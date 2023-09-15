Highlights Kickers in the NFL are often overlooked until the game is on the line, but they play a crucial role in a team's success

Sebastian Janikowski, Matt Stover, and Jason Hanson are among the top kickers in NFL history, with impressive field goal percentages and scoring records

Long-range boots, game-winners, and Super Bowl winners, the best of the best when it comes to NFL kickers have done it all

Many people view kickers in the NFL the same way that they think about the rubber sole at the bottom of a tennis shoe. Although you're not actively or consciously thinking about the rubber, it's a crucial part of your favorite pair of Jordans or New Balance sneakers. The same can be said for NFL kickers. When the game is not on the line, no one cares about them, but when the game is on the line, there's nobody more important on the roster. With that being said, let’s dive into ranking the top ten kickers in the history of the NFL.

10 Sebastian Janikowski

The Raiders’ all-time leading scorer is not a Hall of Famer like running back Marcus Allen, wide receiver Tim Brown, or even kicker George Blanda (who may or may not make an appearance later on this list). This distinction goes to Florida State University’s own Sebastian Janikowski, who was drafted in the first round by the Raiders in the 2000 draft.

This is a rarity as Janikowski is only the third kicker to be selected in the first round in NFL history. Janikowski has long been known for his stout yet roundish figure and his ability to kick a football with more or as much power as any kicker in NFL history.

During his 18 illustrious seasons in the NFL, Janikowski made 436 of 542 attempted field goals, giving him an 80.4% field goal percentage. In 2011, he kicked a 63-yard field goal to tie the record for longest field goal, a mark which has since been eclipsed by Justin Tucker and Matt Prater. He scored 1,913 points during his NFL career, good for 12th on the all-time list.

9 Matt Stover

Drafted in 1990 by the New York Giants, placekicker Matt Stover definitely earned his place on this list of all-time kickers. During his career, he made 471 of 563 field goals for a percentage of 83.7%. Although his longest career field goal was only 55 yards, Stover is more than deserving to be on the list considering his 2,004 points career points, which ranks him sixth all-time.

Despite playing for the Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts, Stover earned his reputation as a member of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2008. The 2000 Baltimore Ravens, led by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, are still to this day known by many as perhaps the best defense to ever grace the gridiron.

Although that team struggled to score points through their typical offense, led by quarterback Trent Dilfer, Matt Stover starred by making sure the team always had just enough points to secure victories, leading all kickers with 135 points that season en route to winning Super Bowl XXXV over the team that drafted him.

8 Jason Hanson

Jason Hanson is an anomaly in the NFL and not just for his greatness as one of the best placekickers in the history of the league. Hanson holds the NFL record for most seasons played with one team (21) and he also holds the record for the most games played with one team (327 with the Detroit Lions). You've gotta love that loyalty.

While playing for a team often referred to as lovable losers, Hanson made 495 of 601 field goals for a percentage of 82.4%. Hanson’s longest field goal was 56 yards, and he scored a total of 2,150 points during his time in the league, good for fourth all-time. He was voted to the Pro Bowl three times and was a member of the All-Rookie team in 1992.

7 George Blanda

Perhaps the most unique person on this list is George Blanda. He was drafted back in 1949 by the Chicago Bears but during his entire career, he pulled double duty as a placekicker and a quarterback. Blanda played for an NFL record 26 seasons from 1949 to 1975 and at the time of his retirement, he was the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,002 points (now seventh).

He made 335 of 641 field goals for a percentage of 52.3% in a time when kickers were still using their toes to get the job done. Anyone who's tried playing soccer knows that the toe does not exactly lend itself to accuracy. In addition to his relatively reliable kicking, Blanda also threw 236 touchdown passes and 26,920 yards.

6 Stephen Gostkowski

Stephen Gostkowski was a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XLIX, LI, LIII) with Tom Brady’s New England Patriots. During his career as a placekicker (2006-2019), he made 392 of 454 fields goals for a 86.34% success rate, good for tenth all-time. Gostkowski also scored 1,875 points total points, good for 13th all-time.

For all of his eye-popping statistics, Gostkowski will always be known for his prowess when it counted most…in the playoffs. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named to the All-Pro team a total of three times. Gostkowski also holds the NFL records for the most consecutive extra points made (523) and tied with two others for most seasons leading the NFL in points scored with five.

5 Lou Groza

The fact that the award for the best college placekicker is called the Lou Groza Award should tell you just about everything you need to know about the man referred to as “The Toe.” Lou Groza played for the Cleveland Browns from 1946-1967, though he did have a brief retirement between 1959 and 1961 due to an injury.

Groza made 264 of 481 field goals for a an impressive 54.9% percentage considering what part of the foot he used. He was named the Sporting News Most Valuable Player in 1954 and was a four-time NFL champion in 1950, 1954, 1955, 1964. He was also a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, and was named to the NFL’s 50th Anniversary Team.

4 Gary Anderson

The fourth entry on this list is 23-year NFL veteran placekicker Gary Anderson, who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1982. During his tenure in the league, Anderson was named to four Pro Bowls as well as one All-Pro team while tallying 2,434 points, third-most in history.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Gary Anderson’s career was the fact that in 1998, he was a perfect 35 for 35 on field goals as the Vikings went 15-1 and seemed destined to win their first ever championship. Ironically, he is perhaps most well known for a kick he did not hit in that year's postseason.

During the NFC Championship game, he missed a 38-yard field goal which allowed the Atlanta Falcons and their kicker (next on this list) to win the game in overtime. The entire state of Minnesota has yet to forgive Anderson for that tragic miss.

3 Morten Andersen

Morten Andersen holds the NFL record for the most regular season games played at 382. He has a field goal percentage of .797% from making 565 of 709 field goals. The seven-time Pro Bowler made a name for himself as a longtime member of the New Orleans Saints (1982-1994). He kicked a 60-yard field goal in 1991 which, at the time, was tied for second-longest of all-time.

Andersen would continue his career with the Atlanta Falcons, where he became the very first player to kick three field goals of more than 50 yards in one game. He would also kick the Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl berth in overtime of the 1998 NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings (sorry, Gary). Andersen is currently second on the NFL's all-time points list with 2,544.

2 Justin Tucker

There are two pivotal records for placekickers that many deem as the holy grail for the position, and they are for highest field goal percentage and longest field goal. This makes sense because it combines the most accurate kicker with the one that has the most powerful leg. Both of these records belong to none other than Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

His 90.54% field goal percentage is far and away the highest of all-time in the NFL, and he also booted the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards (above). As an undrafted free agent in 2012, Tucker signed with the Ravens and quickly became their top kicker. In his rookie year, he helped Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII with a 38-yard field goal in the final five minutes. If it wasn’t for number one on the list, Tucker would easily have that spot.

1 Adam Vinatieri

One of the most well-respected NFL records that exists today is that of the person who has scored more points than any other. With 2,673 points, that distinction goes to the number one player on our list…Adam Vinatieri. It's not particularly close either. The longtime placekicker for the New England Patriots (1996-2005) and Indianapolis Colts (2006-2019) holds several other NFL records including most consecutive field goals made (44), points scored in the playoffs (238), most seasons with 100-plus points scored (21), most overtime field goals made (11), and most field goals attempted (715), just to name a few.

Despite all of his statistical feats, perhaps nothing distinguishes Adam Vinatieri apart from all other kickers on the list more than his ability to kick game-winning field goals in the clutch. He notoriously kicked the game-winner in the snowy divisional 2001 playoff game against the Oakland Raiders that is now referred to as the "Tuck Rule Game".

A couple of weeks later, he booted the game-winning field goal in Super Bowl XXXVI, giving the New England Patriots the first Super Bowl of their dynasty under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The number one kicker on our list also kicked the game-winning 41-yard field goal that gave the Patriots a victory in Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Carolina Panthers with just 9 seconds remaining.

