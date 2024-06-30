Highlights Bo Jackson, a two-sport star, will enter the Kansas City Royals' Hall of Fame.

Before a hip injury ended his football career, Jackson excelled in baseball with the Royals.

Bo Jackson's NFL career was injury-shortened, but he still had impressive stats and could've made both sports' Halls of Fame.

If someone asked you which retired NFL player was being elected to an MLB team's hall of fame, you'd likely say either Deion Sanders or Bo Jackson.

If you guessed the latter, you'd be right.

Jackson, the two-sport star who had his NFL career cut short by injury, will be entering the Kansas City Royals' Hall of Fame.

Jackson appeared to be on track to be a potential hall-of-fame player in both football and baseball, but he suffered a dislocated hip while running the ball for the then Los Angeles Raiders during a playoff win over the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1990 season.

Jackson would play baseball all season with the Kansas City Royals and then play football for the Raiders once the baseball season ended. Some readers may know him as the unstoppable force in the 1987 football video game "Tecmo Bowl".

Jackson was the 1989 AL All-Star Game MVP while with the Royals, and he hit over 30 home runs with the team that year. He was also a top-notch defender and had the speed to steal bases.

In his five seasons with the Royals, he batted .250, hit 109 home runs, and stole 81 bases.

After he hurt his hip while playing with the Raiders, Jackson was cut by the Royals. He signed with the Chicago White Sox, playing 23 games with Chicago in 1991. He missed the 1992 season due to hip replacement surgery, but returned to play one more year with the Sox. He then finished his career with the California (now Los Angeles) Angels during the strike-shortened 1994 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Jackson averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his injury-shortened NFL career.

Over the course of his five-season NFL career, all with the Raiders, he rushed the ball 515 times for 2,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. He caught 40 passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his NFL career.

Bo Jackson's Career NFL Stats Stat Jackson Games 38 Rush Attempts 515 Rush Yards 2,782 Yards Per Attempt 5.4 Rushing Touchdowns 16 Longest Run 92 yards Receptions 40 Receiving Yards 352 Receiving Touchdowns 2

He finished second in the AP offensive rookie of the year voting in 1987, despite playing just seven games.

Not only was Jackson, now 61 years old, a force on the field, he also starred in the "Bo Knows" Nike marketing campaign, in addition to the aforementioned "Tecmo Bowl" video game.

It's rare for players who have careers cut short by injury to make a hall of fame, but strong arguments could be made that Jackson should be in both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He was that good and likely would have remained so if the hip injury hadn't happened. He almost certainly would've continued to put up gaudy statistics in both sports.

Those old enough to remember seeing him play -- or those who have dug up old highlights online -- will also note that Jackson passed the eye test. He did things that very few others could do, and he did those things in not one, but two sports.

Jackson does belong in one hall of fame -- he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996. He played his college football at Auburn.

Jackson may never make a national hall of fame, but he will, at least, be recognized by the Royals for what he did on the baseball field.

