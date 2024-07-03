Highlights Saquon Barkley's addition to the Philadelphia Eagles could have a significant impact, similar to Christian McCaffrey's impact on the San Francisco 49ers.

New Eagles' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will need to effectively utilize the team's various weapons.

Barkley's presence could help the Eagles advance further in the playoffs and potentially challenge for a championship.

Could Saquon Barkley rejuvenate his career with the Philadelphia Eagles?

The former New York Giant is now with New York's division rival, and early reports indicate that he could bolster the Eagles' offense.

That said, there's always lots of optimism during offseason workouts. Lots of players look good in shorts without pads. That said, Barkley is a talented veteran who could increase Philadelphia's numbers this year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that scouts seem to think that Barkley could have a "Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco" effect on the Eagles. That's a strong statement.

Barkley Could Add Firepower to Philly

Some scouts believe the Eagles will take off with their new backfield weapon

This matches up with something Fowler said a bit over a week ago.

"The feeling around the league talking to several teams is that Saquon Barkley will make a major impact, maybe even like a Christian McCaffrey-to-49ers type impact because he's never had this sort of supporting cast, this kind of offensive line," Fowler said on SportsCenter. "He's going to make [Jalen] Hurts' job a lot easier."

The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, and that has fans excited. In addition to Jalen Hurts as a dual-threat QB and tight end Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia now has Barkley as an additional weapon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley rushed for 962 yards in 14 games in 2023.

Moore will have to figure out best to utilize his different weapons, but if he does, the Eagles could be a tough team to stop.

Barkley left the Giants as a free agent and inked a three-year deal with the Eagles in March. Barkley spent the first six seasons of his career in New York. His contract is for $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

Saquon Barkley Career Stats Games 74 Rushes 1,201 Rushing Yards 5,211 Yards per Attempt 4.3 Rushing Touchdowns 35 Receptions 288 Receiving Yards 2,100 Receiving Touchdowns 12

During the 2023 season, Barkley played 14 games and finished just shy of 1,000 yards with 962 on 247 carries. He also had six rushing touchdowns, 41 catches for 280 yards, and four receiving touchdowns.

The McCaffrey comp may seem odd, but Eagles fans should be happy if it's correct. McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2022 season and had an impact right away. Last season, he was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card Round after a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa.

Adding Barkley could help the Eagles advance beyond the first round next season—perhaps even further. Forgive us for pointing out the obvious, but teams with multiple offensive weapons and a quality quarterback tend to have a better shot at winning the championship.

One possible caveat is that Barkley had a​​​​​​​ lingering ankle injury in New York. On the other hand, if it's healed and not bothering him, he's a star running back still in his prime.

Maybe the McCaffrey comps are over the top. Maybe not. But one thing is clear -- a healthy Barkley almost certainly makes a good Philadelphia offense even better.

Source: Jeremy Fowler/ESPN

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.