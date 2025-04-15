It seems that JJ Watt is apparently a consummate golfer to sit alongside his other skills as an NFL defensive end and an investor in English Premier League in-waiting football clubs.

Watt ploughed through the sport’s legendary Augusta National course in Georgia, a mere 24 hours after Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy had made the place his crowning glory.

Rory McIlroy's best at Majors Competition Best result Masters W (2025) PGA Championship W (2012, 2014) US Open W (2011) The Open W (2014)

The 36-year-old Pewaukee, Wisconsin native outlined how his session on the course had gone, in the form of a list in a post on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday, saying: “Augusta National Round Update:

- Played from Member tees

- Sunday pins

- Ball-in-hole

- No gimmes, no free drops, etc

First 9: 49

Second 9: 54

Total: 103

"Extremely pleased with that result. What an unbelievable experience at an unbelievable place. Very grateful."

Watt’s claims are outlandish for a non-professional, with an alleged par score on the very first hole of the 18 in the first round, and a total score of 103. Those marketing skills that have been honed in Burnley, Lancashire, recently have possibly been put to good use here, but Houston Texans fans will be willing to give a team legend their full backing on this occasion.