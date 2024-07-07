Highlights The Ravens may sign ex-Steelers LB Kwon Alexander to replace Patrick Queen.

Alexander could provide depth and mentorship for Baltimore's young linebackers.

The Green Bay Packers could also benefit from Alexander's experience, mentoring Edgerrin Cooper.

The Baltimore Ravens may find revenge on the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. This offseason, the Steelers were able to steal linebacker Patrick Queen from Baltimore. However, the Ravens may be a landing spot for free-agent linebacker and former Steeler Kwon Alexander.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, former NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander's best landing spots are the Ravens and Green Bay Packers. Alexander, who tore his Achilles last season, ended a productive season as he was carving out a role as a solid rotation linebacker in Pittsburgh.

Given the Steelers' recent acquisitions, including former Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson from North Carolina State, Alexander's return to Pittsburgh seems unlikely.

Related Steelers All-Pro LB Reveals Why He Already Prefers Pittsburgh to Baltimore Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason and he explained why he prefers the Steel City.

The Ravens Linebacker Room

How Kwon Alexander would fit with the Ravens

Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Alexander was productive in his nine games in Pittsburgh before his Achilles tear, registering 41 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception, and one sack. The Ravens could use Alexander to help plug up the hole left with Queen going to Pittsburgh. Knox mentions how Alexander returning to the Steelers is not likely due to Pittsburgh’s offseason.

“A return to Pittsburgh is unlikely, as the Steelers signed Patrick Queen and drafted Payton Wilson to bolster their linebacker corps. However, the rival Baltimore Ravens could potentially use Alexander to help replace Queen.”

The Ravens have questions in their linebacker room at the moment. There is no concern about Pro Bowl linebacker Roquon Smith, but the next one is Trenton Simpson, who is coming off of his rookie season.

Simpson looked impressive in his limited defense work last year, primarily playing on special teams. While Simpson could become a major player in Baltimore, a veteran linebacker like Alexander could be an excellent addition for depth and mentorship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kwon Alexander has forced a fumble in all nine of his seasons so far in the NFL

Packers Need Linebackers

The Green Bay Packers are one of the most linebacker-needy teams in the NFL.

USA Today

In terms of Green Bay, the Packers lost De'Vondre Campbell to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason and have a massive hole in terms of experience in the middle of their defense.

In Green Bay, Alexander could be a much-needed mentor for rookie second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and possibly even a starter for the beginning of the season. Cooper is currently slated as the Packers' starting middle linebacker. While Cooper is a great prospect, the Packers rely heavily on a rookie to come in and immediately shine.

Adding Alexander could give them an experienced linebacker who understands the NFL speed. Alexander is not the pro bowl linebacker that he was back in 2017. However, he is still a quality depth who can mentor Cooper and challenge him to make sure the Packers aren't doomed in the middle of the defense if Cooper isn't ready in Week 1.

Source: Kristopher Knox (Bleacher Report)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.