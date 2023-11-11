Highlights Patrick Mahomes is still seen as the favorite for the MVP award despite a perceived down year, thanks to his impressive performances and leading the Chiefs to the top of the AFC.

We’ve officially crossed the halfway point in the NFL schedule, so it’s a natural time for midseason awards. So far, we’ve seen some incredible performances up and down the league. From rookies, to vets, to defensive players, and coaches on America’s biggest stage, the best have delivered a wildly entertaining and unpredictable season.

Thankfully, there’s still much more to come. Here are the frontrunners for the league's most coveted awards, from MVP down to Comeback Player of the Year.

MVP - Patrick Mahomes—again

Kansas City Chiefs and NFL fans at large might view this season as a down year for Patrick Mahomes. However, FanDuel still sees him as the +240 favorite. He’s currently third in passing yards, but behind Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Howell(!), two guys unlikely to vie for the award.

K.C. stands tied atop the AFC, which buoys his case, but their defense, which is allowing the second-fewest points per game this year (15.9) deserves plenty of credit for those wins too. Mahomes making a whole lot of chicken salad with just Travis Kelce and a bunch of blunted weapons at wideout plays into his favorite status.

It’s hard to understand why Lamar Jackson has the third-best odds (+500) behind Jalen Hurts (+320). He’s first in completion percentage (71.5) and rushing yards by a quarterback (440), while on pace to churn out 3,689 yards passing and over 800 yards rushing. That’s literally never been done! Most likely, his injury history makes him a riskier proposition, but it also makes him the value play here.

Offensive Player Of The Year - Tyreek or McCaffrey

Over the past five years, this award has morphed into “most impressive non-QB.” Mahomes was the last QB to win it in 2018. Although the past four winners, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Derrick Henry, and Micheal Thomas, all needed ridiculous seasons to take home the award. For now, it looks like a two-horse race between Tyreek Hill (+140) and Christian McCaffrey (+160). The San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins both started the year as absolute gangbusters but have returned to earth lately.

It may come down to which offense can regain their footing after defenses adjusted to getting their doors blown off. It would be impossible to deny McCaffrey if he keeps this touchdown streak going all season—unless Hill becomes the first wideout in history to break the 2,000-yard milestone. Who do you go with then? The TD streak or the 2k? If Lamar Jackson doesn’t win MVP, he could be a dark horse at +4,000 with his record-setting year.

Defensive Player Of The Year - Take your pick

The NFL has witnessed some incredible DPOY races, but this one might rank right at the top. In any other year, Micah Parson (+190) or Myles Garrett (+190) would be running away with this award. Incredibly, the two guys behind them, T.J. Watt (+250) and Maxx Crosby (+2900), are also having spectacular years.

Garrett has basically won half the Cleveland Browns games by himself, forcing fumbles and jumping over linemen to block kicks. Watt, on the other hand, arguably ranks as the Pittsburgh Steelers' best offensive player. That’s not even a joke. They genuinely seem to have a better chance of scoring when he’s on the field than with Kenny Pickett. The forgotten man in all of this is Crosby, who’s similarly carrying the Las Vegas Raiders on his back. He’s also playing the most snaps out of this group, providing every down production.

Offensive Rookie Of The Year - Stroud to the moon

The NFL rarely sees locks at midseason like C.J. Stroud for OROY. He’s a -550 favorite—and that still seems low. It could be that after his record-setting day of 470 yards, five touchdowns (including the game-winner), and no interceptions, we’re being prisoners of the moment. But we doubt it. Puka Nacua, who’s had a ridiculous out-of-nowhere year, lags far behind at +750.

If Matthew Stafford didn’t get hurt, perhaps Nacua could have put up more of a fight. After all, he’s set a gaggle of rookie records himself already. Unfortunately, he’s now got Carson Wentz potentially throwing passes to him. If head coach Sean McVay turns Wentz around, he deserves Coach of the Year consideration.

Defensive Rookie Of The Year - Baby Rhino all the way

The Defensive Rookie of the Year also looks more or less sewn up. Jalen Carter AKA Baby Rhino ranks as the -320 odds favorite. He’s already among the league leaders in pressures from the defensive tackle position, and he’s just getting started. Perhaps we should have known when Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay said of Carter:

Man, this kid is just very, very dominant man. He’s very physical, quicker than what you think and stronger than how he look. He look like a baby rhino. ​​​​

You know general managers around the league are feeling FOMO after letting Carter fall to Philadelphia at the No. 9 spot in this past year's draft. Devon Witherspoon (+280) of the Seattle Seahawks has come on really strong, but catching the rhino would take a boatload of interceptions.

Coach Of The Year - Detroit Danny

This race, as it often does, looks like it will be nip and tuck down to the wire. Currently, Dan Campbell leads the way at +210, closely followed by DeMeco Ryans (+400) and Mike McDaniel (+450). The Lions haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1992. They count as the only NFL franchise without a playoff win in the 21st century! Turning around that level of futility could be enough to bag the award.

However, historically, the award goes to coaches who took a team expected to win the square root of Jack to a shocking win-loss record. Of the realistic candidates, Ryans most closely fits that bill. If the Houston Texans ride Stroud and their feisty defense to an AFC South title, that’s ball game. One sneaky down the list bidder could be Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell at +1400. Losing Kirk Cousins for the season and coaching Joshua Dobbs up to a win with zero practice time? That’s a story the media voters could get behind.

Comeback Player Of The Year - Hamlin's inspiring return

Even though the odds say otherwise, it’s difficult to imagine anyone other than Damar Hamlin winning this award. At -175, he’s the favorite, followed by Tagovailoa (+300), Jackson +750, and Joshua Dobbs. It seems silly to even compare what these guys are coming back from. Yes, Hamlin hasn’t played a lot of snaps. BUT HE ALMOST DIED. What’s more impressive than coming back from almost dying? A knee injury? It’s weird that he’s only a -175 favorite.

Nonetheless, one story could capture the imagination of beat writers across America: Aaron Rodgers coming back from his Achilles injury to lead the New York Jets to the playoffs. Frankly, that’s a sportswriter’s wet dream. New York. Aaron Rodgers. A dysfunctional franchise saved by their white knight. The headlines write themselves.

Vegas sees it as a long shot at +3,000. Not only does Rodgers have to recover in a superhuman time frame, but the Jets also need to be in a position to make the playoffs. In a crowded AFC with a demanding remaining schedule, it seems as far-fetched as some of Rodgers’ conspiracy theories.

