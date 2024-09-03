Key Takeaways Leonard Fournette visited with the Colts, where he would be competing for the RB2 job.

The Browns are a good fit for Fournette until Chubb returns.

The Colts won't offer Fournette the playing time he desires behind Jonathan Taylor.

Leonard Fournette is finally seeing some traction in free agency, but it's not the NFL team that is the best fit for him to sign with.

Jonathan Taylor is the clear-cut RB1 for the Indianapolis Colts , so Fournette would likely be competing for the RB2 position, as their running back depth chart is thin.

Indianapolis Colts RB Depth Chart Player 2023 Rushing Stats Jonathan Taylor 741 yards, 7 TDs Trey Sermon 160 yards Tyler Goodson 87 yards

Between Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson , the Colts backup running backs have a combined 91 career carries. Clearly, the Colts have a need to upgrade their running back depth behind Taylor. The main question becomes, is it the best fit for Fournette? That truly depends on what he wants to accomplish at this stage of his career.

Fournette is 29 years old, coming off a season where he only had 12 carries for 40 rushing yards last year with the Buffalo Bills . He's coming off back to back seasons averaging less than four yards per carry, so he no longer has the ability to be a workhorse running back. But, that doesn't mean other teams won't need him in a larger capacity than the Colts.

If Fournette wants to extend his NFL career to make a difference and have the chance at ample playing time, there's another team that isn't the Colts that are a good fit for him.

Related Which Quarterback Will Be Benched First? The best teams in the league are secure at quarterback. The bad clubs need help under center, and there's one passer who won't be starting very long.

Why The Browns Need To Sign Fournette

Cleveland should sign Fournette to take care of business while Chubb is out

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nick Chubb will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Play list (PUP), meaning he will miss the first four games of the 2024 season. As Chubb will be out until at least Week 5—more recent reports say his return might be even later than that—the Cleveland Browns need to consider Fournette to help their running back room through the beginning of the season.

Cleveland has some talented players at the running back position behind Chubb, but none of them are capable of handling a full workload.

Cleveland Browns RB Depth Chart Nick Chubb Jerome Ford Pierre Strong Jr. D'Onta Foreman

Jerome Ford especially thrived in the passing game last season, but he only averaged 4.0 yards per carry on 204 totes. He will likely be the lead back while Chubb is out, but he was bang average while handling a heavy workload throughout the campaign.

D'Onta Foreman also had the least efficient season of his career in 2023, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with the Browns. Considering Deshaun Watson is recovering from shoulder surgery this offseason, the Browns are going to need to rely on the run game early in the campaign. The problem is, the guys they have now might not be reliable enough.

There is a lot more risk for Fournette signing with the Browns, but there's much more upside. With any team, he would likely sign to the practice squad and hope for an elevation. However, the Browns are one of the few without a bonafide RB1, and if Fournette's still got it, he would likely be activated very quickly by Cleveland.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Through seven seasons in the NFL, Leonard Fournette only averaged over 4.0 yards per carry twice in his career, in 2019 and 2021.

So, if Fournette still has it, he could play a big part in the Browns' first four games—if not more—potentially landing himself a spot on the active roster throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

Why Fournette Shouldn't Sign With The Colts

Fournette might see better job security, but he wouldn't see many opportunities

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

No matter if the Colts decide to sign another running back or not, Taylor is going to receive the bulk of the team's carries. He's one of the league's best running backs, and as long as he remains healthy, the Colts are going to make sure he's heavily involved in the offense.

A running back like Fournette has had plenty of success throughout his career, specifically with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers . As a seven-year veteran, he doesn't have much to gain on a team's practice squad where there's minimal opportunity to see actual playing time. He would definitely be an upgrade for the Colts running back depth behind Taylor, but he wouldn't benefit as a player.

While Sermon doesn't have as much experience, he's clearly on the team for a reason. Right now, he's an affordable RB2 who's shown promise, averaging over four yards per carry in each of his first three seasons. Since he wouldn't receive many carries for the Colts, that might be enough for him to secure the RB2 job.

The only thing that Fournette provides that the Colts' running back room doesn't have is pass-catching experience. Taylor has shown flashes as a pass-catcher, but he hasn't consistently done it throughout his career. Fournette would provide experience in that sense, with 312 total receptions throughout his career.

Fournette doesn't plan on retiring, so he's going to sign somewhere this season if someone will have him. With as much experience as he has, he shouldn't sign for a team where there's not much potential for offensive snaps.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.