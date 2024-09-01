Key Takeaways The Bengals are prioritizing Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension before Week 1, anticipating a deal soon.

Based on recent WR contracts, Ja'Marr Chase is expected to make at least $32 million AAV.

Because of team finances after a Chase deal, Tee Higgins is likely gone after this year.

Now that the Brandon Aiyuk contract drama is over, more eyes are shifting to fellow WR Ja'Marr Chase . He has been a non-participant in Cincinnati Bengals practices, "holding-in" to show his displeasure. Chase isn't alone, as teammate Tee Higgins is in the final year of his contract and also pursuing more money.

The Bengals may have to choose one because of a tricky cap situation. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, it'll be Chase, and it'll happen before Week 1:

"The Bengals, I'm told, are trying to get this done. I'm hearing that they've tipped up their negotiations a little bit. And so they're trying to get him back on the practice field, because he's been holding in...There's a feeling, a little bit of hope, a little bit of optimism, that maybe they can get this across the finish line in the next few days."

There's a lot to unpack in this scenario, between Chase's potential AAV, the effect on Higgins, and the deal's timing. Let's take a peek into the crystal ball to see if Fowler's prediction comes to fruition.

How Much Will Chase Make?

He should be among the highest-paid WRs

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The three-time Pro Bowler will deserve every penny that he gets, and then some. Since entering the league in 2021, Chase has been one of the NFL 's top playmakers. Here's how he ranks compared to other players since entering the league:

Chase's Receiving Stats Since 2021 Ranked Stat Rank Targets 10th Receptions 12th Receiving Yards Per Game 6th Yards Per Catch 5th Receiving TDs 3rd

Chase is clearly one of the most explosive pass-catchers in the game, which is extremely important in this pass-happy league. Another key aspect of his negotiations is a strong relationship with franchise quarterback Joe Burrow , who inked a long-term deal already. Cincinnati will want to keep their gunslinger happy.

The market is the next thing to look at. After a bunch of wide receivers got paid this offseason, Chase should be toward the top of that list. These are the top WRs by AAV after Aiyuk's extension:

Highest-Paid WRs Entering Week 1 Player AAV Justin Jefferson $35M CeeDee Lamb $34M A.J. Brown $32M Amon-Ra St. Brown $30.02M Tyreek Hill $30M Brandon Aiyuk $30M Jaylen Waddle $28.25M Davante Adams $28M

Chase is younger than everyone on that list and would arguably be a top-three player on that list. Aiyuk, Amon-Ra St. Brown , A.J. Brown , and CeeDee Lamb all earned their new deals this offseason. Based on that, Chase should average $32 million per year on his new contract. He may not surpass Justin Jefferson , but that range between Lamb and Jefferson will be Chase's ballpark. A smart estimation would place his extension around $34.5 million per season.

Should the Bengals Wait?

Chase has two years left on his rookie deal

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unlike most of his contemporaries who fought for an extension this offseason, Chase isn't staring down 2025 free agency. He will have another year in Cincinnati regardless of how his contract negotiations play out. That gives the Bengals more leverage than a lot of teams had with their respective WRs.

Cincinnati could easily out-wait Chase in 2024. His contract could be paused after enough time, along with the money that Chase would continually miss if he didn't play in games. In that instance, he wouldn't gain a year of service, meaning Chase wouldn't be any closer to free agency or a pension. That's also a full year without playing professional football which would give all 32 teams pause toward paying him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ja'Marr Chase has 3,717 career receiving yards. That's the seventh-most by a player through their first three seasons in NFL history.

Burrow already got his mega-deal, so Cincinnati would love to have as many cheap seasons from other stars as possible. Chase would gain a lot more from playing in 2024 than not. The Bengals don't need to rush into this, but they seemingly want to maintain healthy relationships with Chase and Burrow.

It's the right move from a team-building standpoint, even if cutthroat business strategists would suggest otherwise.

A Chase Deal Spells Goodbye for Higgins

The veteran probably won't come back after 2024

Unlike Chase, Higgins decided he would attend every practice and game as a Bengal this year. Higgins was eyeing an extension this offseason and was featured in plenty of trade talks. In the end, he settled for the franchise tag.

Between Burrow and a lucrative Chase deal, the Bengals won't have the money to pay Higgins a market-value contract. Not if they want to field a team capable of leveraging those stars into the franchise's first title. Unfortunately, the 2024 season will probably be the last with Chase and Higgins together. That WR room already had to deal with Tyler Boyd's departure.

It's difficult to keep talented rosters together because of the salary cap. Chase has earned every monster contract after an eye-popping three seasons. Higgins deserves to get paid too, but it'll have to come elsewhere after Chase's extension tops $30 million per year.

