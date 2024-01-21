Highlights The Super Bowl is the largest and most-watched sporting event in North America, with over 100 million viewers annually.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have the most Super Bowl victories, with six each.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team to have a perfect season and be crowned Super Bowl champions.

First played in 1967 as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game, the Super Bowl is easily the biggest and most-watched sporting event in North America, with annual viewership typically surpassing the 100 million mark.

Of the 32 NFL franchises, 20 have won at least one Super Bowl, with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers tied at the top of the list with six victories each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are tied for second with five wins apiece. The Patriots and Denver Broncos are tied for the most losses with five.

In terms of overall appearances, New England also sits atop that list with 11. On the flip side, there are four franchises who've yet to make it to the Big Game, those being the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars, although the Browns and Lions had won NFL Championships prior to the inception of the Super Bowl.

The 1972 Miami Dolphins remain the only undefeated Super Bowl champion in history, going a perfect 14-0 in the regular season before winning their three games in the NFL Playoffs.

Every Super Bowl winner and matchup in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs

The first-ever Super Bowl featured the NFL's Green Bay Packers taking on the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs, with the Packers taking an easy 35-10 victory. Green Bay also won the title the following year, defeating the then-Oakland Raiders.

As for the most recent Super Bowl champ, that honor currently belongs to the Chiefs, who took a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in an instant classic to secure their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Here's a quick look at every Super Bowl matchup of all time.

Every Super Bowl Matchup in NFL History Super Bowl Date Site Result 1 (I) Jan. 15, 1967 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 2 (II) Jan. 14, 1968 Orange Bowl Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 3 (III) Jan. 12, 1969 Orange Bowl New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 4 (IV) Jan. 11, 1970 Tulane Stadium Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7 5 (V) Jan. 17, 1971 Orange Bowl Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 6 (VI) Jan. 16, 1972 Tulane Stadium Dallas 24, Miami 3 7 (VII) Jan. 14, 1973 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Miami 14, Washington 7 8 (VIII) Jan. 13, 1974 Rice Stadium Miami 24, Minnesota 7 9 (IX) Jan. 12, 1975 Tulane Stadium Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 10 (X) Jan. 18, 1976 Orange Bowl Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 11 (XI) Jan. 9, 1977 Rose Bowl Oakland 32, Minnesota 14 12 (XII) Jan. 15, 1978 Louisiana Superdome Dallas 27, Denver 10 13 (XIII) Jan. 21, 1979 Orange Bowl Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 14 (XIV) Jan. 20, 1980 Rose Bowl Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 15 (XV) Jan. 25, 1981 Louisiana Superdome Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 16 (XVI) Jan. 24, 1982 Pontiac Silverdome San Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21 17 (XVII) Jan. 30, 1983 Rose Bowl Washington 27, Miami 17 18 (XVIII) Jan. 22, 1984 Tampa Stadium Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 19 (XIX) Jan. 20, 1985 Stanford Stadium San Francisco 38, Miami 16 20 (XX) Jan. 26, 1986 Louisiana Superdome Chicago 46, New England 10 21 (XXI) Jan. 25, 1987 Rose Bowl New York Giants 39, Denver 20 22 (XXII) Jan. 31, 1988 Jack Murphy Stadium Washington 42, Denver 10 23 (XXIII) Jan. 22, 1989 Joe Robbie Stadium San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 24 (XXIV) Jan. 28, 1990 Louisiana Superdome San Francisco 55, Denver 10 25 (XXV) Jan. 27, 1991 Tampa Stadium New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 26 (XXVI) Jan. 26, 1992 Metrodome Washington 37, Buffalo 24 27 (XXVII) Jan. 31, 1993 Rose Bowl Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 28 (XXVIII) Jan. 30, 1994 Georgia Dome Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 29 (XXIX) Jan. 29, 1995 Joe Robbie Stadium San Francisco 49, San Diego 26 30 (XXX) Jan. 28, 1996 Sun Devil Stadium Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 31 (XXXI) Jan. 26, 1997 Louisiana Superdome Green Bay 35, New England 21 32 (XXXII) Jan. 25, 1998 Qualcomm Stadium Denver 31, Green Bay 24 33 (XXXIII) Jan. 31, 1999 Pro Player Stadium Denver 34, Atlanta 19 34 (XXXIV) Jan. 30, 2000 Georgia Dome St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 35 (XXXV) Jan. 28, 2001 Raymond James Stadium Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7 36 (XXXVI) Feb. 3, 2002 Louisiana Superdome New England 20, St. Louis 17 37 (XXXVII) Jan. 26, 2003 Qualcomm Stadium Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 38 (XXXVIII) Feb. 1, 2004 Reliant Stadium New England 32, Carolina 29 39 (XXXIX) Feb. 6, 2005 Alltel Stadium New England 24, Philadelphia 21 40 (XL) Feb. 5, 2006 Ford Field Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 41 (XLI) Feb. 4, 2007 Dolphin Stadium Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 42 (XLII) Feb. 3, 2008 University of Phoenix Stadium New York Giants 17, New England 14 43 (XLIII) Feb. 1, 2009 Raymond James Stadium Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 44 (XLIV) Feb. 7, 2010 Sun Life Stadium New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 45 (XLV) Feb. 6, 2011 Cowboys Stadium Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 46 (XLVI) Feb. 5, 2012 Lucas Oil Stadium New York Giants 21, New England 17 47 (XLVII) Feb. 3, 2013 Mercedes-Benz Superdome Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 48 (XLVIII) Feb. 2, 2014 MetLife Stadium Seattle 43, Denver 8 49 (XLIX) Feb. 1, 2015 University of Phoenix Stadium New England 28, Seattle 24 50 Feb. 7, 2016 Levi's Stadium Denver 24, Carolina 10 51 (LI) Feb. 5, 2017 NRG Stadium New England 34, Atlanta 28 52 (LII) Feb. 4, 2018 U.S. Bank Stadium Philadelphia 41, New England 33 53 (LIII) Feb. 3, 2019 Mercedes-Benz Stadium New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 54 (LIV) Feb. 2, 2020 Hard Rock Stadium Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 55 (LV) Feb. 7, 2021 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 56 (LVI) Feb. 13, 2022 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20 57 (LVII) Feb. 12, 2023 State Farm Stadium Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35

