Whether going “Beast Mode” through an entire NFL defense or selling Skittles, Marshawn Lynch always seemed capable of the completely unexpected. That’s why we shouldn’t be surprised that he’s starting a podcast with California Governor Gavin Newsom and his long-time agent Doug Hendrickson dubbed “Politickin’.” Despite the title, it’s not supposed to be centered on politics, according to the burly running back:

“It’s bridging gaps. You sit down, you come to the roundtable, we need to figure it out. I need to figure out where you’re coming from, right? But you need to figure out where he’s coming from.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Lynch’s newest endeavor.

Marshawn Lynch Podcasting with California Governor Gavin Newsom

The Seattle legend continues to surprise long after his career

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch slips away from a diving Vince Wilfork.

The show’s catchy tagline reads:

“Gavin Newsom like you’ve never heard him and Marshawn Lynch exactly how you’d expect him.”

Apparently, the “unexpected collaboration” came together thanks to their mutual friend, Hendrickson. He’s the lead NFL agent at Wasserman, who shares Oakland roots with both Newsom and Lynch while also attending UC Berkeley as the governor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2010, Lynch went to Haiti with Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett to help build houses and schools after the 2010 earthquake that killed 300,000 people.

We imagine their idea is to show that even in these politically polarizing times, the most unlikely people can unite. Lynch went on to say:

“Your politicking may be a little bit different, you feel me? You handle yours a different way. We bring each side, all walks of life, and we figure out what we’ve got going on.”

The Seattle Seahawks legend continues to defy expectations about what people think about him long after he supposedly left the limelight. He’s the vice president of the Fam 1st Family Foundation, which aims to assist in:

“The intrinsic family values of loyalty and leadership to impact the lives of Oakland’s disenfranchised youth.”

For the governor, this isn’t his attempt at building a media brand or presence. As lieutenant governor, he hosted “The Gavin Newsom Show,” which failed to capture the people's imagination. Perhaps attaching himself to a popular celebrity like Lynch will give them a fighting chance.

