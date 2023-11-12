Highlights With the 2023 NFL season already chugging past its midway point, it's time to look at the most dominant players at each offensive position through nine weeks of action.

Tua Tagovailoa has proven himself as the quarterback of the Midseason All-Pro First-Team with impressive stats and consistent performance.

The offensive lines of the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles have been crucial to their success, with key players like Patrick Ricard, Kevin Zietler, and Lane Johnson contributing to strong performances.

We are officially at the halfway stage of the 2023 NFL season. Sometimes people pick their MVP after two weeks, but now is the time of the season where it is generally deemed acceptable to start picking award winners. This includes who will be selected to the Pro Bowl, as well as who has been the absolute best of the best at each position. Here’s a breakdown of the NFL 2023 Midseason First-Team All-Pro offense.

Quarterback - Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

So far in 2023, Tua Tagovailoa has avoided concussion, which was a big concern going into the season. He has played in every game, and he's played lights out in most of them. In total, he has thrown for 2,609 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

Based on the first half of the season, it's hard to have anyone else but Tua as the quarterback of this team, though Lamar Jackson has certainly made a case. While the narrative exists that the Miami Dolphins do not beat good teams, the numbers Tagovailoa has managed so far have nonetheless been very impressive, leading the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, first down passes, and also sitting fourth in completion percentage.

Running Back - Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers)

With the chance to create history in Week 10 if he scores for the 18th straight game, McCaffrey has played some of the best football of his career. McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards (652) and only Raheem Mostert (11) has more rushing touchdowns than CMC’s nine. Not to mention, his status as the game's premier dual threat back remains intact: he leads all running backs with 292 receiving yards and four touchdowns and sits third with 32 receptions.

The Niners were the best team in the league after five weeks, with some even predicting them to go the entire season unbeaten. They have since lost three in a row, but that should not take anything away from McCaffrey’s 2023 so far.

Fullback - Patrick Ricard (Baltimore Ravens)

The fullback position is not what it once was, but there have been a few players that have managed to grab some headlines. With a 67.1 grade, according to PFF, Ricard has been a big part of the Baltimore Ravens' top-ranked rushing offense this season and remains one of the scariest sights in the NFL when he's rumbling down the field at a defender.

Wide Receiver - Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins)

Hill has reclaimed his place as the best receiver in the league this season. Excluding his tough day at the office in Germany, the self-proclaimed Cheetah has been electric in 2023. With 1,076 receiving yards, he is pacing the league through nine weeks, and he's also topping the charts for receiving touchdowns (8). He's also still on track to become the first receiver ever to cross the 2,000-yard plateau in a single season.

Wide Receiver – A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)

The only other receiver that has been on Hill’s level in 2023 is Brown. With 1,005 yards, he ranks second in the NFL this season, with only Hill, Stefon Diggs and Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison snagging more touchdowns than his six so far this year.

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 at FedEx Field, Brown had arguably the catch of the year, completing a positively astounding one-handed effort. He also set an NFL record that day with his sixth straight game of 125+ receiving yards. He has made quite the impact since joining the team in a draft day trade in 2022, sitting in second for both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns since he moved to the City of Brotherly Love.

Tight End – Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)

Andrews is level with the aforementioned Brown for receiving touchdowns, which is two more than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who he narrowly beat out for this selection. With 477 yards, he might be 120 behind Kelce, but he's been more efficient with his 55 receptions. Kelce would have been a fine choice here, but sometimes it's nice to mix it up and show some love to the other elite tight ends, even if there aren't that many of them.

Left Tackle – Christian Darrisaw (Minnesota Vikings)

The Vikings are tied for ninth in the league in sack percentage at 5.9 percent, a big improvement from last season when they were top 10 in sacks allowed. While they have given up the 12th most sacks in 2023, they have still managed to allow their team to put up the second-most passing yards while also tying for the most passing touchdowns, with 20. Darrisaw has been the anchor at left tackle, and has been the top-rated tackle in the NFL through nine weeks, with an 86.0 PFF rating.

Left Guard – Matthew Bergeron (Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons have been tough to pin down this season, what with their back and forth results, inconsistent performances from star players, and quarterback issues. However, one spot where they have thrived is in the running game, where big mauling guard Matthew Bergeron has been a major factor. The Falcons have rushed for the seventh-most yards this season, and Bergeron, the fifth-best guard in the game this year according to PFF, and fellow guard Kevin Dotson are big reasons why.

Center – Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles)

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line has been arguably the best in the league across the past two seasons. It has allowed Jalen Hurts to throw for the fifth most passing yards and sixth most passing touchdowns, but it is in run blocking that they have been the most effective. They have helped D’Andre Swift run for the third most rushing yards (614) and Hurts run for the third-most rushing touchdowns (7), while the team as a whole ranks fourth in total rushing yards on the season (1,167).

Of course, a lot of those Hurts TDs are down to the tush push (or brotherly shove), which is the most polarizing play in the game today, and one that only they seem to be able to do. While Hurts' lower-body strength is crucial for its success, the next most important piece of the tush push puzzle is Jason Kelce, and he always gets a great push when Philly needs it most.

Right Guard – Kevin Zietler (Baltimore Ravens)

This is arguably the best the Baltimore Ravens offense has looked as a whole since Lamar Jackson took over as the starter in 2018. It has given Jackson a lot more time in the pocket to make throws, and he has looked far more methodical and calm back there than ever before.

Once again, like the Eagles, the Ravens are powered by a great run-blocking offensive line. It has played a big part in them leading the league in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and rushing first downs. 6'4", 339-lb Kevin Zeitler's tough work in the trenches is a major reason why the Ravens have been such an unstoppable force on the ground this year.

Right Tackle – Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

If you have the best offensive line in the league, then you have to have more than one player in this lineup. Lane Johnson has been the picture of consistency since being drafted fourth overall by the franchise in 2013, earning three All-Pros and four Pro Bowls over the course of his career, including First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022. That elite play has carried over into this season, and he remains the standard for the league at right tackle until someone else proves otherwise.

