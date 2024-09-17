Key Takeaways The NFL banned the hip drop tackle over the offseason, which is now meant to result in a 15-yard penalty.

Poor enforcement of the ban has been seen thus far, leading to confusion and frustration from players.

Joe Mixon was injured on Sunday Night Football due to the technique, though the defender was not penalized.

The swivel "hip drop" tackle has become a contentious issue in the NFL over the last few years, reaching a fever pitch last season when Baltimore Ravens ' star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a season-ending ankle injury just before the NFL playoffs.

Despite strong pushback from the players, the league unanimously agreed to ban the maneuver this offseason. There is supposed to be a 15-yard penalty for any tackler who commits the foul, and an automatic first down will be awarded to the offense should the offender be a defensive player.

However, enforcement of the penalty thus far has been... shoddy, to say the least. Last week, two New York Giants defenders - cornerback Adoree' Jackson and linebacker Darius Muasau - were fined for using the technique in Week 1. However, Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon was injured by Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards because of the hip drop tackle on Sunday, and Edwards walked away without drawing a penalty or any other consequence.

That was far from the only instance where players were unclear about the lack of enforcement of the penalty. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was visibly frustrated after he felt the hip drop technique was used against him, though he walked away without injury.

There's been no indication from the league office or any referees that things will change. As long as the threat of the penalty exists, players will continue to demand clearer enforcement.

Enforcement of Hip Drop Tackles Up For Interpretation

Players have been torn since the technique was banned over the offseason

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hip drop tackles have been a divisive topic since they've entered the limelight. Players - on both offense and defense - have gone on the record expressing their feelings about what many consider to be a natural tackle for a defender in a high-speed game.

Andrews has been one of the most outspoken voices on the topic, advocating for the banning of the technique but understanding of defenders who have to resort to it.

“Taking that tackle out of the game is not a bad thing... I think defenses can find a way to get around that. . . . I’m always an advocate for making the game safer. You look at the last five years, there’s been a lot of big injuries with that. So just bringing the awareness to that type of tackle, I think is good.”

Specifically, a hip-drop tackle is when a defender grabs a runner with both hands or wraps him up with both arms AND brings the runner to the ground by swiveling his hip or lower body, causing the tackler to land on and trap the runner's legs below their body.

Player safety has become an issue of the utmost importance in recent years, as new research on concussions, CTE, and bodily wear and tear shows just how dangerous football really is. To that end, the league has instituted important measures, like an independent concussion evaluator on both sidelines during games, but they're clearly still attempting to balance the safety of players with the intuitiveness and entertainment value of the game.

Given that this is the first year the penalty is in play, it's not surprising that different referee crews have varied in their interpretation of the technique. The re-emphasized illegal formation penalty has also been called with questionable regularity in the first two weeks of the regular season.

However, watching players like Mixon, a veritable star in both real life and fantasy football, continue to get hurt by the hip drop tackle will only increase the push from certain sectors of the league to call the penalty more often.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.