10th on this list are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers have a passionate fan base, and the main reason for their average price of just over $127 is the consistent success of the team. Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season since 2003, which just feels insane.

A couple of 8–8 seasons have helped carry that streak along, but it's extremely impressive nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Tomlin has seen nothing but success during his time as the Steelers head coach. The 2023 season marked Pittsburgh's 17th consecutive non-losing season. That is the third-longest streak in NFL history, behind only the Dallas Cowboys (1965-1985) and the Patriots (2001-2019).

Pittsburgh is also one of the most historic franchises in the league. They've never really had a stretch where the team has been bad for a long period of time.

Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field, is pretty iconic as well. Sustained success, an iconic stadium and a rabid fan base have all led to the 10th-most expensive average ticket in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.