Key Takeaways De'Von Achane is going to be a game-time decision for TNF, while his Dolphins teammate and fellow RB, Raheem Mostert, has been ruled out.

David Njoku, Jake Ferguson, Christian McCaffrey, and more could miss Week 2.

Josh Allen is expected to play despite a hand injury.

Puka Nacua has gone to IR, and the Rams have several major OL injuries.

The NFL is back, but, as it always does, it brings with it the worst part of the game: injuries.

There weren't too many major injuries in Week 1, but there were definitely a few that will have a massive impact on Week 2 matchups across the league and perhaps in the weeks to follow as well.

Whether they're nicks, bumps, bruises, nagging ailments, or more serious injuries that might require surgery, there were all sorts from coast to coast (and way beyond the southern coast in slippery Brazil, too), so let's go through every major injury heading into Week 2, and what it means for the player and their team.

Miami Dolphins RBs De'Von Achane & Raheem Mostert

Achane: Ankle (GTD), Mostert: Chest (OUT)

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Raheem Mostert picked up a chest injury in Week 1, and has already been ruled out by the team on a short week with TNF coming up. Miami's other top RB, De'Von Achane , is also dealing with an ankle injury and is being billed as a game-time decision against the Buffalo Bills .

On Wednesday, Achane was seen on the field for a lighter walkthrough with the team, but, as Dolphins beat writer Cameron Wolfe notes, he was not wearing any red jersey or sporting any other "visual limitations" during the session.

If both Mostert and Achane are forced to miss the game, the Dolphins will be thanking their lucky stars they went after RB depth in the draft. Rookie fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright , who didn't play in Week 1, could get some action, though veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. is likely to see the bulk of the RB snaps in that scenario.

Mostert had six carries for just nine yards before departing, while Achane chipped in 10 rushes for 24 yards in Week 1.

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Allen: Hand (EXPECTED TO PLAY)

Josh Allen 's raw power and athleticism giveth, but they also taketh. There was a little bit of both on a Week 1 play where Allen soared through the air to hurdle a defender into the end zone for a touchdown. However, he also injured his hand on the play, though the silver lining is that it was his non-throwing left hand.

Head coach Sean McDermott sounded confident that Allen would play on Thursday with no limitations:

As you guys are aware, Josh was injured in the fourth quarter there. They looked at his hand, he went back in and functioned, and then he was looked at after the game again, and he's been cleared to practice today and cleared to play in the game.

He was seen wearing a protective glove on the injured hand at practice this week, but it didn't seem to bother him whatsoever. Allen threw for 232 yards and two TDs while also rushing in two more scores in the Week 1 victory.

Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

Brown: Meniscus (MAY REQUIRE SEASON-ENDING SURGERY)

The Carolina Panthers may have suffered an enormous blow in Week 1, and we're not talking about the blowout loss on the scoreboard. Perhaps their best player in 2023, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown is believed to have suffered a knee injury that will reuquire surgery on his meniscus. How invasive the surgery is will determine how long he is out, but it is expected that he'll be ruled out for the year.

Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Brown: Shoulder (DNP)

The Kansas City Chiefs ' shiny new free agent signee is likely going to have to wait another week to make his debut. Hollywood Brown suffered a rare shoulder injury late in the offseason that kept him out in Week 1 and looks like it could do the same in Week 2, as he did not participate in Chiefs practice on Wednesday.

Absence on Wednesday often means a player is unlikely to play on Sunday, so expect Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to get all the looks they can handle again in Week 2.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Ferguson: MCL (QUESTIONABLE)

On first glance, Dallas' top tight end suffered what looked like an ugly knee injury after catching a pass in Week 1. Jake Ferguson was ruled to have suffered an MCL sprain, but since then, reports have suggested he could be ready to play again as soon as Week 2. Jerry Jones has been outspokenly bullish about his chances of returning right away. If Ferguson does miss the game, Luke Schoonmaker could see some extra work in the passing game.

Ferguson had caught three passes for 15 yards before he went down.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins: Hamstring (DNP)

The Cincinnati Bengals offense was abysmal in Week 1 for many reasons, not least of which was the absence of WR2 Tee Higgins in the lineup. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury that is apparently coming along nicely according to head coach Zac Taylor, but that will likely keep him out at least one more week after the wideout missed practice on Wednesday.

If Higgins remains out, Andre Iosivas will once again receive every chance to make an impression. In Week 1, Iosivas was out there for every single offensive snap but still only saw three catches for 26 yards.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love: MCL (3-6 WEEKS)

The first major injury of the NFL season came on another continent as Jordan Love 's knee was knocked around in their season opener in Brazil. It was even more sad because it happened with just six seconds left in the Packers' loss. He was revealed to have suffered an injury to the MCL in his left knee, though the close up replay made it look much worse.

Tests revealed that the ACL was completely fine, but that the MCL issue would cost him 3-6 weeks. The QB and team are seeking a second opinion, however, as there is belief he could return sooner. In the meantime, recently acquired third-year pro Malik Willis will step in under center for the Packers, who are likely to lean heavily on the running game while the backup is in there.

Love threw for 260 yards, two TDs, and one interception in the Packers' opening week loss to the Philadelphia Eagles .

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

McCaffrey: Calf/Achilles (DOUBTFUL)

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest shock in the injury realm in Week 1 was the late report that Christian McCaffrey would sit out Week 1 after saying for weeks that his calf injury was not too serious. Something must have happened, because now it's not just a calf strain, but now head coach Kyle Shanahan says that there's Achilles tendinitis, which is very discouraging news (via PFT):

I believe they’re similar, I know it was a calf then and it’s a calf now. You guys can ask Christian more on that. Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game he would’ve played. It’s not just the calf, it’s the Achilles, and the Achilles is tendinitis, and that stuff comes and goes. And when it is acting up it’s something you’ve got to be very careful about. Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me he believed he could go. But when you hear that type of stuff, and it’s not a playoff game, and it’s Week One, especially when you’re dealing with the lower extremities like that, it was a tough decision, but hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.

Shanahan also said that CMC dealt with a similar injury in January and that if it had been a playoff game, he would have played, though that is similar to what CMC said about regular season games when he missed the first preseason game, so we're not sure what to believe here.

It seems the 49ers are going to keep their star back wrapped in cotton wool for as long as possible, so Jordan Mason should continue to see an expanded role in the offense, likely even when CMC first returns. Mason went for 28 carries, 147 yards, and a TD in his first career start on MNF. Several reports have stated that there is a "real chance" McCaffrey sits again in Week 2 and that him suiting up for the game "feels like a long shot".

Puka Nacua & Rams O-Line

Nacua: Knee (IR), Joe Noteboom: Ankle (IR), Steve Avila: MCL (IR), Rob Havenstein: Ankle (Questionable)

© Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

It was announced on Wednesday that Puka Nacua , along with starting offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom , would be heading to injured reserve after all three picked up injuries in Week 1. None will be available until Week 7 (L.A. has a Week 6 bye, when they would be eligible to return).

The guy stepping in for Noteboom at right tackle is Rob Havenstein , who is also dealing with an ankle injury of his own and is at risk of missing Week 2. The Rams' offensive line injuries are piling up, which is bad news bears for a team fielding a 36-year-old QB with a bad back. Matthew Stafford not having Nacua to throw to in those pressure situations only makes the issue that much worse.

Expect Cooper Kupp to continue dominating the targets as he did in Week 1, while Stafford tries to stay alive behind the most patchwork offensive line unit in football over the next month.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Njoku: Ankle (OUT)

Being ruled out on Wednesday for a game on Sunday is never a good sign, but that's the case for David Njoku in Week 2. He suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cowboys, which means he could be out for a while, with head coach Kevin Stefanski labeling him as "week-to-week".

This is a pretty big loss for struggling QB Deshaun Watson , who clearly needs all the help he can get right now. Jordan Akins stepped in for Njoku after the latter suffered his injury last week, chipping in three catches for 27 yards. He should see even more work over the next few weeks.

Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Odunze: Knee (UNDERGOING MRI)

That exciting Bears offense everyone was talking about all offseason has yet to rear its head, and its coming out party might be delayed even further after top 10 pick Rome Odunze went down with a knee injury in Week 1. His coach, Matt Eberflus, believes the injury occurred while he was blocking. Odunze underwent an MRI on the knee on Monday, the results of which have not been shared with the public as of this writing.

If he's forced to miss an extended period, veterans D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen will be the go-to guys for struggling rookie QB Caleb Williams, and boy, does that kid need some help right now.

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants

Slayton: Concussion (DNP)

Darius Slayton has been ol' reliable for the Giants during the Daniel Jones era, but now with Malik Nabers in town, he was going to take on a much better role for his skill set as the WR2 and main deep threat. Unfortunately, he has entered the concussion protocol after leaving New York's Week 1 loss early with a concussion.

If he cannot play in Week 2, youngster Jalin Hyatt will step in as the starter opposite Nabers, though he doesn't offer quite as much danger as Slayton.

Russell Wilson, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson: Calf (LIMITED IN PRACTICE)

Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson was named the Week 1 starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers , but a calf issue kept him from making his debut for his new team. He practiced in a limited fashion last week on both Thursday and Friday, so the fact that he did so again on Tuesday this week doesn't mean much.

Mike Tomlin has said that the team is preparing as if Justin Fields will get his second straight start, so even if Wilson is healthy enough to play this week, he might not get the start. It's certainly starting to smell like Wilson won't be able to get under center unless Fields plays poorly or suffers an injury. Oh, how the turntables have turned.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.