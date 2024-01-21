Highlights

  • The Super Bowl is the largest and most-watched sporting event in North America, with over 100 million viewers annually.
  • The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl victories, with six each.
  • The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team to have a perfect season and be crowned Super Bowl champions.

First played in 1967 as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, the Super Bowl is easily the biggest and most-watched sporting event in North America, with annual viewership typically surpassing the 100 million mark.

Of the 32 NFL franchises, 20 have won at least one Super Bowl, with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers tied at the top of the list with six victories each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five wins apiece. The Patriots and Denver Broncos are tied for the most losses with five.

In terms of overall appearances, New England also sits atop that list with 11. On the flip side, there are four franchises who've yet to make it to the Big Game, those being the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, although the Browns and Lions had won NFL Championships prior to the inception of the Super Bowl.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins remain the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in history, going a perfect 14-0 in the regular season before winning their three games in the NFL Playoffs.

NFL Playoffs logo
Every Super Bowl winner and matchup in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 57
The first-ever Super Bowl featured the NFL's Green Bay Packers taking on the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs, with the Packers taking an easy 35-10 victory. Green Bay also won the title the following year, defeating the then-Oakland Raiders.

As for the most recent Super Bowl champ, that honor currently belongs to the Chiefs, who took a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in an instant classic to secure their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Here's a quick look at every Super Bowl matchup of all time.

Every Super Bowl Matchup in NFL History

Super Bowl

Date

Site

Result

1 (I)

Jan. 15, 1967

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10

2 (II)

Jan. 14, 1968

Orange Bowl

Green Bay 33, Oakland 14

3 (III)

Jan. 12, 1969

Orange Bowl

New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7

4 (IV)

Jan. 11, 1970

Tulane Stadium

Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7

5 (V)

Jan. 17, 1971

Orange Bowl

Baltimore 16, Dallas 13

6 (VI)

Jan. 16, 1972

Tulane Stadium

Dallas 24, Miami 3

7 (VII)

Jan. 14, 1973

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Miami 14, Washington 7

8 (VIII)

Jan. 13, 1974

Rice Stadium

Miami 24, Minnesota 7

9 (IX)

Jan. 12, 1975

Tulane Stadium

Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6

10 (X)

Jan. 18, 1976

Orange Bowl

Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17

11 (XI)

Jan. 9, 1977

Rose Bowl

Oakland 32, Minnesota 14

12 (XII)

Jan. 15, 1978

Louisiana Superdome

Dallas 27, Denver 10

13 (XIII)

Jan. 21, 1979

Orange Bowl

Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31

14 (XIV)

Jan. 20, 1980

Rose Bowl

Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

15 (XV)

Jan. 25, 1981

Louisiana Superdome

Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10

16 (XVI)

Jan. 24, 1982

Pontiac Silverdome

San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21

17 (XVII)

Jan. 30, 1983

Rose Bowl

Washington 27, Miami 17

18 (XVIII)

Jan. 22, 1984

Tampa Stadium

Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9

19 (XIX)

Jan. 20, 1985

Stanford Stadium

San Francisco 38, Miami 16

20 (XX)

Jan. 26, 1986

Louisiana Superdome

Chicago 46, New England 10

21 (XXI)

Jan. 25, 1987

Rose Bowl

New York Giants 39, Denver 20

22 (XXII)

Jan. 31, 1988

Jack Murphy Stadium

Washington 42, Denver 10

23 (XXIII)

Jan. 22, 1989

Joe Robbie Stadium

San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16

24 (XXIV)

Jan. 28, 1990

Louisiana Superdome

San Francisco 55, Denver 10

25 (XXV)

Jan. 27, 1991

Tampa Stadium

New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19

26 (XXVI)

Jan. 26, 1992

Metrodome

Washington 37, Buffalo 24

27 (XXVII)

Jan. 31, 1993

Rose Bowl

Dallas 52, Buffalo 17

28 (XXVIII)

Jan. 30, 1994

Georgia Dome

Dallas 30, Buffalo 13

29 (XXIX)

Jan. 29, 1995

Joe Robbie Stadium

San Francisco 49, San Diego 26

30 (XXX)

Jan. 28, 1996

Sun Devil Stadium

Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17

31 (XXXI)

Jan. 26, 1997

Louisiana Superdome

Green Bay 35, New England 21

32 (XXXII)

Jan. 25, 1998

Qualcomm Stadium

Denver 31, Green Bay 24

33 (XXXIII)

Jan. 31, 1999

Pro Player Stadium

Denver 34, Atlanta 19

34 (XXXIV)

Jan. 30, 2000

Georgia Dome

St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16

35 (XXXV)

Jan. 28, 2001

Raymond James Stadium

Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7

36 (XXXVI)

Feb. 3, 2002

Louisiana Superdome

New England 20, St. Louis 17

37 (XXXVII)

Jan. 26, 2003

Qualcomm Stadium

Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21

38 (XXXVIII)

Feb. 1, 2004

Reliant Stadium

New England 32, Carolina 29

39 (XXXIX)

Feb. 6, 2005

Alltel Stadium

New England 24, Philadelphia 21

40 (XL)

Feb. 5, 2006

Ford Field

Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10

41 (XLI)

Feb. 4, 2007

Dolphin Stadium

Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17

42 (XLII)

Feb. 3, 2008

University of Phoenix Stadium

New York Giants 17, New England 14

43 (XLIII)

Feb. 1, 2009

Raymond James Stadium

Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23

44 (XLIV)

Feb. 7, 2010

Sun Life Stadium

New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17

45 (XLV)

Feb. 6, 2011

Cowboys Stadium

Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25

46 (XLVI)

Feb. 5, 2012

Lucas Oil Stadium

New York Giants 21, New England 17

47 (XLVII)

Feb. 3, 2013

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31

48 (XLVIII)

Feb. 2, 2014

MetLife Stadium

Seattle 43, Denver 8

49 (XLIX)

Feb. 1, 2015

University of Phoenix Stadium

New England 28, Seattle 24

50

Feb. 7, 2016

Levi's Stadium

Denver 24, Carolina 10

51 (LI)

Feb. 5, 2017

NRG Stadium

New England 34, Atlanta 28

52 (LII)

Feb. 4, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium

Philadelphia 41, New England 33

53 (LIII)

Feb. 3, 2019

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

54 (LIV)

Feb. 2, 2020

Hard Rock Stadium

Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20

55 (LV)

Feb. 7, 2021

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9

56 (LVI)

Feb. 13, 2022

SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20

57 (LVII)

Feb. 12, 2023

State Farm Stadium

Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

