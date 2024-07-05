Highlights An epic beach football game featured a pair of NFL quarterbacks on each side.

Fanatics CEO/Founder Michael Rubin's annual White Party in The Hamptons was the occasion.

NFL All-Pros like Micah Parsons, Odell Beckham Jr. also played in beach game.

Imagine you're walking along the beach ahead of your 4th of July festivities. Just a casual stroll to get your legs moving before all the fireworks, barbecue and beers.

In the distance, you see a group of guys playing a game of touch football. Looks casual. As you get closer, you can see the quarterback for one team looks sort of familiar... wait a second ... that's Tom Brady.

Brady and a group of famous NFL players and musicians played a game of touch football on the beach outside the home of Fanatics CEO and founder Michael Rubin on the 4th of July ahead of Rubin's annual White Party in The Hamptons, with the NFL's official X account sharing Rubin's video of the game that included Brady and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud on opposite teams along with appearances from rappers Travis Scott and Quavo, Rubin, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

While the game was the appetizer, the party itself was the main course — and didn't disappoint.

White Party Featured an Electric Mix of Athletes, Celebrities and Entertainers

Rubin's annual 4th of July party is one of the most exclusive invites in celebrity culture

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, threw touchdown passes to Parsons and Quavo.

Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, walked away with the win.

It's safe to say everyone who was lucky enough to make it to The Hamptons via Rubin's ultra-exclusive invite had already won just by being there (from Vogue:)

Those on the guestlist—a who’s who of sports, Hollywood, and social media stars—were instructed to arrive in shades of white, and nary an attendee deviated from the dress code ... guests included Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Quavo, and many more.

Brady and Stroud weren't the only star quarterbacks in attendance. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up with teammate Ja'Marr Chase, one of the NFL's best wide receivers, and chatted with Brady and Rubin while posing for an epic picture featuring himself, Chase, Beckham Jr., and gymnast/social media star Livvy Dunne — all LSU products.

Brady was joined by former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski at the party along with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Not lacking for representation among pro athletes at the party were NBA stars — James Harden and Kevin Durant were on hand.

Rubin, 51 years old, has hosted the White Party since 2021. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $11.5 billion. Before divesting to focus solely on his philanthropic work and running Fanatics, Rubin was the co-owner of both the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

