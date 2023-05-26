NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract situation might not be as clear-cut as it seems on the surface, Mike Florio believes.

Running a sport certainly doesn’t come across as an easy job. There are lots of factors that are outside your control, but at the same time you need to keep all the fanbases, players, coaches, and executives happy with how things are, something that’s impossible to do all at once.

You’re also never going to be too far away from controversy, and that is something that Roger Goodell has had to deal with in abundance. The one thing he’s also had to deal with is an abundance of money that has been coming into the league, with NFL revenue growing bigger and bigger each year. And given how much money Goodell has been bringing in for the league, and as a result, the owners, it’s no surprise that he is set to receive a contract extension that will keep him in the role until 2027.

But what does the role look like in the future?

Minimal change for the NFL Commissioner, if there’s even change at all

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (starting at 0:19), NFL reporter Mike Florio revealed what the league might look like going forward once Goodell is through with his next contract, but hinted that there might not even be any change at all depending on how things go in the coming years:

It is completely up to them. They hire, they fire, they pay, they pick the commissioner. But when you look at the business and how it's grown, and how complicated it is, and how much the commissioner gets paid, this is something [Jim] Irsay hinted at, and it's something that I've long believed… the next Commissioner, could be not your typical name that you hear from inside the NFL community, you hear Troy Vincent [NFL's head of Football Operations], you hear Brian Rolapp [CEO of NFL Network], people who are already connected and rising up the ranks.

What you hear now is the possibility of them going out and hiring a CEO, somebody from Pepsi, somebody from Apple, somebody from some big company who comes in and runs this multibillion dollar conglomerate like a major corporation, and then there would be a football czar that reports to this new CEO. So they could have a completely different management structure come 2027 if that's when Goodell leaves.

Now when he did his last deal, Joe Lockhart, who was the league spokesman at the time, came out and said “This is the final contract for Roger Goodell”. Like the next day, Goodell said “Hold on. No, no, that's not true”. A few weeks later Lockhart was gone. So I would not assume that Goodell is going to give up his seat in 2027. I mean, if he's still healthy enough and vibrant enough, and he's not going to be all that old, and it pays great money. What do you really do at this point? You're guiding the ship through open clear waters most of the time. Keep your hand on the wheel as long as you can for $60m, $70m, $80m a year.

As Florio puts it, this is something that is probably going to come down to how Goodell wants to operate. If he wants to carry on, if he keeps making the league money, and any controversies that spring up don’t make his position untenable, then it’s hard to see a way in which he’ll leave his post any time soon.

So those hoping to take his job might need to start making alternative plans.