The Chargers backfield outlook may be murky, but the team will certainly prioritize the ground attack this season.

Gus Edwards may be the projected starter, but Dobbins has outperformed him in the past to earn playing time.

On their Move the Sticks podcast, former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks discussed the Los Angeles Chargers backfield in relation to fantasy football.

With so much unknown surrounding the offense, Jeremiah speculated on how he feels owners should assess the room, and one name who he thinks people should be grabbing late in their fantasy drafts this offseason:

If you’re getting ready for your fantasy football season, draft J.K. Dobbins... when he’s been healthy has been really good. J.K. Dobbins has zero adjustment to the offense.

The team signed back on a one-year, $1.6 million contract but didn't make any large financial commitments to the position this offseason. FantasyPros currently has Dobbins as their RB52 and with an ADP of 157. If he can carve out the lead role in the Chargers' backfield, he should easily outperform this standing and become one of the best fantasy steals in 2024.

This Staff Will Want to Win on the Ground

The lead back in Los Angeles could be a huge contributor

A large part of the belief in the run game stems from the surrounding coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Greg Roman love to run the ball.

While Justin Herbert is a phenomenal quarterback that this offense can depend on, there will be an emphasis on keeping this team balanced in their attack in order to keep defenses guessing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines ran the football on 60.9% of snaps in 2023, the Los Angeles Chargers ran the ball on 37.2% last year.

So that will result in plenty of carries, but the question then becomes who gets them. Outside of Dobbins, the team added another former Baltimore Ravens back in Gus Edwards, and drafted Kimani Vidal to the running back room.

Both will also have their chance at securing the lead role, but at this current point, Edwards is the projected starter. However, Jeremiah doesn't feel deterred by that info just yet:

I like Gus Edwards, and I know he’s another one who’s familiar with the offense, who is big and can be the vulture to go down and steal touchdowns. J.K. Dobbins, if he’s healthy, he is the most talented back on that roster and he will have a monster season...

Many will be a bit more cautious about counting on Dobbins' durability, as the 25-year-old back has missed significant time in three straight seasons, with two of them causing him to miss the entire year, the most recent being a tear to his Achilles.

Still, the former second-round pick says he's '100 percent' and wants a chance to start for this Chargers offense, and he just might get that opportunity.

