The NFL’s decision not to announce a team for HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer might not necessarily be down to teams simply not wanting to take part, Mike Florio believes.

Hard Knocks has become something of a staple in the NFL over the few decades, giving fans a great ‘fly on the wall’ perspective as to what is happening during an NFL team’s preseason routines, becoming so popular in fact that the NFL and HBO decided to branch out and give us an ‘in season’ version starting in 2021.

It can be something of a risky thing to have in your building, as with any fly-on-the-wall documentary it can lead to moments getting out that you might not be happy with, and in the NFL where so much is kept a secret, it can perhaps be a little bit too intrusive in some areas. Perhaps that’s why this year it’s reportedly proving very hard to find someone to cooperate with.

Only four teams were eligible this year using the criteria set out by the NFL; the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and the New York Jets, however with no team sticking their hands up to take part, reports emerged suggesting that the Jets are essentially preparing to be forced into participating (with the Aaron Rodgers factor enough to get many people to tune in).

However, Mike Florio thinks that because of how long it’s taking to announce a team, it might not be the Jets that are getting the call after all.

NFL looking to take total command of Hard Knocks in 2023?

Speaking during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 0:17), Florio stated his belief that it might simply be that the NFL are waiting for the sale of the Commanders to be made official before they make the announcement about Hard Knocks:

The Jets, as we reported two weeks ago, we're bracing for the assignment. They still haven't told us who it's going to be, and we're less than a month from the debut.

Thursday 20th, that's the day that the owners are meeting to vote on the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. There's a thought that the Commanders will get the assignment for preseason Hard Knocks right after that's done. As we get closer and closer to the 20th, there's a belief… there's a thought that they're waiting until the 20th, ownership change is finalised and boom, then the Commanders get the preseason Hard Knocks assignment. And if they don't get the preseason Hard Knocks assignment, there's a chance they'll get the in season Hard Knocks.

Because it is odd that they haven't told us who it is. And it looks like at this point, maybe there are waiting for the Commanders. Because if it's going to be the Jets, just go ahead and say it's the Jets, why would you wait?

I would say the deadline would be when it's time to show up to camp and start filming. Because you've got a show you've got to produce a week or two later.

If you follow Florio’s logic, it does make sense that the sale of Commanders could be what’s holding things up, as it would provide a great ‘off-field’ story to add to the narrative as the new owners and executives get settled in, so wanting to wait until it’s all completed seems like a safe route to go down for the NFL, just in case something happens and the sale doesn’t go through.

In the scenario that Florio laid out, you’d imagine the Jets are the ‘backup’ plan, and if the sale doesn’t go through, then they’ll be the ones the league sends the cameras to.