The NFL needs to be extra careful with how they are scheduling games now that the Thursday Night Football flex has been introduced, Shaun Gayle has claimed.

The NFL made arguably one of the biggest and more controversial moves when it came to their relationship with broadcasters yesterday. Having first been introduced in 2006, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games were always branded as something of a disaster, as players aren’t usually recovered from games played in the previous Sunday, which tends to lead to a pretty bad product on the field, and a lot of complaints from both the fans and the players.

Despite this though, the NFL wanted to have the ability to make Thursday Night Football a little more interesting by ‘flexing’ games from their usual Sunday spot to Thursday once the season has begun (whereas before, the games on Thursday and Monday were set in stone, regardless of team performances due to the logistics of changing the day the game was played, rather than just a few hours by swapping games out on Sunday night).

There was an initial vote held back in March when the idea didn’t pass, however after a second attempt, the NFL were able to get it through yesterday during the Spring League Meetings. The new rules state “that clubs may be required to switch Sunday afternoon regular season games, in Weeks 13-17, to approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday (and vice-versa) upon at least twenty-eight (28) days' notice from the League Office”, so it isn’t as if teams will be caught flat-footed on short notice to change their routine.

However, former Super Bowl champion Shaun Gayle believes that the league still have a lot to think about when it comes to how they approach the changes.

NFL = the Not Fair League

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Gayle pointed out that the league would need to be very careful to make sure that there aren’t any major disadvantages when it came to rest for teams if they have to play on Thursday Night at various points across the season:

I think close attention has to be paid by the league, because it's not up to the players, it's not up to the coaches, it's up to scheduling games. And I was just reading an article that dealt with the teams that were put at a disadvantage because they had less rest than some other teams in their division because of the schedule flexing and whatnot.

So that has to be paid attention to. They've got to come up with a system to maintain some level of fairness to make sure that one team isn't playing more games with less rest anyone else.

NFL taking too much control?

The study that Gayle might be referring too would be the one by Warren Sharp as it pertained to the teams who have more rest than others over the course of the year, and depending on what teams get flexed and during which weeks against which opponents, that could make the disadvantage for some even bigger.

So whilst the NFL will be looking for good matchups in order to get better ratings, you have to hope that they also take the player’s welfare into account as well.