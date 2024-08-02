Highlights The NFL was initially facing a $14.1 billion penalty in relation to the Sunday Ticket case.

Judge Gutierrez overturned the jury's verdict in favor of the NFL, relieving them of all liabilities.

The legal battle is far from over, with potential appeals and Supreme Court involvement looming.

The NFL Sunday Ticket trial came to a preliminary conclusion last month, as a jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs against the NFL.

The jury presiding over the case ruled that the league will pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4 billion to residential 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. As noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, since this case falls under federal antitrust laws, that number will be tripled to $14.1 billion.

However, in a landmark decision on August 1, Judge Philip Gutierrez overturned the jury's decision, releasing the NFL from the burdens handed down by the jury.

Judge Gutierrez did so just two days into the post-trial motions, and it became increasingly obvious that he was leaning in that direction after attacking the jury for not following his instructions. It is worth noting that Judge Gutierrez is set to retire in October of this year, just two months after handing down this Sunday Ticket trial decision.

Legal Battle Far From Over, Though NFL Wins As Always

The league will likely face little punishment for their price-gouging habits

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to this ruling, the NFL had already released a statement on the jury's ruling, claiming that they would appeal both it and whatever punishment Judge Gutierrez handed down.

As it turns out, there's no appeal the NFL will need to make, since they've been cleared of all liability related to the case. In his ruling, Gutierrez wrote that "the jury’s damages awards were not based on the ‘evidence and reasonable inferences’ but instead were more akin to ‘guesswork or speculation'".

The arguments from the plaintiffs effectively registered as: the NFL took advantage of individual fans and businesses who wanted to watch specific teams by forcing them to pay for a premium package that got them access to every game. As such, fans had to pay exorbitantly high prices in order to access all of their team's games.

The NFL (via attorney Beth Wilkinson), in turn, argued that fans always have access to the local game on broadcast television, and that Sunday Ticket, as a premium service, should cost a premium price:

“The case is about choice. This is a valuable, premium product. Think about all the choices available to fans? We want as many people as possible to watch the free broadcasts.”

Judge Gutierrez's decision to throw away the jury's ruling because of incorrect or speculative calculations isn't without precedent in the legal system, though it doesn't exactly render the NFL innocent either. Even if they didn't cause upwards of $14 billion in damages to fans and businesses, it's evident that the league has been price-gouging and taking advantage of a loyal subscriber base.

There's sure to be more in this legal saga from here on out. The plaintiffs can (and almost certainly will) appeal Judge Gutierrez's decision. Depending on how the appeal process progresses, one party will likely try to bring this case in front of the Supreme Court.

As such, no one truly knows exactly which road this case will head down in the coming months and years. In the immediate future, though, it appears as though the consumer-friendly implications we thought the jury's ruling would render may be on hold for now.

Source: Front Office Sports