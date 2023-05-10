The NFL has announced the dates and opponents for the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2023 London Games.

The NFL is yet to release the league’s full schedule, that coming tomorrow night at 8pmET (1am UK time), but they are allowing some details to be brought out ahead of that, with today marking the release of the Black Friday game, a couple of big regular season games, and perhaps most importantly (for us anyway), the NFL International games that will be taking place in London and Germany.

Last year the NFL in London was ‘back to normal’ in a sense. Whilst the 2021 season had seen two games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 2022 was the year that the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to their second home of Wembley Stadium against the Denver Broncos having last played there in 2019 as a result of the Covid Pandemic and scheduling issues that had forced their games to be cancelled and then moved.

2022 also saw the debut of the Green Bay Packers as an international outfit as Aaron Rodgers and co lost to the New York Giants whilst the Minnesota Vikings triumphed over the New Orleans Saints with both of those games at Tottenham.

What does the NFL have in store for London this year?

As well as the usual Jaguars home game at Wembley, 2023 will see the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills host games at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with this being the first time that both teams will host games having last played in the U.K in 2018 and 2015 respectively.

But just who are their opponents, and what are the dates going to be? Well following the announcement by the league, we can reveal that the games will be:

October 1st - Atlanta vs Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium

October 8th - Jacksonville vs Buffalo at Tottenham

Oct 15th - Baltimore vs Tennessee at Tottenham

Some exciting games no doubt, and a new feature with Jacksonville playing back to back games over here, and even if you aren’t enthralled by the game (as some people have been in the past), you only need to look at the results that we’ve gotten over the years. Since the games returned to London in 2021, all games have been decided by one score or less, so we certainly get our fair share of drama when teams come across the pond.

NFL doubles down in Germany

Whilst we’re here, it would also be remiss of us if we didn’t look to the Germany games too. The NFL clearly caught onto the fever that the Seattle Seahawks’ game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought on last year, as they immediately went from one game to two, with this year the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots both hosting games, with those games being:

November 5th - Dolphins vs Chiefs in Frankfurt

November 12th - Colts vs Patriots in Frankfurt

Here’s to another exciting year of NFL International Games, see you in the autumn.