Highlights The Bears' offense has been lacking, with improvement expected after drafting key players in the off-season.

The Cowboys face issues in their running game, lacking depth after parting with Tony Pollard.

The Lions aim to strengthen their defense, focusing on improving their secondary to reduce passing touchdowns.

The NFL is now in Phase Three of their offseason workout schedule, allowing each team one mandatory mini-camp. During this phase, if a player misses the mini camp unauthorized, they can be fined, such as Lamar Jackson reportedly having lost $750,000 by skipping OTAs. Many big names can potentially skip OTAs, as they leverage for a new contract, such as Brandon Aiyuk, who is looking at over $100,000 in fines for missing minicamp.

Today, 10 teams began their mandatory mini-camp, and we can now see which veteran players may be holding out for better contracts. We also get to see how the rookies and veterans are building chemistry, as well as how the new head coaches and coordinators are implementing their systems into their new teams.

This is a first serious glimpse at the improvements or set-backs each team is facing and who they have brought in for improvements. We're still over a month away from training camp and there are still some names on the market for teams to address some final needs.

Here is one improvement each of these 10 teams needs to make before opening kickoff in September.

1 Chicago Bears - Veteran Backup QB

The Bears' QB depth chart is extremely thin after Caleb Williams.

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

It is no secret the Chicago Bears have been ineffective at quarterback for the longest time. Whether it was bad draft choices, bad trades or poor coaching, the Bears' offense has long been a weakness for the franchise. Looking at their most recent history, in the past two seasons, they have not averaged more than 185 passing yards per game or managed more than 25 points per game.

Chicago Bears Passing/Offense Statistics Year Passing Attempts/G Passing Yards/G Points/G 2022 22.2 (32nd) 130.5 (32nd) 19.2 (23rd) 2023 30.2 (28th) 182.1 (27th) 21.2 (19th)

The Bears are being universally praised as the most improved team in the offseason, with their offensive acquisitions including drafting expected QB phenom Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze in the first round and the free agency pickups of wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Gerald Everett and running back D'Andre Swift. Their offense is expected to make giant strides this season.

The Chicago Bears rookie touchdown season record is held by Charlie O'Rourke. O'Rourke threw for 11 touchdowns as a backup for Sid Luckman in 1942.

The Bears appeared to have improved by surrounding their rookie quarterback with weapons. However, what the Bears lack is some insurance in case Williams misses any time this season. Their QB room after Williams consists of Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien and Austin Reed. Needless to say, the Bears' offense would sputter and potentially ruin their season if Williams were to get hurt.

One option at backup could be Ryan Tannehill, who still hasn't been signed since his contract expired in Tennessee. Tannehill has proven he can win games, especially when he has the personnel on offense. He'd be a good insurance policy for the Bears to add before the season begins.

2 Dallas Cowboys - Add Another Running Back

Has Dallas done enough to address their running game?

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

While CeeDee Lamb missing minicamp is noteworthy, the Cowboys passing offense is not considered an area in need of improvement (at least not yet).

The Cowboys need to address their running game after letting Tony Pollard go in free agency and not selecting a running back in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cowboys' running back room is short on proven talent.

The Cowboys did bring back the aging Ezekiel Elliott, but it has been awhile since he has proven to be the RB1 on a team. The running back room currently consists of, in addition to Elliott, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.

Dallas Cowboys' Running Backs (2023 Stats) Name Games Played Rushing Attempts YPC Rushing Yards Total TD Ezekiel Elliott 17 184 3.5 642 5 Rico Dowdle 16 89 4.1 391 4 Deuce Vaughn 8 23 1.7 40 0 Royce Freeman 14 77 4.1 319 2

It might be worth taking a flyer on Dalvin Cook, or Cam Akers, as the Cowboys' RB room just doesn't instill much confidence going into the season.

3 Detroit Lions - Solidify the Secondary

The Lions allowed 28 passing touchdowns in 2023, with only 16 interceptions.

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions' defense ranked 31st in passing yards per game last season, giving up an average of 257.0 while giving up the sixth most passing touchdowns, 28. Their path to improvement included drafting cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., in their first two picks of the NFL 2024 Draft.

The Lions also acquired Carlton Davis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the secondary. It appears that Arnold and Davis will start at cornerback while the Lions wait and see if strong safety Brian Branch and free safety Kerby Joseph will be healthy enough to help an area that needs improvement for the Lions to take the next step.

Detroit is in win-now mode though, and they need to ensure they have depth in their secondary. They wouldn't want a repeat of the NFC Championship game, when they let a 24-7 halftime lead evaporate in the second half. Xavien Howard is still a free agent and was once an All-Pro corner in Miami. Howard's play dipped a little in 2023, but his release was mostly due to the Dolphins needing cap space.

Howard feels like a perfect fit in a Lions secondary that needs some depth and proven experience.

4 Houston Texans - More Depth in The Backfield

Houston added Joe Mixon, but could use a change of pace back.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports



Stroud was a revelation last season, leading the Houston Texans to the postseason with 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and 4,108 passing yards. This was with an offensive line that was in and out due to injuries, Tank Dell missing seven games and a rushing attack that averaged only 92.7 yards per game.

The Texans acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon in the off-season. While all attention will be on Stroud and Diggs, the one area of improvement the Texans need to concentrate on is their run game.

Joe Mixon vs. Houston Texans Run Game (2023) Name Avg Yards/G Total Yards Rush Touchdowns Texans 92.7 1,647 10 Joe Mixon 60.82 1,034 12

While Mixon certainly is a solid addition to this Houston offense, some depth is needed. Aside from Dalvin Cook or Cam Akers, the Texans could also look to Kareem Hunt, who, while past his prime, can still provide some decent production on third down. For his limitations, Hunt did still score nine touchdowns last year in Cleveland.

5 Indianapolis Colts - More Protection for Anthony Richardson

Richardson played in just four games last season.

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts need to improve on keeping quarterback Anthony Richardson healthy for a full season. The Colts finished 9-8 last season without Richardson for the majority of the season.

The Colts finished 10th in rushing yards per game, averaging 121 rushing yards per game. Richardson played in four games and had 55 rushing yards on seven designed rushing attempts with four rushing touchdowns.

The minicamp will be a glimpse of whether Richardson has altered his style of play or the Colts have added offensive line help. The rookie quarterback only played on game with running back Jonathan Taylor last season, so the chemistry between those two will be worth watching also as it may alleviate the need for Richardson to depend on his running ability as much.

While the Colts have some talented youth on the o-line, perhaps they could add a veteran presence. LT Donovan Smith is still a free agent coming off a Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. A veteran presence on the o-line with a championship under his belt could add a lot to a young, talented offense.

6 Miami Dolphins - More Depth at Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins acquired Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins were arguably the most exciting offense in the NFL a year ago, averaging 261.2 passing yards a game and 132.4 rushing yards a game. They were second in passing and seventh in those respective offensive stats.

Getting Odell Beckham Jr., allowed them to have three reliable wide receivers. After Beckham, their next man up is Braxton Berrios. No receiver played all 18 games last season (including their lone playoff game) and the Dolphins could use some more depth.

Miami Dolphins 2023 Wide Receivers Name Games Played Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns Tyreek Hill 16 171 119 1,799 13 Jaylen Waddle 14 104 72 1,014 4 Cedrick Wilson 15 38 22 296 3 Braxton Berrios 16 33 27 238 1

The Dolphins certainly won't want to lose any explosiveness on offense if one of their top receivers gets hurt, and there are some names on the open market for them to consider. Michael Thomas is the biggest name available, but his style may not mesh with Miami, as their offense is built on speed.

Mecole Hardman still hasn't signed since catching the winning touchdown pass in the Super Bowl. He has played with Tyreek Hill before, and perhaps he'd feel comfortable slotting in on Miami's depth chart. His numbers dipped massively once Hill was traded out of Kansas City (693 receiving yards in 2021, down to 297 in 2022), so perhaps a reunion could see Hardman enjoy a bit of a resurgence.

7 Minnesota Vikings - Improve the Running Game

With JJ McCarthy expected to see game action, the Vikings need a proven RB to produce.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Minnesota Vikings let Kirk Cousins go in free agency. Last season, after Cousins injured his Achilles in Week 8, the Vikings started three different quarterbacks; Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hill. Both Mullens and Dobbs played five games, while Hill played three.

The Vikings drafted JJ McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Now with Justin Jefferson under contract, the Vikings will have to step up their quarterback play.

The Vikings current depth chart at quarterback is:

Sam Darnold

JJ McCarthy

Nick Mullens

Jaren Hill

Minnesota Vikings 2023 QB Stats Name Games Completion% Passing Yards Avg. TD:INT Nick Mullens 5 67.6 1,306 8.8 7:8 Joshua Dobbs 5 62.9 895 5.9 5:5 Jaren Hill 3 65 168 8.4 0:1 Kirk Cousins 8 69.5 2,331 7.5 18:5

Sam Darnold is expected to be the Vikings' opening day starter, but that can certainly change if McCarthy blows coaches away in training camp. In what is a rebuilding year in Minnesota, odds are we will definitely see McCarthy under center at some point.

Sam Darnold 2023 Statistics Completion% Passing Yards Avg. TD:INT 60.9 297 6.5 2:1

The Vikings have lots of talent on offense and a brilliant offensive coach in Kevin O'Connell, but one thing that would make life easier on McCarthy, or any QB under center, is a better run game. While the Vikings elected not to pursue big names like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in free agency, they could look into bringing some old names back, like Dalvin Cook or Latavius Murray, who both saw success in Minnesota before.

8 Philadelphia Eagles - Bolster the Secondary

The Eagles ranked 30th in passing yards allowed last season.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles need to improve their secondary and in the 2024 offseason, they went through great depths to do so. They brought back CJ Gardner-Johnson and drafted Toldeo's cornerback Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean out of Iowa in the first two rounds.

The question in minicamp is, will James Bradberry return or is it Mitchell's position to take?

The fact is, the Eagles need to get more than nine interceptions and allow fewer than 255.7 yards this upcoming season. The Eagles are one franchise that's never shy about making a roster move when they see a chance to improve. With both Philly and Detroit needing depth at corner, if they want to beat the Lions to the punch, they may want to pursue Xavien Howard in a hurry.

Howard is a four-time Pro Bowler and made three straight PB appearances from 2020-22.

9 San Francisco 49ers - Add Depth Behind Christian McCaffrey

The Niners need more options in their running game.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners were fourth in average rushing yards last season, averaging 138.3, and sixth in rushing attempts with 29.4, but it was all on the back of one guy, Christian McCaffrey. The next two rushing leaders did not even equal his rushing attempts or yards combined.

San Francisco 49ers' Rushing Statistics (2023) Name Rush Attempts Yards Avg. Touchdowns Christian McCaffrey 272 1,459 5.4 14 Elijah Mitchell 75 281 3.7 2 Deebo Samuel 37 225 6.1 5

The Niners must improve on their depth at the running back position and the run game when McCaffrey is not playing. Yes, re-signing McCaffrey to an extension means they'll continue to lean on him, but they can't rely on McCaffrey forever.

They would likely be another team giving Kareem Hunt a look, as Kyle Shanahan's offense relies on quick completions, something Hunt has excelled at before.

10 Tennessee Titans - Bolster Protection for Will Levis

Levis was sacked 28 times in nine games played in his rookie season.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis showed some promise for the Titans in his rookie season, but unfortunately, the team just couldn't keep him upright. Levis was sacked 28 times in just nine games, as the Titans' o-line was a mess.

Now the Titans have a new head coach, a new offensive coordinator and acquired wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to go with DeAndre Hopkins.

Levis will now have a fair opportunity to prove what he can do with a revamped WR corps, a new system in place, and he'll even have a new offensive line, as the team drafted JC Latham out of Alabama, and plan to move him to left tackle. They also added Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency and traded for Leroy Watson.

However, they could use some more veteran depth on the o-line, particularly if Latham's transition to left tackle doesn't click as quickly as they would like. A solid option could be DJ Humphries, who didn't re-sign with Arizona after tearing his ACL in Week 17. Humphries made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has started in 98 games.

If he's ready to go at some point this season, the Titans could definitely use some depth on the o-line, to ensure Levis has every chance to break out in 2024.

Statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.