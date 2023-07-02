The NFL needs to have a few things sorted out before they ever decide to start playing games at neutral-site stadiums within the USA, Mike Florio has claimed.

One of the biggest changes that the NFL has made in recent years has been to the schedule. For years it used to be that teams would have 4 preseason games (2 at home, 2 away), then have 16 games in the regular season (8 at home, 8 away).

However ahead of the 2021 season, the NFL changed to only have 3 preseason games and 17 regular season matchups, with both the AFC and NFC rotating each year as to which conference had the extra home game. When the idea was fist made permanent, there was some suggestion that the NFL would use the extra game to have more international games, a plan that has come to fruition, with AFC games hosting international games in 2021 and the NFC hosting in 2022 (excluding the Jacksonville Jaguars who have an international game each year).

But would the NFL ever go down the college route and hold games at neutral sites within the US? For instance, have the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Philadelphia Eagles at Penn State’s 106,572-seater Beaver Stadium, or the Dallas Cowboys play the Houston Texans at The University of Texas’ 100,119-seater DKR Memorial Stadium.

However according to Mike Florio, there are a few things that might get in the way of that happening.

NFL not looking for college venues… yet

Speaking during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 7:43), Florio pointed out that there were two pretty important factors that go into NFL games that might be very hard to do when the game comes to a college campus:

I've suggested the University of Michigan’s Stadium, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, some of the massive college stadiums. Here's the problem, you have to equip the stadiums with the real-time communication cables to 345 Park Avenue. Is it worth it for one game a year? I don't know. And then you get into the question of, and I think Michigan is currently taking this up, alcohol sales at college sporting events.

I remember back in 1998 when the Steelers and the Falcons played a preseason game in Morgantown [West Virginia]… But there was an issue about alcohol sales for that game. So that's part of it as well. So I think it'd be a great idea, but alcohol sales and the presence of the appropriate technology to allow for real time replay review, that would be one of the challenges if the NFL would ever want to do it. I think they should.

The technology one might be a little easier to manage, given how much revenue the NFL makes, if they want to make it happen, they’ll find a way. The alcohol one comes across as a little trickier, as that is more of an ethical dilemma than a financial one.

But it certainly would be interesting to see if the NFL looks to go down that route in the future, just to shake things up a bit and give a very unique atmosphere to a game.