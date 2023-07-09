Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada has spoken to GIVEMESPORT ahead of the launch of a very important charity initiative in the U.K.

South London native, Efe Obada is Britain's longest-serving NFL Player, having first joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 before various stints on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons before finally cracking the main roster for the Carolina Panthers in 2017. He’s since gone on to play for the Buffalo Bills and now finds himself with the Washington Commanders.

He is immensely proud to be an ambassador of the BIGKID Foundation, giving back to his local community and helping provide young people with equal access to opportunities. Having experienced youth violence losing three friends to gang wars and not being able to afford University, he is committed to aligning with BIGKID’s aims to end social exclusion and youth violence.

NFL Foundation UK will be joining Efe and BIGKID to host the Efe Obada Youth Camp at Crystal Palace National Sports Centre on July 13th, which will cover communication skills, team building and mindfulness workshops, and flag activities to help equip the youngsters in South London with skills for the future.

Ahead of the event, GIVEMESPORT was given the chance to speak to Obada about his journey to the NFL, his life stateside so far and what the aims are for the BIGKID Foundation:

GiveMeSport: Efe thanks for joining us, how did you get started in the sport of American Football, because you didn’t exactly start at a young age.

Efe Obada: I started at 21. There was a local team in pay to play league [the London Warriors], I joined them, I played for five games, and at a time there was a coach that was doing an internship with the Dallas Cowboys, he saw potential. And outside of that he was training me. Dallas came over to London, with one of these international games [against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014] and after practice, he was able to facilitate an unofficial workout for me.

I ran, I hit bags, I did everything that they asked me to do and I went back to work. The following year, when they were creating their roster, they gave me a call saying they would like to give me a shot. I quit my job, and the rest is history.

GMS: What sort of sports did you play before you started playing American Football, did any of them give you any sort of advantage or a starting point where you made in made that jump to the gridiron, transferrable skills or anything like that?

EO: Nothing too serious. I just probably kicked around the ball with friends in the parks and stuff like that. But in terms of transferable skills, I don't think that athletically or in that sort of world, there's nothing that could have prepared me to learn or play the game in the NFL, most of my learning curves and mistakes were made in the NFL.

GMS: That kind of makes the whole thing a bit more impressive, then you've got to go pretty much straight into a sport. So in which case, what were the biggest challenges in the in your adjustment having to go to a completely new sport? Especially at the age that you were at that time?

EO: I think there were a lot of different challenges initially. It was a transition from moving from one country to another, the cultural differences and trying to adapt and live in a new country. In regard to football, it was the constant demand that it required from you on a day-to-day basis, the physical toll learning the game itself, learning the position, how to use my body to achieve my goals on the field. I think those are the biggest, and then also trying to convince coaches and players to trust me to be able to put me on the field and know that I can contribute and I can play the sport.

GMS: What would you say has been the highlight of your NFL career so far?

EO: My personal highlight would be my first-ever NFL game with the Carolina Panthers. My first ever game when I was an active roster. And then also my game when I played in London at Tottenham’s stadium, that was really cool.

GMS: You talked about your first game, obviously, you were part of a couple of practice squads. But what was that moment like when coach said ‘we're putting you into this game’, what was that moment like?

EO: It didn't happen straight away. So I made a team for the first time and we had two other guys including myself making three that were competing for a shot to be able to be dressed. So the first week it was a draft pick, the second week was another guy. And then the third week was my time so I think there's a lot of frustration that built up from week one and week two that I was on the sidelines.

So when I did get the chance and when I went to the locker room and I saw my jersey was on my on the pads, it was just like ‘okay it’s go time’, there was a lot of frustration from previous years of not making a team and being on the practice squad. So I just felt like this is my opportunity, I need to go out there and make sure that I left an impression or made a statement that I was here to stay.

GMS: So you mentioned that about playing in London? Are you eager to get back one day in play there? Obviously, you played at Tottenham last time, maybe play at Wembley this time?

EO: Honestly I would love to play in London at some point. When signing a new contract or going to another team, that's definitely one of the factors that I consider is whether I have the ability to play in London in front of my family and friends.

GMS: And obviously being able to be in London will give me a chance to bring charity initiative into the fold and that's what we're going to transition into now. Tell us a bit more about this initiative between the NFL and BIGKID. For the uninitiated, what exactly does the charity do and what does it provide?

EO: So with regard to BIGKID, they're an amazing charity that's located in South London, but they have reached throughout the whole of the UK. Their main mission is to focus on social exclusion, and obviously stop youth violence in the community.

With my involvement obviously, they’ve implemented flag football to try and achieve that and get into schools. And I just think it's a great charity, and I'm honestly honoured to be involved, to be an ambassador and be a part of that. I'm trying to be a resource to them, and anything that I can offer, any service, any advice, anything that I can offer them is what I want to give, whether it be time, money, whatever.

GMS: How exactly did you get involved in the initiative? Did you approach them? Or did they approach you?

EO: So when I was in Carolina, they flew two kids out, Jaden and Vanessa, and I gave them a tour of the stadium, I gave them an experience of what it was like being an American Football player being in a different country. And then when I came back, and figured out that they were part of this charity.

That was obviously close to home for me, and some of the work that they were doing and saw firsthand how they changed the trajectory of so many young lives, it was a no brainer, it was something that I felt passionately about, something that I want to do personally in my life and my career, but I just didn't know how to so, it was just it just made sense to communicate with them and support them in what they were doing.

GMS: What are the aims and the ambition for it moving forward? Fast forward to five years time, this charity will be successful if X happens.

EO: As long as it continues to do what it does, as long as it continues to change people's lives and impact the community and the kids, I think it'll be successful. There are a lot of things in the pipeline right now, and I think we just make sure we can execute that and make those things come to life. As long as it continues to do what it says on the tin, it's going to be successful.

