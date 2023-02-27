Jordan Poyer has got a lot more than just winning on his mind as the Buffalo Bills safety looks set to test free agency this upcoming summer.

The Buffalo Bills were many people’s favourites to win the Super Bowl this season, with offensive talent like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs leading the charge on one side of the ball and the likes of Von Miller and Matt Milano on the other side, they felt like they had all the right pieces together to make a run at winning it all.

However, they just weren’t able to get the job done in the end, as they fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and were left to wonder when they are going to be able to get over the hump and finally take this impressive roster to the Super Bowl.

One player though who you could make the argument they can’t do it without, is safety Jordan Poyer, who proved to be a crucial part of a defense that gave up the fewest yards of any team across the league this season, with 44 combined tackles, 4 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

Jordan Poyer looking to get paid first and foremost

However, as things stand, he is set to enter the free agency market, as his contract with the Bills expired at the end of the season, and speaking on the latest episode of his podcast (quoted by ProFootballTalk), Poyer made it pretty clear about what his intentions were when it came to finding a team for this upcoming season, and that playing time and the team’s chances of success weren’t exactly at the forefront of his mind:

For right now, I definitely want to keep playing. I’m excited. I’m going to enjoy this process. Not really sure what to expect. I do know I’m a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they’re going to be better. So, I’m excited for what’s to come. If that’s Buffalo, I’ve been out there six years and know what to do. If not, that’s just part of the business. A lot of people ask me, ‘Oh, if it wasn’t Buffalo, where would you go?’

I kind of ponder the question every once in a while. . . . I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money. It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives. . . . If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so, every other week at least.

At least he’s honest about the situation and upfront about it, something you don’t see from a lot of people these days. At 31, he doesn’t really have a lot of time left when it comes to his career, so we shouldn’t really be angry at him for wanting to maximise what he can get in his final few years.