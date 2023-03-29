The NFL could expans to as many as 40 teams rather than adding extra games to the schedule, Mike Florio believes.

This week sees the NFL and the owners take part in the annual league owner’s meetings. During that (alongside the inevitable lavish meals and gatherings that will take place), a lot of serious matters will also be brought up, such as the Competition Committee who decide on rule changes.

One of the bigger topics that have emerged from the owners meetings though has been the possible decision to ‘flex’ games into the Thursday Night Football slot in an attempt to boost the ratings and give a more entertaining spectacle after years of being seen as something of an abomination on the league landscape.

However, rather than go down that route as an attempt to bring in more money, NBC’s Mike Florio has claimed that one more way for the league to grow would be to add more teams, growing the league by as much as 25% over the course of the coming years.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Florio spoke about how the NFL might look to increase revenue by adding more teams, what the driving force behind it would be in terms of personnel and also what the league might look like when the additions have come into place.

Video: Mike Florio discusses possible NFL expansion to 40 teams (warning, some explicit language):

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken before about the idea of having a division totally within Europe, so Florio’s ideas aren’t without merit, but just how the NFL would make it work is still an interesting question.

Would you need to divide the league into two 20 team conferences for instance, or would it be ten divisions (still in an ‘NFC’ and ‘AFC’) of four teams each, and would the playoffs need to be increased as a result? And as Florio, McAfee and the crew point out, would there be enough talent to be spread across the league to keep it competitive, or would there be some perennial bottom feeders?

All these questions and more need to be figured out before they decide to go through with it, otherwise we could be making the product just as bad as people make Thursday Night Football out to be, then we’re back to square one.