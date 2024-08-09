Highlights Some of the greatest players in NFL history have played forgotten seasons with random franchises.

Jerry Rice, Johnny Unitas, and Emmitt Smith have finished their careers with teams they're not remembered for.

Sometimes, players even come out of retirement to chase Super Bowl titles.

In today's world of free agency and a new attitude toward trading superstars, it's hard for players to spend their entire careers with one team. Even Tom Brady, a staple in New England for two decades, will become one of the greatest players in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history. Tom Terrific is an example most people know.

Sometimes, a player is so synonymous with one team that they become part of that franchise's history, perhaps even their identity. Now and then, those players spend a year or two at the end of their careers, and nobody remembers (and sometimes the players themselves would like to forget). For every Dan Fouts (15 years in the National Football League, all with the San Diego Chargers), there's a Philip Rivers (16 years with the Bolts, one with the Indianapolis Colts).

Related Top 5 Trade Destinations for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Now that Brandon Aiyuk has officially requested a trade from the 49ers, it's time to look at 5 teams that could deal for the WR.

Here's a fun list of players who are synonymous with one franchise but ended their playing careers on another organization's roster, with varying success levels.

1 QB Johnny Unitas - San Diego Chargers

One of the greatest quarterbacks ever spent 17 years with the Baltimore Colts before heading west for one forgettable campaign

Johnny U. Legend. World champion. Three-time NFL MVP award winner. Inspiration for a generation of passers. Made flat tops look cool.

From 1956 to 1972, he WAS the Baltimore Colts. He had kids all over the Midwest wearing all-black high-top cleats as they played in the street, trying to be the next Unitas. At the time of his retirement, he owned NFL records for pass attempts (5,186), pass completions (2,830), passing yards (40,239), and passing touchdowns (290). His final 471 yards and the last three touchdowns came as a member of the Chargers.

In 1971 and 1972, Unitas missed a combined 18 games as injuries piled up. The Colts wanted a fresh start, so they traded the about-to-be 40-year-old QB, one of the most revered figures in the game, to San Diego. Unitas earned the starting job in 1973 and made four starts, throwing seven interceptions and eventually being replaced by a promising rookie out of Oregon: the Fouts above.

Unitas retired before the 1974 season and, in 1979, was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee. His time with the Chargers was not all bad, though. He became the first 40,000-yard passer in league history wearing a lightning bolt on his helmet.

2 WR Jerry Rice - Denver Broncos

He is the greatest wide receiver of all time, and a 49ers icon caught his final pass in the Rocky Mountains.

Jerry Rice is, in the opinion of more than a few historians, the greatest football player of all time. Consider this:

Rice is the only man ever to top the 20,000 receiving yard mark. In 2nd place on the all-time receiving list is Larry Fitzgerald. The gap between Rice and Fitzgerald is 5,373 yards.

Five thousand three hundred seventy-three yards is the gap between 2nd place Fitzgerald and 28th place Hines Ward (give or take 36 yards). That is how utterly dominant Jerry Rice was in an era where the modern passing game was still evolving. Of course, we remember him as a San Francisco treat. You might recall him helping the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl or his one season with the Seattle Seahawks.

It's easy to forget he tried to keep his playing career going with the Denver Broncos. He went to training camp with them in 2005, but after learning he would be used as their 4th receiver, he decided to call it a career.

3 WR Wes Welker - St. Louis Rams

One of Brady's favorite targets finished in St. Louis as the Rams returned to Los Angeles.

Wes Welker went from an undrafted rookie sent packing by the Chargers to leading the NFL in receptions three times. He spent six seasons in New England, averaging 112 catches per year, then headed to Denver to catch balls from Peyton Manning in another record-setting offense.

While he could play with some of the greatest quarterbacks of all time (including Drew Brees and Rivers in his short stint in San Diego), he never got that elusive Super Bowl ring.

The Pats won three Super Bowls before he got there, lost the two he played in, and then won two more after he left for Denver. The Broncos went to a Super Bowl in his first year with the club, got throttled by the Seattle Seahawks, and then won the whole thing the year after he left.

Many don't remember Welker's final season with the St. Louis Rams, where he played in just eight games.

4 RB Emmitt Smith - Arizona Cardinals

NFL's all-time leading rusher disappeared in the desert

The Dallas Cowboys have had more than their share of legendary players. Smith is near the top of that list.

He broke Walter Payton's all-time NFL rushing record and won three Super Bowls as the centerpiece of a superstar-laden Cowboys offense that included fellow Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman. But something just happens to running backs after they turn 30.

In 2002, Smith rushed for 975 yards, snapping a string of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons. He was 33 years old, and Dallas let him go. The Arizona Cardinals, in dire need of anything to get people into the seats at Sun Devil Stadium, snatched up Smith. It didn't work for either side.

Smith spent two years in Phoenix, playing 20 games and averaging 3.3 yards per carry, a full yard below his career average. He technically signed a one-day contract to retire as a Dallas Cowboy, but that doesn't erase the frustration of those days in the desert.

5 LB Zach Thomas - Dallas Cowboys

He is one of the greatest defensive players in Miami Dolphins history and played his final season in Big D.

In 1996, the Miami Dolphins spent a fifth-round pick on an undersized linebacker from Texas Tech. The guy started all 16 games as a rookie and was named an All-Pro seven times.

There is nothing that Zach Thomas couldn't tackle. He's one of the most popular players in Dolphins franchise history. His number 54 has not been retired by the organization, but since he last wore it in 2007, nobody in the teal and orange has dared to put it on (call it an unofficial number retirement).

But that is not the only number he wore in the NFL.

Thomas spent one more year chasing down ball carriers, going to Dallas for the 2008 season. With the Cowboys, he wore #55. It was an homage to Junior Seau, his favorite player as a kid and a teammate for two seasons in Miami.

6 DB Darrelle Revis - Kansas City Chiefs

All-Pro played nearly a decade with the Jets, but his last snaps were on the field with a promising rookie QB.

When he was in his prime, Darrelle Revis was possibly the best cover cornerback since Deion Sanders. In his first three seasons with the New York Jets, he had 64 passes defended, the most in the league. Then, opposing offenses realized they should probably stop testing him.

So, they did. Over the next eight seasons, Revis only had 75 passes defended simply because the chances dried up. If he was covering a certain receiver, that guy was ghosted by his quarterback for the afternoon. Revis spent one year in Tampa Bay and another in New England, making the Pro Bowl each time and winning a title with the Pats, before returning to NY for two more seasons. Most people remember him as the Gang Green, but that is not the color in which he finished his career.

Kansas City annexed Revis Island in 2017, where injuries limited him to five games. But, his presence in practice helped accelerate the learning curve of several young players, including 1st round pick Patrick Mahomes.

7 WR Randy Moss - Tennessee Titans & San Francisco 49ers

Game-breaking pass catcher has a couple of random clubs on his late-career resume.

Randy Moss entered the football scene in 1997 with an incredible season at Marshall. It's easy to forget he was a Heisman Trophy finalist that year, finishing 4th in the balloting behind Ryan Leaf, Peyton Manning, and Charles Woodson. The Minnesota Vikings grabbed him in the 1st round, and he immediately set forth on a quest to incinerate the NFL record books.

He led the league in touchdown catches and finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting—not Rookie of the Year (which he won handily). Moss kept embarrassing defensive backs for the next six years, then wasted away in Oakland for two seasons before landing in New England in 2007.

All he did with Tom Brady was haul in 23 touchdowns, breaking Rice's single-season record. Moss would keep piling up records until 2010 when he bounced around and spent eight games with the Tennessee Titans before retiring. After sitting out the 2011 season, he came out of retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring and nearly got it with the 49ers. Moss caught two balls for 41 yards in the Super Bowl loss to the Baltimore Ravens, then retired for good.

8 WR Terrell Owens - Seattle Seahawks

T.O. made a huge impact in San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Dallas, but his last stop was the Pacific Northwest

The number of wide receivers on this list is interesting, and here's another one. Terrell Owens was a Pro Bowler in the Bay Area, then with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. He would have been a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee, but there were a few folks who didn't like his off-field antics (do you even lift in your driveway, bro?), so he had to wait a bit.

T.O. played unremarkable seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, and in 2010, at 37, it looked like he was going to ride off into the gold-jacketed sunset. But Owens thought there was just a little more football left in him.

In 2012, he signed on with the Seattle Seahawks. Owens was with them for three weeks before being released. Perhaps he should have signed that contract with a Sharpie?

9 OT Orlando Pace - Chicago Bears

St. Louis Rams Hall of Famer played one final season for the Monsters of the Midway.

The Rams offense of the late 1990s and early 2000s, which earned the nickname "The Greatest Show on Turf," had talent everywhere. Orlando Pace might have been the most critical part of the whole operation.

He helped open holes for Marshall Faulk and protect Kurt Warner so he could get the ball to Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. Pace went to seven straight Pro Bowls and is one of the most dominant left tackles the game has ever seen. He was an easy pick for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and should have his number 76 retired by the Rams organization.

But did you know he was also a Chicago Bear?

Pace spent one final season in 2009 with Da Bears. 11 games with Jay Cutler was enough for him to call it a career.

10 RB Reggie Bush - Buffalo Bills

Electric running back flashed with the Saints and Dolphins but finished in Upstate New York.

Reggie Bush is one of the greatest college football players of all time. Just go to YouTube and search for his career highlights; they will blow your mind. Bush was drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 Draft, and there was all kinds of fanfare when he was selected.

People thought he'd be able to waltz into the NFL and do the same things he did at USC, but that's simply not realistic for any running back. Many don't realize it, but Bush's NFL career was very good. He had 9,088 scrimmage yards and scored 54 touchdowns while adding four scores on punt returns and contributing to the Saints Super Bowl title. Most of that came from New Orleans, Miami, and Detroit. His only two 1,000-rushing seasons came with the Dolphins and Detroit Lions.

Some of you might also recall his one year in San Francisco. But most football fans have likely let it slip their minds that Bush played his last season in Buffalo, carrying 12 times for -3 yards and three touchdowns with the Bills.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted