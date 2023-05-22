The NFL might finally get their wish and introduce their flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football when it comes to be voted on this week, Mike Florio has claimed.

For the vast majority of its life as a league, similar to the 3 pm kickoff on a Saturday in the English football pyramid, the NFL operated solely on Sundays, with games either at 1 pm Eastern time, or 4 pm Eastern time (to accommodate those teams in the Mountain and Western time zones).

Then Monday Night Football came along in the 1970s on ABC and later ESPN, when it became the focal point of the week’s schedule where you would see the best matchups taking place at the end of the usual slate of games. Then in 2006 Sunday Night Football became the new home of the biggest game of the week on NBC, before arguably the biggest change (also in 2006), the introduction of Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football games have always been branded as something of a disaster, as players aren’t usually recovered from games played in the previous Sunday, which tends to lead to a pretty bad product on the field, and a lot of complaints from both the fans and the players.

Despite this though, the NFL wants to have the ability to make Thursday Night Football a little more interesting by ‘flexing’ games from their usual Sunday spot to Thursday once the season has begun (whereas before, the games on Thursday and Monday were set in stone, regardless of team performances due to the logistics of changing the day the game was played, rather than just a few hours by swapping games out on Sunday night).

The issue was brought up during the league owners meetings in Arizona earlier this offseason, with 22 teams voting in favour, two short of the number needed to make the motion pass, with 8 no votes and two abstentions. The motion is set to be brought up again during this week’s Spring League Meetings, and Mike Florio believes that it might pass this time.

NFL flexing its muscles to make teams flex their schedule?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, Florio discussed some of the details about the vote and when it could be implemented, whilst also pointing out that actions the league took with the recent NFL schedule release might have played a big part in convincing teams to push it through this time around:

Much remains unknown regarding how often this power, once the league office finagles it, will be used. How much notice will be given? How many games can be flexed from Thursday to Sunday and, in turn, Sunday to Thursday in a given year? Also, will the league use it right away, or wait until next year? There’s no need to force the vote now, if it’s something that wouldn’t be used until 2024.

Then there’s the reality that most of the teams that opposed Thursday night flexing ended up with multiple Sunday-Thursday games in 2023. The league calls it a coincidence. There’s a belief in league circles that it wasn’t coincidental. And the vague notion that there is price to pay for resisting the NFL’s idea of progress could be enough to get some of the holdouts to relent, this time around.

If Florio is right with his assertion about the league using the schedule as a form of punishment for teams that didn’t vote for it the first time around, then it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the vote ends up going through.