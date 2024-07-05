Highlights NFL insider, Craig Carton, believes there is a chance that Jerry Jones will sell the Dallas Cowboys.

Carton has made this claim about Jones multiple times over the course of the offseason.

Jones is unlikely to sell the team due to the franchise having such a high market value.

Fox Sports media personality, Craig Carton, believes that Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, is going to be in the market to sell the franchise at some point or another. He is the primary host of The Craig Carton Show that appears on FS1.

Carton recently went on his show and claimed that he wouldn't be surprised if rumors began to swirl surrounding Jones selling the team (via Andrew Kusleika):

I think they’re going to sell the team. I would not be surprised if we start hearing rumblings that Jerry Jones is going after hedge funds in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, trying to find the suitor to give him the largest check ever given to the owner of a North American sports franchise.

This isn't the first instance where Carton has made claims regarding the topic of Jones selling the franchise. Carton went on his show back in March, and claimed that Jones would likely sell the franchise within the next two years.

It’s as clear as day to me that Jerry Jones will sell the Dallas Cowboys within the next two years. He will not own the team beyond the next two years, because this ain’t Jerry Jones, and Jerry Jones can’t go out like that, because that’s not what Jerry Jones is all about.

Jones is more involved with his team's football operations than most owners, which could be the reasoning behind Carton's prediction that Jones would want to sell the team.

Carton's Claims are Not Backed By Any Evidence

Jones has shown zero initiative to sell the franchise

All fans across the entire landscape of the league know that Jerry Jones loves to talk. Over the course of his countless interviews with the media as well as press conferences, Jones has given zero hints that would lead one to believe he is selling the franchise.

Jerry's son, Stephen Jones, is the Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President of the Cowboys. Stephen is universally recognized as his father's right-hand man when it comes to running the team on a daily basis. It can be difficult to determine the reasoning behind why Carton believes Jones wouldn't want to give the franchise to his son one day, which is why Carton's claim could be perceived as outlandish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones purchased the team back in 1989 for a price of $150 million. Forbes currently has the Cowboys listed with a value of $9 billion, which makes them the most valuable sports franchise in the world.

Forbes has the Cowboys listed with a value of $9 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise in the world. It can be hard to get behind the idea that Jones would in fact sell the team, when he could just pass the team on to his family when the time came.

This also wouldn't be the first time Carton made an outlandish report that didn't pan out, as he claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs were in the process of signing Mike Williams early this offseason, only for no other outlets to back his claim. Williams eventually signed with the New York Jets, which meant Carton's credibility took a bit of a hit.

The Cowboys are nicknamed "America's Team" for a reason, and it would be a shock to the entire football world if Jones wanted to take the franchise away from his family's legacy.

