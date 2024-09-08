Key Takeaways The Bengals suffered a disastrous loss to the lowly Patriots in their 2024 season opener.

The Patriots' mistake-free game and strong ground attack led by Stevenson secured the win.

Burrow struggled in his return from a season-ending injury in 2023.

In terms of disastrous losses to start the season, it's hard to imagine a worse scenario than what the Cincinnati Bengals experienced in a 16-10 loss to the lowly New England Patriots in the 2024 season opener on September 8 in Cincinnati.

For a team that has continuously been mentioned as Super Bowl contenders and (until a few hours before kickoff) had the highest-paid player in NFL history in quarterback Joe Burrow , the Bengals managed to look completely lost in a defeat at the hands of a team projected to be one of the NFL's worst.

So, how did the Patriots do it in the first game of the post-Bill Belichick era under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo? By playing it safe and playing mistake-free football, as the Bengals seemingly banged their heads against the wall for four quarters after coming into this one as massive -7.5-point favorites on the point spread.

No one was going to bear the brunt of the loss more than Burrow, however, after he went 21-of-29 for 164 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The local paper, The Cincinnati Enquirer, didn't pull any punches regarding Burrow's performance:

Over the years, (Burrow) led the way as the Bengals overcame terrible offensive lines, injuries, adversity and pressure. But on Sunday, as the Bengals lost the season opener, 16-10, at Paycor Stadium to a terrible New England Patriots team, the Bengals showed that they have a big hole to dig out of if they’re going to go anywhere this season.

If there was a game ball handed out after New England's victory, hopefully it went to running back Rhamondre Stevenson , who ran for 120 yards and a TD on 25 carries. Stevenson controlled the clock for the Patriots and kept the ball out of Burrow's hands.

Ground Game Pushed Patriots to Victory

Rhamondre Stevenson led New England's rushing attack

The Patriots ran 64 offensive plays to just 48 for the Bengals and possessed the ball for almost 10 more minutes than their opponents—34:03 for the Patriots to 25:57 for the Bengals.

While the Patriots made a splash in the 2024 NFL draft by selecting North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3 overall, Mayo made the decision to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett as the team's starter for the opener.

It was a decision that proved prescient for Week 1 at least, as Brissett went into full-on game manager mode as he finished 15-of-24 passing for 124 yards. Brissett also had seven carries for 32 yards and, while he didn't throw or run for any touchdowns, he also didn't commit any turnovers.

The Patriots are coming off a 4-13 season in 2023—their worst record since going 2-14 in 1992—and have to be over the moon after winning their opener despite a 4.5-win projection for the over/under wins total by BetMGM ahead of the season.

Sometimes, slow and steady really does win the race.

Stumbling, Bumbling Bengals Can't Get Right

Burrow coming off injury, Chase plays during contract dispute

The Bengals' offseason has been defined by drama. Burrow is coming off his second season-ending injury in four years. One starting wide receiver, Tee Higgins , spent the time off demanding a trade after getting the franchise tag and didn't even play against the Patriots due to a hamstring issue.

The other wide receiver, NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase , didn't practice fully through training camp as he tried to renegotiate his contract and become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Chase still played, but the rust was evident; he had six receptions for 62 yards.

After Chase, the Bengals had nothing, with second-year wide receiver Andre Iosivas becoming the Bengals' second-best option with three receptions for 26 yards.

Things will get harder for Cincinnati before they get easier, with an away game against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs coming up in Week 2.

