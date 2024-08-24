Key Takeaways The 2025 NFL Draft QB class is not as deep as 2024, so some teams are expected to be more aggressive in moving up.

Several teams may try to trade up for the top QB, expected to be Carson Beck from Georgia.

ESPN Insider Field Yates projects the Giants moving up to draft Beck, as they can cut Daniel Jones next offseason.

While some fans have super bowl hopes for their team as we start a new NFL season, some are already looking at mock drafts.

Coming off a 2024 NFL Draft in which we saw a record six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks, some fanbases have to be wondering when their QB savior will show up.

The 2025 draft isn't expected to be as deep at QB as this year's class was, so there will likely be a chase to move up for teams that will be desperate for a franchise QB.

ESPN's NFL insider Field Yates has released the preseason edition of his mock draft, and like many draft experts, he has QB Carson Beck out of Georgia going no.1.

However, there's a caveat; Yates has the New York Giants trading up to get him, by dealing with the New England Patriots , whom Yates believes will have the rights to the first pick.

The Patriots just used the No. 3 selection on Drake Maye in April, so chances are they'd be listening on trade offers if they landed the No. 1 pick next year. In this scenario, the Giants come calling for a second straight year and this time get a deal done. This projected trade would involve multiple picks, including New York's No. 6 selection.

While it's somewhat rare for a team to make a trade up to the no.1 spot, Yates may be onto something here.

The Giants Attempted to Move Up For Drake Maye This Year

New York can shed Daniel Jones' contract after this season.

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It's not out of left field for Yates to think that the Giants would be willing to move up to draft Beck, considering they tried to do something similar this year.

Giants GM Joe Schoen admitted earlier this offseason that the team attempted to trade up to no.3 to draft Drake Maye, who went to New England.

If Schoen was willing to do that this year, with Daniel Jones ' contract being next to impossible to get rid of, he can certainly draft his replacement next spring, when Jones' contract is far easier to get off the books.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Daniel Jones carries a cap hit of $47.85 million in 2024, the fourth highest in the NFL.

According to Over the Cap, the Giants can save more than $30 million on the cap if they trade or cut Jones after June 1st, and would only leave $11 million in dead cap money for the 2025 season. That is a very small price worth paying if it means finding their long-term answer at QB, which doesn't appear to be Jones.

How Would Carson Beck Fit in New York?

Beck would walk in with a bright offensive mind at HC, and a projected elite WR

As far as where Beck would fit in with the Giants, while he wouldn't have an elite o-line, he would get a great offensive mind in Brian Daboll at head coach (assuming the Giants would give him another year) and a wide receiving talent who's projected to be an elite playmaker in Malik Nabers .

Yates explained his thinking in slotting Beck in with the G-Men, pointing to Jones' contract, and Beck's abilities as a passer:

Daniel Jones has no guaranteed money left on his contract past this season, and if the Giants finish with a record commensurate with the sixth pick, it's safe to assume they'd be in the quarterback market. Beck -- my early QB1 for the class -- is a silky-smooth pocket passer with excellent 6-foot-4 size and enough mobility to navigate inside and outside the pocket. He's coming off a season in which he finished third in the FBS in passing yards (3,941) and fourth in completion percentage (72.4%).

Yates has the Giants finishing near the bottom of the league and earning the rights to the no.6 overall pick, which would surely be part of a potential trade to move up to no.1.

Beck Needs Another Big Year To Secure The No.1 Spot

While Beck remains the favorite to go no.1, he's not a lock just yet.

The talent is clearly there with Beck, and heading into his senior year at Georgia, he's definitely the front-runner to go first overall next April.

Carson Beck's 2023 College Statistics Stat Category Totals Completion % 72.4 Passing Yards 3,941 TD-INT Ratio 24-6 Yards per Attempt 9.5

Beck really only emerged last season, as he sat his freshman (redshirt) year, and only got limited action in 2021 and 2022, as he was backing up Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to two National Championships.

Beck will need to follow his 2023 campaign with another solid season to secure himself as the first overall pick, and potentially challenge for the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia's 2023 season saw them lose their 29-game winning streak end, and they were controversially left out of the College Football Playoff. Beck has unfinished business with the Bulldogs this season, then it's off to the NFL.

Could he be the answer for the Giants?

Source: Field Yates, ESPN

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference, unless stated otherwise. All contract info is courtesy of OverTheCap.